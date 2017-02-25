Csonka’s Evolve 79 Review 2.25.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ACH defeated Jason Kincaid @ 7:25 via pin [***]

– Chris Dickinson defeated Austin Theory, Fred Yehi and Anthony Henry @ 8:20 via pin [***½]

– Jeff Cobb defeated Jaka @ 8:55 via pin [****]

– Keith Lee defeated Tracy Williams @ 11:35 via pin [***¾]

– Ethan Page defeated Darby Allin @ 9:05 via pin [***]

– Matt Riddle defeated Drew Galloway @ 12:30 via referee stoppage [***¾]

– EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Champion Timothy Thatcher @ 18:58 via submission [****¼]

– EVOLVE returns to Queens on April 22nd, and returns to Brooklyn on April 23rd in a double header with Tier 1.

ACH vs. Jason Kincaid : ACH has a title shot on the line. If he wins his matches at EVOLVE 78 and EVOLVE 79, he will challenge for the EVOLVE Title on WrestleMania weekend. ACH won last night and is halfway there. Kincaid has quietly established himself on the EVOLVE roster. Both these men have very unique styles. Kincaid is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss. They worked a quick back and forth, countering each other with Kincaid leaving ACH confused. Kincaid drips the straps early, and hits an arm drag, continuing to confuse ACH. Kincaid targets the arm early, they pick up the pace but Kincaid hits a spin kick. Kincaid teases a dive but ACH catches him with a dropkick and a PK. The crowd is into this early, ACH up top but gets cut off. Slingshot neck breaker by Kincaid, and then hits a double stomp for a near fall. Enziguri by Kincaid, but ACH picks up the pace and hits the basement dropkick. Kincaid blocks the PK and hits a dropkick off the stage. The inverted DDT follows for 2. Kincaid up top now, to the post and misses a double stomp; ACH hits the German and then delivers lariats. BRAIN BUSTER and ACH wins! ACH defeated Jason Kincaid @ 7:25 via pin [***] This was a good and strong way to kick off EVOLVE 79, with Kincaid again looking good but ACH picking up the clean win as he heads towards a title shot. The win was definitive and what he needed going into Mania weekend. This was simple, effective and exactly what it needed to be.

Fred Yehi vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry : This one will have three hungry talents and Fred Yehi, who looks to get back on his feet after losing a title match the previous night. It will be interesting to see how they play the Dickinson & Yehi dynamic, with both being in Catchpoint and Dickinson & Jaka on a collision course with Williams and Yehi over the tag team titles. Yehi and Henry attack right away and they battle one on one. Pricilla Kelly is ringside now. Theory in and he goes back and forth with Henry; Dickinson in and hits him with a German, as they provide great action early. Theory takes out Yehi, standing moonsault to Henry gets 2. Dickinson returns, works with Yehi, double teaming Theory and then Yehi breaks up a Dickinson pin attempt; they argue, allowing Henry to attack. Henry works kicks to both, but Theory makes a save. Henry starts to run wild, but Yehi cuts him off with a German. Yehi works stomps, hits a pop up German and then goes face to face with Dickinson. They shake hands, but then battle back and forth, looking for pins and both guys coming close. It breaks down as Dickinson starts tossing fools around, powerbomb to Henry, a second and then hits a sit out death valley driver for the near fall. Head kick by Dickinson, to the apron but Yehi dropkicks Dickinson & Theory to the floor. Yehi and Henry go back and forth, with Henry scoring a near fall. Yehi then locks in the koji clutch and Dickinson powerbombs Theory, and covers for the pin as Henry survives the koji clutch. Chris Dickinson defeated Austin Theory, Fred Yehi and Anthony Henry @ 8:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good match worked at a great pace and allowing Henry and Theory to shine before losing. This match was all about Dickinson & Theory and teasing the tension and build to the possible Catchpoint collision, without giving too much away; Dickinson looked like a beast, while Theory and & Henry have been very fun in their first weekend in. They will be great additions to this roster. The finish worked great as well as Dickinson winning was the right call, and it “appears” that he stole one from Yehi, adding to the tension.

Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka : Cobb and Jaka has both been forces in EVOLVE with impressive wins and physical styles. I hope that this is gloriously violent. Cobb is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss. They go hoss battle right away, kicking the shit out of each other. Jaka fires up with strikes and head butts, taking Cobb down and hitting the elbow drop for 2. Jaka continues to work his strikes, and follows with a Samoan drop for 2. Cobb finally fires back, using chops, strikes and some head butts of his own. Cobb then hit a delayed superplex, and the crowd loves this. Cobb follows with the standing moonsault, which got 2. He then missed the standing shooting star press, knee strike by Jaka and the German followed for the near fall. Jaka keeps control, using the strikes again and then sends Cobb to the floor with a superkick. The suicide dive followed, the slingshot plancha was caught by Cobb and that led to them brawling on the floor. Back into the ring they go, Jaka escapes with head butts, but Cobb lays in forearms and then tosses Jaka around like a small child. Jaka fires back, hits the rolling kick and a German, but Cobb hits a German in return and then another. Pop up gut wrench by Cobb follows, Jaka keeps firing back with kicks, but Cobb catches him and hits the tour of the islands for the win. Jeff Cobb defeated Jaka @ 8:55 via pin [****] This was an excellent back and forth HOSS battle, just two big dudes kicking the shit out of each other, slowly escalating the pacing and level of violence until Cobb finally hit his big move to pick up the win after a great homestretch. This was so good and so much fun, and felt different than the previous matches on the show. They also kept the crowd and got them more into the match as it went on. This was Jaka’s best singles effort in Evolve, and even though he lost, he did so in an absolutely excellent showing.

Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee : Lee wants singles competition. This Saturday he’ll get the leader of Catch Point. Williams has racked up huge singles victories against Chris Hero and Drew Gulak to end 2016. Now he needs to keep the momentum going in 2017. Lee picked up a huge win against Zack Sabre Jr on last night’s show. Williams is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss. Williams attacked at the bell, looking to get the advantage on the big hoss daddy that is Keith Lee. Williams keeps taking the battle to Lee, but Lee picks up the pace, hitting the international pass and dropkick. Lee slows things back down, grinding down Williams and looking to deliver some violence. Williams works a hanging arm bar in the ropes, but jumps into an overhead belly to belly for 2. My God, Lee is so deliberate and violent in his offense here, looking like he may break Williams in half. Lee finally misses the corner splash, Williams fires up, but runs into the sitout powerbomb, which was delivered with extreme violence. Lee takes Williams up top, Williams fights him off and follows with the missile dropkick. Clotheslines follow, and he finally takes Lee off of his feet and covers for 2. Williams targets the arm, but Lee cuts him off with elbows. They trade strikes; big press slam by Lee and that gets 2. Lee heads up top, but Williams follows him up and hits the super angle slam for the near fall. They trade big time strikes, throwing bombs back and forth; Williams tries to attack the arm but Lee hits ground zero for the win. Keith Lee defeated Tracy Williams @ 11:35 via pin [***¾] This was a great match, and the kind of match I expect from Williams; focused, aggressive and filled with purpose. Lee was great here, going 2-0 on the weekend and showing that he’s here to be a player at the top of the card. They also had a great crowd and played to them well.

Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin : Allin made is EVOLVE debut on WrestleMania weekend last year in Dallas after impressing in a Seminar/Tryout. Page gave him a quick defeat. Allin showed perseverance and demanded another match. He gave Page more of a fight, but once again Page defeated him after throwing him into a support beam. Page then refused to grant Allin another match, saying that he was beneath him. Allin has gotten involved in Page’s business over and over. He finally pushed Page over the edge when he watched Page pass out at the hands of Zack Sabre Jr. last month in San Antonio. Page is now looking to end this young man. Allin is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss. Page attacks right away, looking for the package piledriver, but Allin escapes and sends Page to the floor. Allin then hits a coffin drop onto Page and the Gatekeepers. They brawled on the floor, with Page press slamming Allin off of the stage into the ring post. Back in the ring, Page covers for 2. Page handcuffs Allin, but Allin tries to fire up and attack, but Page slaps him around. Page then starts to toss Allin around, misses a charge but then hits a backdrop. Bicycle kick by Page, and he just continues to circle him like a vulture. Allin fights, manages a comeback and dives at Page with a head butt. Then hits a RANA with the handcuffs on. Dropkicks to the Keepers, Allin up top but Page cuts that off. Page follows him up, works him over and hits a powerslam off the top, but only gets 2. Allin spits at Page, and eats the RKEGO and a powerbomb, and Page wins. Ethan Page defeated Darby Allin @ 9:05 via pin [***] This was well done in terms of locking Page in as the hated heel, as he got real heat here. Allin continues to be framed as the cult hero/Spike Dudley like figure, and he plays the role well.

– Post match, Page mocks Allin for being the biggest loser in Evolve. Page then had the Keepers put Allin in a body bag so that he can take out the trash. Page continues to run down Allin post match, and says Allin should consider his career dead. They take Allin away in the body bag; Page got great heat for his promo work here. He plans to win the Evolve title and ruin the dreams of the locker room.

Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle : It’s the grudge match months in the making! Galloway tried to get Riddle to join him in his quest to “save EVOLVE from itself.” Riddle kicked Galloway in the neck, leading to an injury. Now Galloway is focused on “saving EVOLVE” by eliminating Riddle. Both are coming off wins at EVOLVE 78. Riddle hit a charging knee strike at the bell, and got a near fall that the crowd bought. He followed with the XPLODER and running senton for 2. Galloway battled back, laying the boots to Riddle in the corner and then the battle spilled to the floor where they just beat the hell out of each other. Galloway slammed riddle on the stage, and continued his control until Riddle hit a knee strike off of the apron. Galloway slid under the ring, and slammed Riddle into the metal supports and then press slammed him onto the barricade. Galloway then started to attack the feet and ankles of Riddle, and then followed with strikes and kicks. Riddle slowly fired up with strikes, but Galloway hit the stuff piledriver, which got 2. Riddle laid into Galloway with strikes, but Galloway cut him off with the running kick. Riddle counters Galloway, hitting the fisherman buster for the near fall and double down. It broke down into back and forth striking, both guys throwing bombs, but Galloway hit the inverted Alabama slam for the near fall. Galloway looks for future shock, counter by Riddle and he hits bro to sleep for the near fall. Galloway counters the senton, sets Riddle up top where the trade strikes. Galloway snatches up Riddle, hits the air raid crash off the ropes for the near fall, but Riddle survives. Galloway wants Riddle to give up, but Riddle counters the future shock into a cradle. Up kick by Riddle, but Riddle then counters the tombstone, hammer fists follow and then just beats the shit out of Galloway and the ref calls for the stoppage. Matt Riddle defeated Drew Galloway @ 12:30 via referee stoppage [***¾] This was another great match, filled with intensity and hatred. They did well selling that, went back and forth and showed that they are equals before the finish. I loved the finish, as it works to play into Riddle’s MMA background, but also allows Galloway to cry foul, as he has been claiming that there is a conspiracy against him, so he can use that in promos going forward.

– Post match, Galloway attacks but Catchpoint makes the save.

– Larry Dallas is out, and is worried about his safety, and has brought his own security to protect him (it’s Earl Cooter). Riddle has been added to the WWNLive title elimination match over Mania weekend. Williams and Yehi have also been added. They join Galloway in that match. Riddle says all the titles will be his and bails. Yehi then gets the mic and says that Riddle is selfish; they always have his back, but never get thanks or the favor returned. Yehi then declares a challenge; he wants Riddle in a match. Williams tries to keep the peace.

EVOLVE Championship Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr. : Zack Sabre Jr. has been on a long, bumpy road to get this EVOLVE Title shot. After Chris Hero’s endorsement at the last EVOLVE event, he is ready. Unfortunately he lost to Keith Lee last night and lost that momentum. ZSJ is looking to rebound from an EVOLVE 78 loss and to finally capture the title. The winner defends against ACH during Mania weekend. The series between these two stands at 1-1. They charge and attack each other right away, trading strikes and then both looking for arm bar variations to finish things off. They trade more strikes, ZSJ works a guillotine but Thatcher escapes with ground and pound. ZSJ battles back, looks for the arm bar but Thatcher separates and they work to their feet. The crowd is chanting “Thatcher’s garbage” here. They have a great atmosphere here, as they have started with the right vibe and work, aggressive and violent, but not out of control. Thatcher is working with more aggression here tonight, which is really helping him here. ZSJ works the legs, grounding the champion and projecting a great edge here as he fishes again for the arm bar. Thatcher breaks things up with the belly to back suplex, and then followed with more suplexes as Thatcher smirks, showing some great personality, which has been missing. Thatcher lays the boots to ZSJ in the corner, and actually plays to the crowd as they boo him. These are little things he has been missing that go a long way to make him interesting. ZSJ hits an up kick to the arm, and then attacks, looking for the submission, but Thatcher cuts him off. Thatcher maintains the heat, hitting a belly to belly for the near fall. ZSJ fires up with forearm strikes, and then connects with the running kick. ZSJ takes control, they grapple back and forth and ZSJ locks in the octopus hold. Nice back and forth, as they trade submissions to counter each other. Thatcher counters the double arm bar into a cradle for 2. ZSJ hits a German with the bridge gets 2 for ZSJ. Thatcher counters the PK, hits a dragon screw leg whip and follows with the gut wrench suplex into the arm bar. ZSJ makes the ropes. Thatcher works over ZSJ, keeping control and snaps at the crowd, saying, “I’M FUCKING WINNING!” ZSJ with the O’Connor roll, but Thatcher escapes into the sleeper; hits the prawn hold for a near fall. PK by ZSJ, he then locks in the triangle choke but Thatcher tries to stack him to escape. They battle for position; Thatcher hits the knee strike and then locks in the sleeper. ZSJ locks in the octopus hold, lays in elbows and kicks to Thatcher. ZSJ ties up Thatcher like a pretzel and Thatcher finally loses the title! Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Champion Timothy Thatcher @ 18:58 via submission [****¼] This was the best Thatcher match since last year’s match with Chris Hero. Thatcher took that sense of urgency and aggression from that match and added in some subtle, but much needed heel mannerisms and reactions to the crowd here, things he desperately needed. They worked a great match, kept the crowd hot (playing off of them very well) and finally delivered the big title change, which came off as a big deal. ZSJ will first retain against ACH, and now has ready made feuds with Page and Lee (and the booking of Evolve 78 makes much more sense now).

– As Thatcher was about to hand the title to Zack Sabre Jr, Ethan Page arrived and attacked the new champion to continue their feud. ACH made the save. He congratulates the new champion and praises him. ACH then tells him to stand tall as the new champion, “because on March 30th, you’ll be handing me that title.” They shake hands. Zack thanks the fans, and says winning the title means the world to him.

– End scene.

