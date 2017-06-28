In 2016 I reviewed 456 wrestling shows (and am on track to shatter that in 2017), and still did not get to everything I wanted to. I have decided to try and keep track of match recommendations from those whose opinion I trust, partly because they will make for the occasional fun column but also because it will help in my year end tracking. I am hoping by doing this I can catch some great stuff from companies I don’t have time to during my regular review schedule (this time around is wXw, CWF Mid-Atlantic, STARDOM, PROGRESS & REVPRO); I hope that doing a little “a la carte” in 2017 I can up my overall coverage and even better, meet some new performers. Feel free to suggest stuff, specifically Lucha, Joshi, Dragon Gate, AJPW and UK stuff since they’re not in my regular rotation). Enjoy…

7. From The 2017 16 Carat Gold Tournament – Paul London vs. Bad Bones [****] : London is a really odd dude, and that’s not a bad thing, it’s a fact that most accept and move on. When he was younger he was a gifted in ring performer, and if you’ve heard him discuss wrestling, he has a great mind for it. But over the last few years there haven’t exactly been a lot of London performances that have caught my attention or felt worth my time. That changed here as for one night, London turned the clock back and put on a smart and great in ring performance during the first round of wXw’s 2017 16 Carat Gold Tournament. This was great, he was in the 2017 16 Carat Gold Tournament to have a great wrestling matches and not only worked his ass off but it led a great match that made Bad Bones look great in the end. London was the veteran junior, who is older, slower and a little bigger than he used to be. But that didn’t stop him from putting in an energetic and fire filled performance when Bones wasn’t putting the ass beating on him. London showed great resiliency in this match, even fighting back enough to hit two shooting star presses late in the match. Unfortunately for London, the fairy tale ended as Mr. Bones had enough of this bullshit and finished off things with the wrecking ball knees. This was great, and was really cool seeing Paul London deliver such a fun and high quality match in 2017.

6. From ICW Square Go – [ICW World Championship] Champion Wolfgang vs. Trent Seven [****] : These two met in the WWE UK Championship Tournament, where Wolfgang picked up a surprising quarterfinal victory over Seven in a very good match; it was the best of the quarterfinal matches on night two. So when I heard that they were to battle over the ICW World Championship, I figured it was worth a look since I enjoyed their first meeting. Wolfgang works with a completely different level of confidence here, acting as if Seven is beneath him and looking to not only finish him early but to simply destroy him. Wolfgang comes off very well with that attitude, while Seven sells the beating well. They brawl all over, Seven’s head gets slammed to the wall, which he dents and then Wolfgang decided it’s time to get nuts and hits a moonsault off the stage, because he’s fucking Wolfgang and he does as he pleases. Seven’s come back is really well done, feeds off the crowd beautifully and comes at the absolute right time. Seven has to murder death kill Wolfgang to win the title hitting a piledriver off the ropes and onto some chairs to slay the beast.

5. From FIP (2.11.17) – Fred Yehi vs. Brian Cage [****¼] : I love Fred Yehi, he’s been a staple of the WWNlive circuit for some time, but is often over shadowed by Sabre, Riddle and many others. Yehi is a great competitor, always in good and often in great matches, working a bruiser style with a great amateur mix thrown in; he beautifully fits the EVOLVE style, but is different enough that he stands out. He just doesn’t have that name value among fans just yet. Cage is best known for being a very athletic and jacked performer, using a great mix of power and agility in his matches. His reputation was largely built on PWG performances, and more fans have now seen him due to his Lucha Underground deal. Yehi didn’t fuck around here, attacking the bigger man right away and tried to break him down. Cage predictably battled back with his power game, but Yehi is a resilient performer and it shows in his match structuring. They kept a great pace, even with Yehi seemingly working what for many would be a lethargic strategy, as he broke down the bigger man and grounded him. Cage eventually has enough of Yehi’s bullshit and opened the flood gates with murder death kill style offence, but FIP’s champion (Yehi) just stayed alive and fought through it all. Yehi would finally bring the big man down, lock in the koji clutch in the ropes and Cage had to submit; there’s no rope breaks in FIP. This was an absolute war, Cage looked like a beast, but Yehi came out looking even better than before because he not only survived, he thrived.

