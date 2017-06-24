Csonka’s Beyond Wrestling: Go With The Flow iPPV Review 6.25.17

– The Gentleman’s Club defeated The American Destroyers @ 12:43 via pin [**¾]

– Joey Janella defeated Chuck O’Neil @ 11:11 via pin [***]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Penelope Ford @ 6:05 via submission [***¼]

– Massage NV defeated Da Hit Squad @ 3:45 via DQ [*]

– Wheeler Yuta defeated MJF @ 11:05 via pin [***]

– EYFBO defeated The Carnies @ 10:58 via pin [***]

– Le Tabarnak de Team defeated Rex Lawless & Gallion @ 4:40 via pin [*½]

– Ace Romero defeated JT Dunn @ 6:25 via pin [**¾]

– AR Fox defeated Brandon Watts @ 12:10 via pin [**½]

– Doom Patrol (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) defeated The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) @ 16:00 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: WWN & PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle defeated Keith Lee @ 11:30 via pin [***½]

– They start the show with a 10-bell salute for AIW promoter Chandler Biggins, who recently passes away. Classy.

American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb) vs. Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy) : Taylor and Webb start off. They work some basic back and forth grappling, with Taylor taking control and then tagging in Cassidy. Cassidy is his usual enthusiastic self as he strolls around the ring with his hands in his pockets. They then lock up, Cassidy gets a takedown and cradle for 2. Taylor in and Webb rushes him to his corner, Dijak tags in and hits a dump suplex on Taylor. Cassidy tags back in. Dijak fights out of a headlock, and hits a slow motion shoulder block. He follows with a slow motion head butt. Dijak then levels him, as he’s had enough of this bullshit. Cassidy then hits a head scissors, looks for a chokeslam but Dijak laughs it off; Taylor in and puts Cassidy on his shoulders, but Dijak hits the choke breaker and takes out Taylor. Dijak and Webb double team Cassidy, and work quick tags, isolating Cassidy with ease. Dijak then beats down Cassidy in the corner, Webb in and they hit a double team neck breaker for 2. Webb hits a back stabber, but Cassidy then moves and Dijak hits Webb with a springboard elbow drop. Taylor tags in, and runs wild on the Destroyers. Taylor hits a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) and Webb makes the save. Te Gentlemen’s Club work double teams, and Cassidy levels Dijak with a superkick. Dijak cuts him off and tosses him to the buckles for a snake eyes. Webb in and slams Taylor into Cassidy and then powerbombs Dijak onto both men. The Destroyers work over Taylor, Cassidy mists Dijak and Taylor hits a stuff piledriver on Webb for the win. The Gentleman’s Club defeated The American Destroyers @ 12:43 via pin [**¾] Pretty good opener, with some good tag action and comedy mixed in; the story was that Dijak is falling from grace in Beyond and struggling after looking to be the ace of the promotion.

Chuck O’Neil vs. Joey Janella : We move right into the next match, with Janella running wild and hitting the blockbuster. Janella follows with running uppercuts and a spinning belly to back suplex for 2. Janella up top, but O’Neil rushes up the ropes and hits an overhead belly-to-belly toss. O’Neil grounds Janella, hitting the side back beaker and then sending Janella to the floor. O’Neil follows and they brawl on the floor. O’Neil lights up Janella with chops, and then back in the ring and O’Neil hits a running kick and covers for 2. O’Neil continues to beat on Janella, working him over in the corner. O’Neil follows with rolling Germans, sets Janella up top and they battle up top and Janella sends O’Neil to the mat and hits a moonsault press for 2. O’Neil lands body kicks, but Janella hits a superkick and rolling DVD. He takes O’Neil up top and hits the DVD off the ropes, covering for 2. Janella back up top, but O’Neil blocks the double stomp and hits the Michinoku driver, covering for 2. O’Neil back to his feet, he heads to the ropes and Janella Cuts him off and follows him up. Janella hits the superplex and rolls through into brainbuster, and that gets 2. They trade strikes and O’Neil locks in a triangle, but Janella stacks him up and picks up the win. Joey Janella defeated Chuck O’Neil @ 11:11 via pin [***] Good back and forth match, with a somewhat anticlimactic finish. I really wish that they would have went home on the superplex into the brainbuster, because that felt like the peak of the match

– Post match Matt Riddle arrives and he and Janella shove each other, O’Neil returns and hits a German on Janella, and Riddle then lays out Janella with a bro to sleep. Penelope Ford is out to check on Janella.

