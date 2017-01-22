Csonka’s FantasticaMania Review 1.22.17

– Bárbaro Cavernario, Gedo, Jado defeated Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Soberano Jr @ 8:36 via pin [**½]

– Jushin Liger, Stuka Jr., Tiger Mask defeated Hechicero, Okumura, Raziel @ 7:15 via pin [***]

– BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Dragón Lee & Titán @ 9:34 via pin [***½]

– Ephesto, Okada, Will Ospreay defeated Juice Robinson, Máximo Sexy, Ryusuke Taguchi@ 8:18 via pin [***]

– Los Ingobernables defeated Tanahashi & Friends @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Mistico defeated Euforia @ 11:25 via submission [***¾]

– Volador Jr. defeated Último Guerrero @ 15:50 via pin [****]

Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Soberano Jr. vs. Bárbaro Cavernario, Gedo, Jado : Cavernario posed with Jado and Gedo, and then they danced. Soberano does a bunch of random flippity shit and poses, which angers Gedo who attacks him from behind. Jado and Gedo then got mad at Cavernario, who gets sad and teases leaving. They hug it out and he stays, cavemen have feelings damn it. Back to action as Henare got some run, but got cut off so that Jado could play Ric Flair. They worked what felt like a long heat on Henare until he fired up and hot the hot tag to Soberano, who worked a really fun hot tag by Soberano, including hitting a double jump moonsault to the floor. Panther and Cavernario went back and forth, and Cavernario made him submit with La Cavernaria.Bárbaro Cavernario, Gedo, Jado defeated Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Soberano Jr @ 8:36 via pin [**½] This was the typical rock solid and fun opening match. Henare continues to really improve, and I desperately want Soberano in the BOTSJ.

Jushin Liger, Stuka Jr., Tiger Mask vs. Hechicero, Okumura, Raziel : Stuka and Hechicero worked a spirited back and forth beginning, with both men scoring near falls and using some different exchanges to freshen things up. Liger and Okamura tagged in, Mima tried to get involved, but Liger was too smart and Okumura accidentally took her out. Liger and friends ran wild for a bit, and then we got a spot where all the masked guys tried to rip off masks. Raziel and Tiger Mask ripped each other’s mask off at the same time, and then put each other’s mask on to cover up. Liger then attacked Tiger Mask, because he “didn’t know it was him.” It broke down, Stuka ran wild with back breakers, including one to Mima. Tiger Mask finished off Raziel with a tiger bomb and then a tiger suplex. Jushin Liger, Stuka Jr., Tiger Mask defeated Hechicero, Okumura, Raziel @ 7:15 via pin [***] That was ridiculously fun, kept a great pace and I felt that Hechicero & Stuka really tried to mix things up and work in some different and fun stuff.

Dragón Lee & Titán vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi : Lee hit a sweet suicide dive as Takahashi made his entrance, leading to the big brawl to start things off. Lee then straight up dropkicked Takahashi in the balls. This was not appreciated, as Lee was dumped on his head on an overhead belly-to-belly spot. BUSHI and Takahashi took control, being sneaky bastards; choking out Lee with a shirt and then going after Titan’s mask. Lee got a great hot tag ran wild on Takahashi before working into some great back and forth. Lee hit a great dive as BUSHI worked over BUSHI. They did some really good back and forth, with Titan hitting a springboard moonsault to the floor. Back in and BUSHI countered the Titan moonsault, BUSHI and Takahashi worked double teams on him and BUSHI hit the code breaker for the near fall. Takahashi took off Lee’s head with a superkick, distracted the ref, low blowed Titan and hit the backslide for the win.BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Dragón Lee & Titán [***½] This was a very good tag match with great heat between Lee and Takahashi. The reason that I really liked this is that there were no random spots between Lee and Takahashi; you can tell that they hate each other and made it known in every exchange. They’ve done a hell of a job building to Takahashi vs. Lee on this tour, I really wanted to see it anyway, but even more so now.

– Post match, Lee and Takahashi had a great pull apart brawl.

Juice Robinson, Máximo Sexy, Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Ephesto, Okada, Will Ospreay : Okada is dressed as King from Tekken; it’s fucking awesome. Juice and Ospreay kicked things off, and then they did “comedy” with Sexy kissing people. Taguchi ended up running the ropes for a minute as Okada just stood there, waited for him to get tired and then planted him with a DDT. Juice and Taguchi were taken out, leaving Sexy alone. The heels took turns slapping his ass, Juice made the save and worked over Ospreay, who got a kiss from Sexy. Juice then ran wild on Ospreay, hitting the stunner out of the corner and then the cannonball. Taguchi worked over Okada, scoring several near falls. Big dive by Sexy, Okada finally had enough of Taguchi; rainmaker, finish. Ephesto, Okada, Will Ospreay defeated Juice Robinson, Máximo Sexy, Ryusuke Taguchi@ 8:18 via pin [***] Good match. Only on this tour can Taguchi being competitive for long stretches with Okada happen and work. That’s not a bad thing, it’s one of the things I love about this tour.

