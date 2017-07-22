Csonka Reviews This Week’s ROH Free Matches

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Women of Honor Match: Stacy Shadows vs. Kelly Klein : Stacy Shadows has worked 87 matches since 2009, working such places as BCW, ACW, RISE, SHIMMER dark matches and the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title Tournament. Shadows tries to use her size and power advantage early, frustrating Klein. Shadows hits a Samoan drop, but misses a charge allowing Klein to lay in forearms and hit a code breaker. Klein follows with a cravat and knee strikes. Klein follows with a DDT variation and a knee strike, covering for 2. Klein tries to keep Shadows grounded, working clubbing strikes but Shadows fights to her feet and they trade forearm strikes. Shadows then hits a bicycle kick and covers for 2. Shadows misses a corner charge and posts herself. Klein hits a suplex into a guillotine, and Shadows taps. Kelly Klein defeated Stacy Shadows @ 4:55 via submission [*½] There wasn’t much to this, it was a decently worked, hard-hitting match, but completely lacked any drama. Klein wins again as the women of honor keep plugging along on Youtube.

Future of Honor Match: Curt Stallion vs. Myron Reed : Curt Stallion started working in 2013, has had 95 matches, and has been kicking up good momentum in 2017. He was part of the 2017 ROH top prospect tournament. Myron Reed started working in 2016 with OVW, and has had 118 matches, and is the Crown of Glory champion. Stallion looks to control, and bully Reed, but Reed answers back with a dropkick and strikes. Stallion quickly comes back, countering a sunset flip into a double stomp. he maintains control with a suplex and knee drop, and then hits a slam and then celebrates. This was a mistake as Reed fires back with chops and an enziguri. Reed went for a running shooting star press, but Stallion just kicks him away. They trade Germans for a bit and then end up in a double down. They struggle to their feet and trade strikes and uppercuts. Reed cuts off Stallion with a head kick and then a spin kick. They trade some counters, and Red hits a superkick and running shooting star press for 2. Stallion fires back with a yakuza kick and face washes in the corner. Stallion then plants Red with a DDT for 2. Stallion follows with an air raid crash for another near fall. Reed battles back, hits a spiked reverse RANA and then hits an over the corner dive! Back in and Reed runs into a head butt, Stallion up top and Reed runs up and hits a Spanish fly for the win! Myron Reed defeated Curt Stallion @ 7:00 via pin [***] That was a good and fun sprint right there, and one of the better Future of Honor matches involving outside talent; they did a good job of making me want to see them again.

ROH Throwback Match: KENTA vs. GHC Champion Mitsuharu Misawa (Glory by Honor VI Night Two [2007]) : They start out as friends, shaking hands and breaking clean. It quickly broke into KENTA kicking Misawa in the face and Misawa answering back with strikes. KENTA tries to take control but Misawa used his Japan dad strength to beat down KENTA. KENTA was a little dick here, refusing to break clean and slapping Misawa around, which was a mistake because all that did was piss off Misawa. KENTA did the smart thing, picking up the pace and laid in a series of kicks. After a bit of trouble, KENTA set Misawa over the ropes and hit a big knee drop. KENTA then grounds the champion, looking to grind him down and keep his advantage; Misawa makes the ropes. They trade strikes and KENTA takes control back with strikes and then does his dick head little back kick to a downed Misawa. KENTA works a sleeper, but Misawa survives and fires back with forearm strikes, sending KENTA to the floor. Misawa shoots KENTA to the barricade, and waits for him to crawl back in and hits a senton for 2. Misawa grounds KENTA with a chinlock, and then lights him up with forearms. KENTA answers back and they trade again, with Misawa standing tall. KENTA finally cuts Misawa off, hitting a powerslam and forearm strike. Kicks followed as KENTA again looks to pick up the pace, but Misawa continues to fight. KENTA hits a pair of running corner boots and the missile dropkick for the near fall. KENTA looks to go springboard, but Misawa cuts him off and sends him to the floor and then Sys fuck it and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Misawa hits the tiger driver for the near fall. Misawa then went high risk, heading up top but KENTA cuts him off but gets sent to the mat. Misawa goes for a high cross but eats a knee strike. KENTA then hits the knee strike and tiger suplex for 2. KENTA looks for the GTS, Misawa fights him off and KENTA counters the tiger driver into a GTS for the good near fall. KENTA looks for another GTS, countered and they trade strikes and Misawa hits the emerald frosion for the near fall. KENTA then hits the busaiku knee for the double down. Misawa lights up KENTA with elbows, and the emerald frosion finishes it. Champion Mitsuharu Misawa defeated KENTA @ 18:30 via pin [***] At age 44, Misawa worked hard and did his best, but if you’re looking for a classic Misawa match, this isn’t it. It’s a good match, with Misawa playing the hits and KENTA doing his best to provide the moving parts until the fun homestretch. The novelty here was seeing Misawa in the US, and it was likely an awesome live experience for those in attendance. It’s a good match, and Misawa was enough Misawa to make it feel a bit special and fun to watch if you have the time.