Shayna Baszler vs. Penelope Ford : Ford attacks before the bell, hits a high cross, and that gets 1. Ford hits the back handspring elbow in the corner, but Baszler then hits rolling gut wrench suplexes. Baszler then grounds Ford, working the knee. Baszler is bending Ford in ways that should not be possible, cranking the leg so hard that she’s hitting Ford in the head with her own foot. Great focus by Baszler here, just destroying the knee of Ford with a fun variety of ways. Baszler has such great aggression and sense of urgency in the ring, just dismantling Ford and tying her legs up in the ropes. Ford fires up with strikes, but that just pisses off Baszler. Ford collapses on an Irish whip, selling the leg well. Baszler then works a choke, but Ford gets the ropes. Baszler locks in the ankle lock and Ford taps. Shayna Baszler defeated Penelope Ford @ 6:05 via submission [***¼] This was a beautiful display of destruction by Baszler, who keeps getting better and better.

Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Monsta Mack) vs. Massage NV (Dorian Graves & VSK) : They all brawl at the bell, and Massage NV actually runs wild to begin. Maff then cuts them off with a pounce, VSK then gets powerbombed to the buckles and eats a cannonball from Mack. Hit Squad then starts tossing Graves around the ring, but Massage NV fights back, hitting superkicks. Mack then starts to fight back, walking through the attempted offense of Massage NV. VSK is killed with a half and half suplex, Graves eats a German; Massage NV keeps fighting, and in the big brawl the ref is knocked down by Hit Squad for the DQ Massage NV defeated Da Hit Squad @ 3:45 via DQ [*] That was going along well, but the finish left a lot to be desired. I’ll assume that this is leading to an angle later on down the line.

– Da Hit Squad laid out Massage NV and demanded better competition post match.

Wheeler Yuta vs. MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) :They worked a fun, counter filled, back and forth to begin. MJF talks some shit, Yuta hits some strikes and then hits a head scissors. Yuta cut off an MJF suicide dive with kicks, they battle on the floor and Yuta about kills MJF with an apron back breaker. Thankfully he’s ok, as he goes on the attack with a draping single armed DDT. MJF takes control, working the arm of Yuta. MJF then tucks Yuta’s arm into his own tights and hits a hammerlock powerbomb. MJF maintains control, takes Yuta up top, but Yuta fights him off, and then hits a big lariat. Corner elbows follow, Yuta then hits a springboard RANA. Yuta follows with a blockbuster off the top, covering for 2. MJF counters a roll up, uses the tights and gets 2. MJF then head drops Yuta with a half and half suplex, hits the knee strike and covers for 2. MJF now looks for a potential arm bar, Yuta fights to his feet and escapes. Backslide by Yuta gets 2, a roll up gets 2, and then a small package gets 2. They trade several near falls, and then MJF hits a big slap and eye poke, but Yuta hits the superkick and shotgun dropkick for a double down. They go face to face, and MJF locks in an arm bar, but Yuta escapes and then counters a tombstone into a cradled tombstone for the win. Wheeler Yuta defeated MJF @ 11:05 via pin [***] Yuta is a lot of fun, but needs refinement. He’s about to tour with Michinoku Pro, which should help. Friedman keeps improving rapidly, and is more composed each time I see him, working like a much more experienced performer than he really is. He has a ton of potential.

EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik) vs. The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful) : EYFBO are better known these days as the new LAX in Impact Wrestling. This will be lucha rules (tags not needed). Iggy decided to try and mock the LAX members with some of their taunts and poses. Iggy then hits a trip and works the double fishhook. Draztik then uses an eye poke, and trades strikes with Iggy. Fun back and forth, as they work into a stand off; Awful and Ortiz now tag in. Awful talks some shit, so Ortiz slams him and hits the kick swivel. Awful fights back, hits a slam and he hits the kick swivel. Everyone in now as it breaks down, Iggy and Draztik are left in the ring and they trade strikes. Iggy sends him to the apron, so he cannonballs onto Awful on the floor. Back in and EYFBO work double-teams on Iggy until Awful makes the save. Awful cuts of a poetry in motion attempt, and powerbombs Draztik onto Ortiz and then piledrives Draztik onto Ortiz. Awful and Draztik trade big strikes, Iggy back in and they hit a dropkick/brainbuster combo on Draztik. Ortiz back in, he works over the Carnies with strikes and a dual dropkick. Wasteland on Iggy follows for 2. Ortiz follows with chops, but the Carnies fight back, hitting double teams and Awful hits the earthquake splash for a near fall. Draztik tries to battle back on his own. Iggy sent to the floor and Ortiz is back and EYFBY start to work over Awful, and they hit the doomsday blockbuster for the win. EYFBO defeated The Carnies @ 10:58 via pin [***] Good back and forth match, the Carnies did well here and the crowd chanted for them to come back. I think that they needed to pick things up a little sooner than they did, as a hot homestretch would have really helped to take this to the next level. As it was presented, the finish felt flat.