Atlantis, David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables (EVIL, Naito, Rush, SANADA) : Tanahashi and friends are such stupid babyfaces, jut standing there and allowing Los Ingobernables to attack before the bell and fight on the floor with them like they do every match. Watch some fucking New Japan World guys, or hell, just remember yesterday. Los Ingobernables took the heat on KUSHIDA, as usual, because he’s the little fella. Rush tried to rip off Atlantis’ mask and worked him over. Atlantis would make the save, and tag in Tanahashi so that he could run wild and play hero. Tanahashi looked for a dive but ate a SANADA dropkick. KUSHIDA saved him, but Naito cut him off, attacking his bad arm. KUSHIDA hit a big dive onto the pile on the floor, Finlay tagged in and he and Atlantis worked over Naito and Rush. Rush and Atlantis battled to the floor, EVIL and Naito then double teamed Finlay with the high angle press slam to pick up the win. Los Ingobernables defeated Tanahashi & Friends @ 10:30 via pin [***] Another good match, they constantly kept the action going and there was no down time. I have to think that all of these losses by Tanahashi’s teams is leading to Los Ingobernables getting a rematch for the trios titles, which they never should have lost.

– Post match, Naito tried to rip off KUSHIDA’s arm.

Mistico vs. Euforia : They worked an aggressive, and well-done opening stretch. Euforia hit a buckle bomb, but then posted himself when Mistico sidestepped him. Mistico then informed Euforia that there will in fact be FLIPPITY SHIT TODAY!

Back in the ring, Euforia absolutely planted Mistico with a last ride powerbomb. But stopped the ref’s count. He powerbombed Mistico again, and then chopped him down in the corner, only for Mistico to hit a superkick and then hit a moonsault to the floor. Mistico into the crowd and jumped over the first few rows to hit a flying head scissors on Euforia. Back in the ring and Mistico hits a roll up for 2. Euforia hits several pump handle slams, but Mistico survives. Mistico sidesteps Euforia, sending him to the floor and followed with…

Back in the ring, they exchanged near falls, with Euforia using the ropes out of desperation. Euforia hit a running powerslam to the corner, slammed Mistico down and headed up top. No water in the pool on the Swanton, which allows Mistico to lock in la mistica for the win. Mistico defeated Euforia @ 11:25 via submission [***¾] This was a very good match overall, and I felt that they worked well off previous nights in how thy set it up and got here. There was some tremendous flying and they had the crowd locked in the entire time; it was the best thing on the show so far.

Volador Jr. vs. Último Guerrero : Guerrero does his little dance, allowing Volador to grab Guerrero’s leather jacket and attack him with it, getting revenge for the past few days. They both do the usual grab ass where they start with their masks, even though both men lost it. They brawled on the floor, with Guerrero just tossing Volador around. Guerrero then crotched him on the post. Guerrero teases walking out, Volador has other ideas and hits a suicide dive. They fight back in the ring, and then Volador does some flippy counters and then hits a RANA on the floor. Volador then looks to go high risk, but Guerrero then said, “NO FLIPPITY SHIT FOR YOU PUNK…”

Ultimo Guerrero catches Volador out of a tope and hits a powerbomb!! #NJPW #njcmll pic.twitter.com/ncQEBcMYk7 — LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) January 22, 2017

CMLL DAD IS PISSED! Guerrero then hits a top rope dive onto Volador and some young boys. Back in the ring and Guerrero hits a dump suplex off the second rope. Volador battles back, hitting a superkick. Guerrero drop toe holds him into the corner, and then works him over, but then gets tossed to the floor. Volador was then like, “FUCK OFF OLD MAN I WILL DO COOL SHIT!”…

Great intensity here. They work back in the ring, only for Guerrero to dropkick Volador to the floor, Guerrero jumps over a barricade to take out Volador. Back in the ring, and Guerrero counters a top rope RANA into a powerbomb. Superkick and a back stabber by Volador turns the tide. Volador finally hits the RANA off the top, and both men are down. Guerrero up top, cut off and Volador hits the SUPER RANA for a near fall. Guerrero used the Romero special to slow down Volador. He then hit the Guerrero special off the top for a great near fall. I love old man Guerrero. Volador then hit the Spanish fly off the top because THERE SHALL BE FLIPPITYDOOS!

That was good enough for the win. Volador Jr. defeated Último Guerrero @ 15:50 via pin [****] That was excellent, and easily the best match of the three nights. They emptied the tank, went balls to the wall and were doing anything and everything they could do with. This ha a great intensity and sense of urgency from the opening bell.

– They showed respect to each other post match.

