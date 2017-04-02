Csonka’s Beyond Wrestling Caffeine Review 4.02.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Keith Lee defeated Jeff Cobb @ 10:30 via pin [**¾]

– LuFisto defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 10:45 via pin [**¾]

– Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & LAX (Santana & Ortiz) defeated Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Team Tremendous @ 16:20 via pin [***½]

– David Starr defeated Sami Callihan @ 6:45 via pin [***¼]

– Joey Janela & Penelope Ford defeated Joey Ryan and Candice LaRae @ 7:57 via pin [**¾]

– John Silver defeated AR Fox @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack) defeated Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) @ 7:55 via pin [***]

– Matthew Riddle defeated Donovan Dijak @ 11:10 via submission [***½]

– Sugar Dunkerton and Veda Scott are the announce team.

Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb : It’s a goddamn hoss fight to kick things off! These are two grown ass men, working power vs. power to begin. They then pick up the pace, do some fun counters and stand off. Lee then takes Cobb to the corner, laying in the strikes to Cobb and then beating him around the ring. Cobb starts to fire back, but Lee then pounces Cobb out of his boots. Cobb then cuts of the dive and hits a standing moonsault. Cobb hits the dropkick, and then hits a dead lift pump handle suplex. Cobb then lays in chops, follows with the corner clothesline, but Lee fights back and hits a running RANA. The chops follow, but he then misses the corner charge and Cobb takes him down with a clothesline. This leads to them trading strikes center ring, Lee fires up and they start to throw bombs. Cobb fights off the spirit bomb, lays in the uppercuts and then hits a dead lift German for 2. Lee counters the second German into a roll up for the win. Keith Lee defeated Jeff Cobb @ 10:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, but not worked with their normal aggression; both guys looked a bit tired to be honest.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto : They started off friendly, shaking hands and working some basic grappling. LuFisto target the leg early, but Deonna transitioned and escaped. LuFisto pulled her back to the mat, but Deonna worked to her feet but LuFisto took her down with forearm strikes. LuFisto went back to grounding Deonna, working the legs and then transitioning to an STF. Deonna to her feet and LuFisto hit the butterfly. LuFisto suplex. LuFisto then worked a dragon sleeper into the final cut for a near fall. LuFisto missed a charge, Deonna fought back into rolling suplexes and then the big boot for 2. Deonna locks in the arm bar, but LuFisto fights out into the ropes. Deonna gets cut off with a neck breaker variation as LuFisto pulled the hair and laid the boots to her. LuFisto then works a variation on the Indian death lock, but isn’t really doing anything with the leg work. LuFisto then beat Deonna down in the corner. LuFisto then hit a reverse DVD for 2. LuFisto looked for the burning hammer, but Deonna escaped and they traded Germans and did a double down. They worked back to their feet, traded strikes as both fired up. Deonna hit knee strikes, and rolled into the arm bar, but LuFisto made the ropes. LuFisto hit the fisherman’s DDT for 2. Deonna then quickly scored with the arm bar again, but LuFisto made the ropes again. Back fist and tiger driver by LuFisto and that is all. LuFisto defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 10:45 via pin [**¾] Another pretty good, back and forth match; the thing that bugged me is that the leg work by LuFisto went nowhere. It also lacked a real sense of urgency.

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Team Tremendous vs. Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & LAX (Santana & Ortiz) : they worked a fun, fast paced opening stretch and tried to bring some much needed energy to the show. Cassidy then tagged in, doing his slow motion/tired/stoned gimmick. He then picked up the pace, hitting a head scissors and then old school but Jaka pulls him into a belly to belly suplex. Taylor and Santana picked things back up, working a fun stretch. They continued to work through the various pairings, with Dickinson and Carr doing hoss things. Carr took control, Carr tagged in Cassidy who fell down because the tag was too hard. Taylor did the slow motion senton, Barry and Dickinson worked back and forth, but Dickinson hit a Michinoku driver and followed with ground and pound. LAX then double-teamed Barry, but Barry fought back with a SUPER RANA. LAX, Dickinson and Jaka then all beat him down, Carr made the save and ran wild. It broke down, and Cassidy hit a big dive to the floor to wipe put the pile. LAX then hit dives, followed by Barry. Taylor is pissed, because he keeps going for dives and they cut him off. Dickinson they takes out Taylor before he can dive, but Taylor fights back, hits the Omega driver as it breaks down with everyone slowly working back into the ring. Jaka cuts off Barry, but Carr returns and they hit BOOK ‘EN DANNO on Jaka. LAX returns to break up the pin, and they run wild on Team Tremendous. LAX hits the veg-o-matic but Cassidy makes the save. He then double chokeslams LAX, but Dickinson and Jaka take him out, hit the German into a half and half suplex for 2. Carr in and accidentally took out Cassidy, ate a superkick and LAX pins Cassidy for the win. Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & LAX (Santana & Ortiz) defeated Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Team Tremendous @ 16:20 via pin [***½] This was a fun and chaotic tag match, and exactly what the show needed.

David Starr vs. Sami Callihan : They didn’t mess around, with Sami sending Starr to the floor; they then traded suicide dives and brawled back and forth. They are working Sami’s sprint match so far, throwing it all out there and getting right to the business. They then beat the hell out of each other center ring, throwing bombs and then Sami trying to end Starr with a powerbomb and crab, before transitioning into the crossface. Starr made the ropes. They then straight up started to kick each other in the face, Starr then hit a knee strike and last shot for the near fall. Sami countered the product placement into a roll up for 2. But Starr fired up with a series of forearm strikes, Sami then kicked him in the face and hit a GTS, but Starr then hit the destroyer for the win. David Starr defeated Sami Callihan @ 6:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good, hard hitting sprint. A short, energetic match like this came at just the right time.