– On August 13th Beyond is bringing PROGRESS to New England for a double-header event.

– Post intermission, we come back with a tornado tag match but the audio was really poor and I couldn’t hear who the competitors were and they weren’t on the line up. One team was Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois), the other team has Rex Lawless and Gallion. Tabernak ran wild most of the time, but Lawless and Gallion hit a version of more bang for your buck, but Tabernak hit a piledriver and powerbomb for the win. It was basically a squash to set up the post match angle. Le Tabarnak de Team defeated Rex Lawless & Gallion @ 4:40 via pin *½

– Dan Barry arrives and runs down Lawless & Gallion. He says they can be better, but they are vanilla and a joke. They can keep making $50 and a hot dog, or they can listen to him. If they listen to him he can make them something. They accept his offer.

Ace Romero vs. JT Dunn : Romero is a big old hoss. Dunn had recently missed some time due to a severe concussion. Dunn looks for the big elbow strike early, but Romero cuts him off and they work into a standoff. Dunn fires up with chops and strikes, but Romero takes him down with chops. Romero catches the slingshot and hits a spinebuster. They brawl to the floor, Romero trips up Dunn on the apron and Dunn landed on his face. Back in they go, Dunn hits a running kick and follows with a double stomp for 2. Dunn follows with kicks, but Romero hits a dropkick and covers for 2. Dunn fires back with chops, but Romero hits a powerbomb for 2. Romero now pulls Dunn up top, but Dunn escapes and powerbombs him off the ropes and hits a cutter for a near fall. Dunn then hits a spin kick for another near fall. Romero cuts off death by elbow into a spinebuster for a near fall. They struggle to their feet, superkick by Dunn and then the rolling elbow; Romero then catches a springboard into the bossman slam, Romero then hits a clothesline for the win. Ace Romero defeated JT Dunn @ 6:25 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and hard hitting little sprint that didn’t overstay its welcome.

AR Fox vs. Brandon Watts : Watts calls for a new ref, claiming that the ref in the ring screwed him over in his last match vs. Fox, so we get a new ref. Watts was out of wrestling for a year due to a neck injury. They work a fast paced opening stretch, Fox lights up Watts and sends him to the floor. Watts avoids a dive, back in and they both go for the same offense, and Watts then slaps Fox. The dropkick follows and Fox rolls to the floor. Back in and Watts takes control but Fox fires back, hitting a trio of neck breakers to take control back. Fox then grounds Watts, working the neck crank. Fox hits another neck breaker. Fox keeps it grounded, working a very non-AR Fox like match. Watts hits a belly to back suplex, but Fox hangs onto the side headlock. They repeat the same spot, with Fox keeping it grounded. Watts finally escapes and slams Fox to the mat, and follows with clotheslines. The enziguri follows, Fox then stuns Watts off the ropes and hits another neck breaker. They trade strikes, Fox hits a corner clothesline and skins the cat back in and hits a dropkick. Fox then gets cocky, slapping Watts around but Watts fires up and beats down Fox in the corner. Watts then dumps Fox on his head with a German and then counters the springboard into a backstabber. To the apron and Watts hits an STO, back in and Watts heads up top, they work counters and Watts hits a tornado DDT. They battle up top, Fox hits lo mein pain and a 450 but Watts kicks out. Fox takes his wrist tape and Watts avoids the choke attempt. Watts up top, but jumps into a cutter for 2. Fox chokes him out with the tape, the other official is out (the one Watts asked to leave) and as the refs argue, Watts got a phantom rollup. Fox superkicked Watts in the balls, hits the fox catcher and wins. AR Fox defeated Brandon Watts @ 12:10 via pin [**½] This was a story heavy match, that I feel commentary needed to do a better job of helping explain to people that do not watch Beyond regularly. Fox is the over confident asshole that is looking to keep his spot and keep Watts away from his level. That’s all well and good, but the match lost steam as it went on with the near falls getting less and less of a reaction. It was fine, but commentary really needed to hammer the narrative home and tell the story better in my opinion.

