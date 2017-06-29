Csonka Reviews This Week’s WWE Free Matches

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals [NXT Takeover: Respect]: Finn Balor and Samoa Joe defeated Dash and Dawson @ 8:58 via pin [***]

– From WCW Monday Nitro 8.11.1997: Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Jericho @ 4:35 via pin [***]

– NXT Title Match [From NXT Takeover Toronto]: Samoa Joe defeated Champion Shinsuke Nakamura @ 22:00 via pin [***½]

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Dash & Dawson vs. Finn Balor and Samoa Joe : This is a big chance for Dash & Dawson to impress here against seasoned workers. Balor got taken out early, Joe ran wild for a little bit, but Dash & Dawson took control as Balor returned to his corner. Really short heat on Joe as Balor got the hot tag at like the 2-minute mark, ran wild and hit a big dive onto Dash & Dawson. Balor looked for the double stomp, but he ate a chop block, allowing Dash & Dawson to get the heat on him. They did some really nice basic tag work here, isolating Balor in their corner and working the injured knee of Balor. Working the count, basic isolation, taking the ref, and staying focused is what a lot of tag wrestling is missing; just working the basics and getting some heat with it. Dash & Dawson used the old Demolition Decapitation for a near fall. Joe finally got the hot tag at around 8-minutes in and ran wild with his signature stuff. Joe was setting for the muscle buster and Balor asked for the tag and got it. He hit the double stomp, he got the pin but hurt his knee. Finn Balor and Samoa Joe defeated Dash and Dawson @ 8:58 via pin [***] This was during the time that The Revival were still finding themselves as a team but hasn’t turned into the #topguys they would become. This was a good match and damn fine opening match, featuring some really nice work from Dash and Dawson as well as telling the story of the injury to Balor and his insistence to keep fighting and also hit his finish. This was all part of the plan to make you think that either Joe or Balor was setting for a big heel turn, which didn’t happen here, but I thought the teases were well done and it kept making you think all night long.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero [From WCW Monday Nitro 8.11.97] : Guerrero tries to attack at the bell but Jericho hits dropkicks and a press slam. Jericho follows with chops, hits a boot and monkey flip. Guerrero picks up the pace, but Jericho tosses him to the ropes and hit a spin kick. Guerrero powders to the floor, tries to sneaks in and then begs off and rakes the eyes, following with chops and follows with the basement dropkick. Guerrero then beats down Jericho in the corner, but Jericho fights back hitting a trio of corner clotheslines and the lionsault eats knees. Jericho then catches Guerrero with a powerslam, and a release German follows for 2. Jericho then hits the tiger bomb, then hits the big swing. Guerrero is dizzy now as they struggle to their feet, with Guerrero rolling to the floor. Jericho follows with a tope and then tosses Guerrero back in. Jericho up top, but Guerrero crotches him and heads up top and hits the frog splash for the win. Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Jericho @ 4:35 via pin [***] They didn’t have a lot of time, but did their best to make the absolute best out of what they had, providing an action packed little sprint that was very enjoyable. This is the kind of thing I am dying for from 205 Live, they have talented guys and often work short matches, but tend to work them like any other match, which comes off as under whelming. Sure it’s Guerrero and Jericho, who worked together a ton and can do this with ease, but the 205 Live roster has guys who can also do this; I don’t need it all the time, but it would be a breath of fresh air on that show. This was a blast and fun to go back and watch.

NXT Title Match: Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe [From NXT Takeover Toronto] : Nakamura worked kicks to begin, Joe answered with some of his own. They worked the clinch and tried to establish a real fight feel. I liked the early vibe they established. They brawled to the floor, Nakamura booted Joe over the barricade. Back in the ring, enziguri by Joe and then the face wash; Nakamura then cut off the running boot with the knee strike. Joe kept control, hitting a back elbow and then the kick to the back. Nakamura would fight back with knees, but Joe then attacked the knees of Nakamura working leg kicks and a rolling knee bar. The knee work by Joe was good, and he had great aggression during the heat. They again bawled to the floor for a bit, it actually lost some steam when they did that. Nakamura battled back, running around and not really selling the knee work at all as he hit a running knee strike. He then laid in more knee strikes, and then worked front facelock. Joe hit the atomic drop, boot and senton for a near fall. Powerbomb by Joe gets a near fall and then transitioned into the Boston crab and then the crossface. Nakamura escaped, but ate an enziguri as he went up top. Nakamura pulled Joe to the apron, hit another running knee and took control back. Back in the ring, Nakamura hit a knee strike off the second rope. Joe back to his feet, they traded strikes, more knees from Nakamura (come on dude), and then Joe fought off a suplex and Nakamura then managed a German suplex. Joe attacked the knees again, went for thru muscle buster, but Nakamura escaped and hit Kinshasa for a near fall. Joe avoided another Kinshasa and locked in the clutch. The crowd sang Nakamura’s music to try and bring him back to life. Joe then killed Nakamura with a German, Dragon and straightjacket suplexes for a near fall. Joe is cut by his left eye now, he fires up but Nakamura sends him to the floor with another Kinshasa. On the floor Joe hits a low blow, and then plants Nakamura on the steps. Back in, muscle buster by Joe and we have a new champion. Samoa Joe defeated Champion Shinsuke Nakamura @ 22:00 via pin [***½] Overall I felt this came across better than the Brooklyn match they had, with a better vibe, but I loathe the work the knees forever and then just ignore it for a large majority of the homestretch. Don’t ask me to invest in limb work and then do next to nothing to pay it off. Both guys are capable of so much more.