– Sami says he wrestled nine-matches this weekend. This is what he loves to do and why he left WWE, showing why independent wrestling is so great. He puts over Starr and thanks him.

Joey Ryan and Candice LaRae vs. Joey Janela & Penelope Ford : They all brawled right away, and then LaRae and Ford faced off and traded strikes center ring. LaRae cut her off, and then hit a suicide dive onto Janela. Ryan then worked with Ford, but LaRae returned and took control and missed a double stomp Janela in and hit a brainbuster on her for a near fall, as Ryan made the save. Ford tried to rip off Ryan’s chest hair, she and Janela took control and Ford hits the assisted moonsault for 2, but Janela then missed his moonsault. Ryan uses Ford to hit Janela and then hits a DVD with LaRae into Janela, which gets 2. Janela slams Ryan into LaRae, and then hits the blockbuster for 2. Ryan then hits Ford with the bobs-plex, LaRae then sends Ryan to the floor with a RANA off of the apron. Ryan tosses LaRae into Janela for a rocket launcher DDT. Ford kicks Ryan in the balls, but hurts her foot because Ryan has an iron cock. He then does the YouPorn plex on Janela. Superkick into the balls plex gets 2. LaRae then worked over Ford, but Janela sends her to the floor. Ford then hits a lethal injection on Ryan, Janela follows with a splash for the win. Joey Janela & Penelope Ford defeated Joey Ryan and Candice LaRae @ 7:57 via pin [**¾] This was a fun intergender tag that didn’t overstay its welcome and kept a good pace; Ryan and LaRae work the style very well.

– Janela demands that Ryan give him the DDT Iron Man title since he pinned him.

AR Fox vs. John Silver : Silver looked to use his power and striking game early, sending Fox to the floor and hitting a suicide dive. Fox to the peon, and ran off the post and hit a moonsault to wipe out Silver. Back in and Fox hits the swanton, which only pissed off Silver, who laid in kicks to the chest of Fox. Silver then started to toss Fox around with ease. Fox then used the matrix to avoid a lariat, fired up and landed a series of kicks and the neck breaker followed. Fox skins the cat back in and hits the dropkick in the corner. Fox then hit a pop up cutter, which got a near fall. Silver then hit a forearm strike and a snap German suplex; Fox fought back with a bulldog, and went up top but the 450 misses and Silver looks o fight back, but eats the cutter and a swanton, but Silver kicks out. Fox looked for lo mein pain, Silver fought him off an then hit the spinning powerbomb and running kick, but Fox survived and cut him off with the cutter. Silver then hit a destroyer and finally put Fox away. John Silver defeated AR Fox @ 9:30 via pin [***] This was a good and fun athletic match, but the homestretch was just too disjointed and didn’t flow all that well. Had it been smoother and better thought out, it would have picked things up a notch or two.

Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack) : Hit Squad attacks pre-bell and Mack hits a suicide dive. They paired off, brawling in and out of the ring. They are doing a good job of not only beating the hell out of each other but keeping the action moving; this is needed as it’s 2:25 AM ET and the crowd is really tired. Mack then pulls off a RANA, and then goes into a striking battle with Elgin. Elgin takes control, but Maff cuts him off and Cage returns as it breaks down, Elgin then hit an air raid crash on Mack. Maff works over Cage, and then Hit Squad with rapid fire attacks, followed by the double cannonball for 2. Elgin makes the save, and he and Cage powerbomb tosses Mack into Maff. The Machine run wild, superkick by Cage and a German by Elgin follow. Maff tries to fight back on his own. Eats superkicks and then gets powerbombed and Cage hits the F5 for 2. Mack then hits the second rope splash on Cage, trades strikes with Elgin, and Maff spears Elgin out of his boots for the win. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack) defeated Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) @ 7:55 via pin [***] Good sprint here, with big lads trying to kill each other. It was exactly what it needed to be, was fun and didn’t go too long.

Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak : Dijak is looking particularly surly tonight, he was undefeated in Beyond until a loss to Riddle, which led to a losing streak. They beat the hell out of each other to begin, with Riddle scoring with the early tombstone for a near fall. They brawled to the floor, with Dijak hitting feast your eyes. Dijak took the heat back in the ring, but Riddle tried to lock in a triangle but Dijak clubbed away at him to escape. They then traded strikes, Dijak countered the up kick but then Riddle hit bro to sleep for a near fall. Riddle then laid in kicks on Dijak, but Dijak then countered and looked for the choke breaker, but Riddle caught him in an arm bar; Dijak escaped and hit a superkick. Riddle then hit the tombstone, but Dijak survived. Riddle laid in the kicks, Dijak fought to his feet but ate the up kick. Dijak back flips out of a German, hits a destroyer and then Riddle hits a destroyer for the double down, getting the crowd into it. They struggled to their feet, traded strikes, Riddle fired up with rapid fire strikes, but Dijak hits feast your eyes and Riddle manages to kick out. Choke breaker by Dijak, he heads up top and hits the cork screw moonsault for two. Feast your eyes is countered and Riddle locks in the bromission, but Dijak rolls into a pinning combo. Superkick by Dijak, the knee strike follows and then feast your eyes connects, and Riddle then catches him in the bromission again. Dijak rolls but finally has to tap. Matthew Riddle defeated Donovan Dijak @ 11:10 via submission [***½] This was a very good, throw everything to the wall style match, playing well off of Dijak’s desire for revenge, but he still just came up short as Riddle was the better man again tonight. I love a fast paced match where both guys unload their entire arsenal an are actually trying to win and show a great sense of urgency. This was not only fun, but also very good.