Doom Patrol (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) vs. The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) : Silver & Dickinson to begin, they grapple back and forth. Reynolds tags in and he and Silver double team Dickinson and take control. Dickinson fires up with chops, tags in Jaka and they isolate Reynolds and work him over on their half of the ring. Reynolds starts to fight back, hits a RANA and then tags in Silver. Silver slams Reynolds onto Jaka, and that gets a cover for 2. Silver follows with a delayed suplex, covering for 2. Reynolds tags back in, they look to double team Jaka, but Dickinson rushes in and puts a stop to that. Dickinson then works over Reynolds on the floor. Back in, Jaka and Dickinson take the heat and work double teams but Silver breaks up a pin attempt. Reynolds backflips out of a German, but Jaka cuts him off and then head butts him in the balls. Jaka hits an XPLODER, and that gets 2. Reynolds keeps fighting back, takes out Dickinson with stomps but Jaka looks to cut off the tag but eats an enziguri. Silver tags in and he’s the house of fire. He flings Jaka across the ring, trips up Dickinson and then tosses Jaka into Dickinson. Silver then hits sliced bread on both. Silver then lays in kicks on Dickinson, but Dickinson fights back with a kick, but Silver hits the torture rack bomb for a near fall. It breaks down, Jaka chokeslams both opponents, but then Dickinson looks for a superkick, but Silver moves and superkicks Dickinson. Everyone in now, Silver superkicks Jaka but gets cut off by Dickinson, who then hits the falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) for 2. Doom Patrol hits a double stomp/burning hammer combo for a near fall as Reynolds makes the save. Reynolds comes back and wipes out Doom Patrol with a moonsault press. The Beaver Boys fight back, with Silver getting a near fall off the Batista bomb as Jaka dives in and makes the save. Dickinson fights off the Beaver Boys, Reynolds accidentally hits Silver and that allows Doom Patrol to battle back, Dickinson hits a destroyer and Jaka follows, superkicking Reynolds and putting him away. Doom Patrol (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) defeated The Beaver Boys (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) @ 16:00 via pin [***½] Very good match, with everyone working hard, a good layout and some great near falls down the stretch. I wish that this had taken place in front of a hotter crowd, they were interested and reacted, but like most of the day, never fully got hot as you would like. In front of a livelier crowd this is even better.

WWN & PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee : Riddle looked to hit and run and then go to his submission game. Lee quickly cuts that off, but as he tells Riddle to bask in his glory, Riddle lights him up with chops and kicks. Riddle then hits an up kick, follows with the corner splash, but Lee hits a back breaker and lariat to take Riddle down. Lee then starts to pummel Riddle, taking him to the corner and then tossing him across the ring with ease. Riddle fires back with kicks, but Lee escapes bro to sleep and follows with an overhead toss, covering for 2. Riddle again tries to fire back; Lee is not amused and drops him with a clubbing right. The delayed suplex followed, and Lee covers for 2. Lee hits the corner charge and follows with double chops to the chest of Riddle. Lee then misses the corner charge, allowing Riddle to fire up with clotheslines, chops and strikes in rapid-fire form. Riddle escapes the spirit bomb and hits the XPLODER, covering for 2. Riddle hits two running sentons, covering for 2. Riddle then lays in a series of kicks, but Lee fires up and punches Riddle in the face, dropping him and leading to a cover for 2. lee looks for the spirit bomb, but Riddle counters into a triangle. Lee fights, but Riddle transitions into an arm bar, but Lee gets the ropes. Riddle follows with kicks and strikes, he slaps Lee in the face so Lee fires back hitting a huge spirit bomb for a great near fall. Riddle then gets a roll up and the tights to steal the win. WWN & PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle defeated Keith Lee @ 11:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good match that was headed towards great, the action was great, hard hitting and more importantly broke Lee out of his usual formula. I get the finish, Riddle resorted to shady tactics in order to keep his Beyond undefeated streak alive, but it was a flat finish to a really fun match.

