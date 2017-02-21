– Cricket Wireless, which is the exclusive wireless sponsor of WrestleMania 33, has announced a new contest that fans can enter for a chance to win a trip to the PPV. The full announcement is below:

Cricket Wireless and WWE Launch Sweepstakes to Send One Lucky Fan and a Guest to WrestleMania® 33

Sweepstakes grand prize includes a trip to Orlando, FL., tickets to WrestleMania 33, a new Samsung Galaxy S7 with one-year of service and more!

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2017 – Cricket Wireless is once again the exclusive wireless sponsor of WrestleMania 33. To celebrate, Cricket is giving you a chance to enter to win a trip to see all the action live, April 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Today through March 19, WWE fans can enter the VIP sweepstakes. Simply head to your local Cricket Wireless store or go to cricketsweepstakes.com/WWE33.

* Roundtrip airfare and lodging for 2

* A $500 prepaid gift card

* A new Samsung Galaxy S7 with 1 year of Cricket Wireless service

* A pair of tickets to WrestleMania 33, WrestleMania Axxess, and VIP WrestleMania Pre-Party Passes

Additionally, three first prize winners will get a new Samsung Galaxy S7 with 6 months of wireless service from Cricket. And 10 second prize winners will receive a replica WWE Intercontinental Championship Commemorative Title Belt autographed by WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

“WrestleMania is one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world. Cricket is the only wireless provider giving WWE fans a chance to see it live,” said Tiffany Baehman, vice president and chief marketing officer of Cricket Wireless. “To build on the excitement around WrestleMania, we are hosting an in-store Meet & Greet in Orlando on March 31 with a WWE Superstar, and we’ll be on-site participating in WrestleMania Axxess from March 30 through April 2. We’re bringing our customers closer to the action in and outside the ring.”