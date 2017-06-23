Csonka Reviews This Week’s ROH Free Matches

– Throwback Match: Ultimo Guerrero, Hechiero, and Okimura defeated Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Kamaitachi @ 13:00 via pin [***]

– Future of Honor Match: “Cauliflower” Chase Brown & Nick Comoroto defeated Matt “Sex” Sells and Brian Johnson @ 7:30 via pin [**½]

– Women of Honor Match: Gabby Ortiz & Sumie Sakai defeated Jessie Brooks & Tasha Steelz @ 7:40 via pin [**¾]

Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Kamaitachi versus Ultimo Guerrero, Hechiero, and Okimura (2016) : Kaz and Okimura to begin, solid back and forth, neither man was able to take control as we largely had a stalemate. Kaz finally cut him off with boots and Hechiero then tagged in to work with Daniels. Lots of back and forth here as both guys search for an opening to take control of things. Guerrero tagged in and then Kamaitachi, who delivered chops to Guerrero. Guerrero then dropkicked Kamaitachi to the floor, and Hechiero arrived to hit the splash against the barricade. Guerrero then hit a dive over the barricade, and we took a commercial break. Post break, The Addiction took the heat on Hechiero, working him over in their corner. Hechiero finally hit a flapjack, and then the dropkick and tagged in Guerrero, he ran wild for a bit and then hit a second rope gut buster on Daniels as it then broke down. Kamaitachi hit the sweet senton to the floor as the Addiction took control back, getting a near fall off the high low on Guerrero. Hechiero sent to the floor, Kamaitachi then accidentally takes out Daniels as Guerrero moved. Team CMLL made the comeback; Guerrero then hit the Guerrero special superplex on Daniels for the win. Post mach, the Addiction were upset at Kamaitachi, who then spit at Daniels. I wonder what ever happened that Kamaitachi kid? Ultimo Guerrero, Hechiero, and Okimura defeated Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Kamaitachi @ 13:00 via pin [***] The match was good and I enjoyed it, but it severely lacked drama down the stretch to help take it to the next level; it’s like they worked half of a great match and went home.

“Cauliflower” Chase Brown & Nick Comoroto vs. Matt “Sex” Sells and Brian Johnson : This isn’t even a pre-show match, it’s a pre-pre-show match in front of no fans; an unadvertised empty arena match and the darkest of dark matches. If you have never seen him, “Cauliflower” Chase Brown eats Cauliflower on the way to the ring; it’s not a gimmick, it’s a lifestyle. Brown and Sells to begin, but after doing nothing it broke down into a brawl with Brown and Comoroto clearing the ring. Comoroto then press slammed Brown from the ring and to the floor into their opponents. Comoroto then worked over Johnson, Sells took s comedy bump as he looked for the tag. Comoroto then hit clotheslines to both; Brown tagged in and hit northern lights for 2 on Johnson. Sells then hit a stun gun off the blind tag and then hit the skull fucker on Brown, covering for 2. The neck breaker followed, and Johnson hit a knee drop off the ropes for a near fall and took the heat. Brown hit a northern light toss, but Johnson cut off the tag and Sells tagged back in. A suplex followed and Sells covered for 2. Johnson tags back in, knocks Comoroto to the floor and Brown gets a small package, but Comoroto accidentally distracted the ref. Brown made the comeback, ram his opponents together and Comoroto got the hot tag. He ran wild on both, hit knee strikes and took out Johnson and hit the ht wrench powerbomb on Sells for 2. Johnson laid in strikes to Comoroto, but Comoroto fought him off and tagged on Brown; Comoroto hit the blue thunder bomb. Comoroto got sent to the floor, Brown they got caught with a double team neck breaker for 2. Comoroto spears Johnson as Brown gets the sunset flip on Sells for the win. “Cauliflower” Chase Brown & Nick Comoroto defeated Matt “Sex” Sells and Brian Johnson @ 7:30 via pin [**½] I wish I could say that the empty arena thing was a joke, but they legit taped this match if a fully set up venue before any fans were allowed into the building. It’s an interesting aesthetic choice by the booker I suppose, but makes no sense in being able to judge these performers in terms of playing to the crowd or manufacturing heat during a match. They really should have just taped this at the ROH dojo like they have other matches. Despite the fact that the environment wasn’t exactly in their favor, they worked a perfectly solid wrestling match. Comoroto, a product of the Monster Factory, looked good here. He has good size and at age 26, shows a lot of potential, but is still really raw as a performer.

Jessie Brooks & Tasha Steelz vs. Gabby Ortiz & Sumie Sakai : Brooks and Ortiz to begin, Brooks used her size and power to control early, and it quickly broke down, but Steelz and Brooks took control, cutting off Ortiz and slamming her to the mat. Brooks then hit a fisherman’s suplex for the near fall. Steelz tagged in, laid in clubbing blows to Ortiz to keep her grounded, and then covered for 1 Steelz then hit a belly to belly for another 1 count. Brooks back in, she hits the side back breaker and then bends Ortiz over her knee. Ortiz slowly fights back with knees, but Brooks takes her back to her corner and Steelz tags in. Ortiz fights off the double suplex, but Brooks & Steelz cut of the tag. Ortiz hits the desperation head scissors and Sakai hits a missile dropkick to both opponents and then hits a northern lights suplex on Brooks for 2. Forearms follow, but Brooks fires up and they trade strikes center ring. Sakai fights off a German and Steelz in and dropkicks her into a German but Ortiz makes the save. Steelz then hits the missile dropkick, covering for 2. Ortiz hits Steelz, and Sakai hits a German. Up top and Sakai MISSES a moonsault. Steelz then hits a slingshot DDT. But Ortiz makes the save and brawls to the floor with Brooks. Back in and Sakai hits a cross Rhodes on Steelz to pick up the win. Gabby Ortiz & Sumie Sakai defeated Jessie Brooks & Tasha Steelz @ 7:40 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match here, they kept the crowd interested and everyone played their roles well. It was a basic, but clean and strongly worked tag match.

