– From WWE Battleground 2013: Cody Rhodes & Goldust defeated Champions Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns @ 13:55 via pin to become the new champions [****¼]

– From WWE Battleground 2014: Champions The Usos defeated The Wyatts @ 20:00 via pin [****]

– From Summerslam 2014: Brock Lesnar defeated Champion John Cena @ 15:50 via pin to become the NEW Champion [****¼]

Cody Rhodes & Goldust vs. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns: WWE Battleground 2013 : If Goldust & Cody Rhodes win, they get their jobs back and Dusty keeps his job. If the Shield wins, Goldust & Cody Rhodes are still fired and Dusty loses his job with NXT. This was the first match of the night where the crowd seemed to be genuinely invested in, and considering the build, I expected that they would be. They were hot for Goldust, hot for the near falls, and it made for a fun environment. This had EVERYTHING you wanted from this match. Good in ring work, great crowd, Dusty got involved with Ambrose and hit the bionic elbow to even the odds and Cody got the pin after the cross Rhodes to a HUGE ovation at 14-minutes. While the beginning of the show was almost under whelming, the four heel wins in a row prior to this set the stage perfectly for the good guys to score the big win here. The Rhodes celebrated, and then the baby face locker room came out to the ramp to celebrate with them. We got a great pro wrestling story to go along with a great match and the crowd responded perfectly; hell better than they could have hoped for really. Cody Rhodes & Goldust defeated Champions Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns @ 13:55 via pin to become the new champions [****] This match is a perfume soaked love letter to southern tag team wrestling, with a modern twist. This had great work, great emotion and a great closing moment with father and sons celebrating their victory. I wish we had more of this in wrestling. Watching Goldust not only keep up with this pack of young bucks but really thriving as a leader in the ring was a beautiful thing, he has so much to offer in and out of the ring still in 2017. This match is great but the moment is even betetr than the match.

The Usos vs. The Wyatt Family – 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: WWE Battleground 2014 : The good news heading into this match is that these four had developed a great chemistry, and had a great PPV match last month. The bad news was that they have faced off A LOT the last few months, and that is because the company has purged the tag team division; they were trending on burning out the fans with this pairing. I like all of the guys involved; The Usos are a damn good team and interact with the crowd well, Luke Harper is awesome and Rowan was noticeably improving at the time. As expected, they worked really well together again, had a good match layout, and some tremendous near falls down the stretch. They also did an amazing job of playing off of the familiar spots from their previous matches, with each team escaping and or kicking out of things that finished previous matches. The Usos had to finally use the double Superfly splash to win the match. Champions The Usos defeated The Wyatts @ 20:00 via pin [****¼] This was a great match, the best between the two teams in my opinion; it makes me want to see Harper & Rowan be the ones that are messing with the Fashion Police as their way to come back as a team. They had a ton of potential as a team that was never fully realized due to uneven and shit booking. Watching back, it really felt as if they should have pulled the title change here.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar: SummerSlam 2014 : Paul Heyman’s work to sell this match has been near perfection, as he is one of the few men that can not only sell matches, but deliver money promos. In all honesty, I was really looking forward to this match due to Heyman’s work and due to the fact that they had the great match at Extreme Rules. I appreciated Cena’s serious entrance, because he actually sold concern over the beast he was about to face. The opening portion was great, with Brock getting the near fall super early with the F5, and then just destroying Cena with suplexes and knee strikes. The match had an entirely different feel than the average WWE match, which is such a good thing. Lesnar giving no fucks and rag-dolling Cena around the ring with suplexes was awesome. Cena fired up and made a comeback with the AA, but Lesnar kicked out and then sat up Undertaker style and laughed at Cena. I love this man. Lesnar just brutalized Cena, and constantly asked the ref to see if Cena would quit. Cena got a hope spot with the STF, but Lesnar powered out and hit the F5, and that was it. This was an extended squash match in the very best way possible. If you wanted Lesnar over as the complete monster, to follow up off the ending of the streak, this is how you had to do it. Also, the MMA-centric booking was evident. Like in a title fight, when someone gets caught early (the F5 in this case) and that person never recovers. Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena @ 15:50 via pin [****¼] The match was outstanding, it felt fresh, it felt real, there was no bullshit, no run-ins and on some levels, master level work by both men. This was an outstanding main event, and certainly a memorable one; I cannot ever remember a heel looking as strong as Lesnar did here (maybe Vader beating Inoki). Credit to both men and for whoever laid this out. I wish that they would have worked harder to capture this vibe with Lesnar and really built him up and then had someone finally conquer the best and be presented as the new star, they were going to do this with Reigns, but got cold feet.