4. From OTT Martina’s Gaff Party 2 – Matt Riddle vs. Marty Scurll [****¼] : I do not hide my love and appreciation for Mat Riddle, he’s the mother fucking truth and just goes out there, kicks ass and delivers. It took me a bit to warm up to Scurll, but I have really enjoyed a lot of his late 2016/early 2017 work to the point I always look forward to his performances. Scurll tried to use his usual shenanigans to mind fuck Riddle, but Riddle is unfuckwithable. Riddle dominates early, so Scurll digs into his bag of tricks and SHOCKINGLY CHEATS to gain control and make you think he has a chance in beating Riddle. Scurll is the villain after all, and is simply working to his strengths. Riddle largely finds ways to creatively escape and avoid Scurll’s trademark stuff, but Scurll alters his game and does the finger snap spot on Riddle’s exposed toes. The pacing is great, they played with the clash of styles well and Scurll picks up a huge win with the chicken wing. This was really great, had a fun flow to it and was also rather creative at times; kudos to both men.

3. From OTT Martina’s Gaff Party 2 – Mark Haskins vs. Mark Andrews [****¼] : This was Haskins first match back after a potentially career ending neck injury that thankfully cleared up. Haskins started of slowly, looking a bit tentative but then he seemingly just cannonballed back into the pool and appeared that he had no fear and that he had missed no time at all. Some of their work (counters, transitions) were so damn smooth and they had the crowd locked in early, which only added to the atmosphere. The pacing was off the charts here, it was never slow and the match was extremely smooth with no hesitation from either man as they kept building to the end. Haskins would finally cut off Andrews, lock in a sharp shooter and dropped almost all the way to the mat as he tried to break poor Andrews in half. Andrews finally gave up, because he likes walking. The good brothers delivered here, this was some beautiful and crazy stuff.

2. From The 2017 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament – Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER [****¼] : Many of the good European brothers, many who were live in attendance, recommended this match to me. So I hit the FloSlam gimmick and pulled up the show, and my questions are who is Ilja Dragunov and what the fuck is a WALTER? So I went into this tournament final blind, not knowing what to expect, but knowing that it had strong recommendations. And I can see why, I love big agile dudes who can play the bully role well and keep matches interesting. And that is our boy WALTER; he has great movement and mixes up his attacks well as they never get boring despite the fact that this is WALTER putting the beating on Dragunov as he fights for his life, getting the occasional hope spot, but never being able to fully fight back because WALTER stayed a step ahead of him at every turn. Dragunov played the never give up/resilient babyface well here; WALTER is a 2017 hoss in the best way possible and after seeing the effort here, was amazed that I hadn’t heard a lot about him or had many recommendations previously. I really hope that the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament airing in FloSlam gives WALTER and the other guys more exposure and possibly some invites to the US indie scene. WALTER is a dude that I’d love to see get a run in EVOLVE against the entirety of the top of their roster. I’d love to see this guy have a breakout year in 2017, there’s tons of fresh matches out there for him and a lot of new fans to win over.

1. From Stardom: Stardom Of Champions (2.23.17) Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler [****½] : Io Shirai fascinates me to no end, she’s not only the best women’s wrestler in the world but the more I see from her, she’s making a case for most outstanding performer and could very well be considered one of if not the best overall wrestlers in the world period. But more than that, she appears as if she is always getting better, which if you know of her, is an amazing thing to consider. And then we have Shayna Baszler; she has one year of experience and transitioning from MMA to wrestling at the age of 36. She’s worked around 50 matches and has shown good evolution but truly stepped it up in this match, working a big time main event and more than carrying her end of things. Baszler isn’t quite on the Matt Riddle trajectory, but her improvement and fact that she delivered a match of this caliber shows that she has a ton of upside. Baszler smartly tried to use her MMA background and attacked the arm, trying to ground and pick apart Shirai and not allow her to get rolling; when Shirai has momentum, her opponents are simply done and cannot stop her, she’s the fucking juggernaut. Shirai flipped the script, taking the fight to the floor and even using a chair after a dive. Once Baszler stopped attacking the arm and went for other MMA based offense, it allowed Shirai to shake off the early attack and slowly start to work her game. Shirai eventually had enough of Baszler’s bullshit, ran trough her signature offense and took a great back and forth battle and ended it with a tombstone and moonsault. The atmosphere, Baszler came off as a dangerous challenger and one that could have conceivable have beaten the dominant champion but just came up short. This is easily the best match of Baszler’s career, but make no mistake, this was no carry job; Shirai was amazingly smooth and controlling in the ring and demands your attention with everything she does, but this was Baszler’s coming out party.

– You can check out the first installment of the column at this link.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”