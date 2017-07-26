Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax (Night 6) Review 7.25.17

– Block A Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 15:50 via pin [***¾ ]

– Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 9:18 via pin [***]

– Block A Match: Togi Makabe defeated Kota Ibushi @ 13:35 via pin [***¼]

– Block A Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuji Nagata @ 15:29 via pin [***½]

– Block A Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto @ 17:20 via pin [****]

* NOTE: Like in past G1s and the BOTSJ, I will be focusing on the tournament matches only. Due to that, the final score for the show is only based on those matches.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI : It’s a battle of CHAOS stablemates, both at 1-2, with big brother Ishii looking to put the beating on little brother HASHI, who wants to impress Ishii. HASHI stands up to Ishii right away, trading strikes back and forth with the walking refrigerator. HASHI refuses to back down, even rocking Ishii at one point, which just pissed Ishii off; the beatings will continue until morale improves! Ishii is simply beating the shit out of HASHI, so HASHI smartly stops trying to out strike Ishii and picks up the pace, hitting the running blockbuster and starting to put some offense together, keeping Ishii on the defense. HASHI then lays in rapid-fire kicks to the head, which fires Ishii up and they trade strikes back and forth. Just as it appears that Ishii has things in hand, little brother HASHI fired up and not only absorbs the attack, but keeps fighting back. Ishii cut that off, hits the superplex, and covers for 2. HASHI fights off the powerbomb, and hits the spin kick and lariat to take Ishii down. HASHI follows with the swanton, covering for 2. He locks in the butterfly lock, trapping Ishii center ring. Ishii makes the ropes, but HASHI continues attacking, hitting the superkick and backstabber. Ishii isn’t done yet, managing to score with the lariat and powerbomb. HASHI cuts off Ishii, they trade strikes center ring and then head butts; HASHI is down, Ishii hits the sliding lariat for a close 2. He then follows with the brainbuster and picks up the win. Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 15:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match, hard-hitting and laid out well. Ishii picks up the win, but little brother HASHI more than held his own, took him into deep waters and showed that he can hang with the big dogs. They gave HASHI a lot before losing, and the crowd even got behind him down the stretch. Very good stuff from these two, little brother stepped to big brother and got put back in his place, but gave big brother more of a fight than he expected until big brother put him in his place.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale : Sabre immediately works into the hanging guillotine, and then transitions into a few different submissions, working Fale to grab the ropes. Fale wants none of this grapple lad shit, and takes Sabre to the floor and then takes out Desperado so that he can punish Sabre. Back in and Fale works the standard big man offense, stomping, choking, stepping on Sabre but Sabre pulls a heel hook and surprises Fale, who makes the ropes. Sabre avoids several attacks, hits the PK and a series of uppercuts before locking in the octopus hold. He transitions to the sleeper. Fale escapes, hits the big splash and covers for 2. Sabre escapes the bad luck fall, and drops into a heel hook, but Fale makes the ropes. Sabre then counters the grenade into a hanging triangle, rakes the eyes and scores with a cradle for the win. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 9:18 via pin [***] Good match with a smart layout, featuring Sabre sticking to his game and repeatedly looking o break down Fale piece by piece with his various submission holds. Sabre eventually had to take the short cut as Fale was just too much of a monster for his array of submissions. It had a clear layout/story from the opening bell, and while not must see, played on that all through the match.

Togi Makabe vs. Kota Ibushi : Makabe want to thro hands, Ibushi agrees and he lays into him, hits a dropkick and sends Makabe to the floor. The plancha follows, and we get some floor brawling. Back in and Ibushi hits the missile dropkick for 2. Makabe quickly fought back with a series of lariats, but jut as it looked as if Makabe had full control, Ibushi catches him with the head kick. He then sets Makabe up top and hits the RANA off the ropes. Ibushi fires up with a series of kicks to the chest, and then they both fire up trading kicks and lariats. Ibushi sets Makabe up top again, teases the piledriver but Makabe ain’t having none of that bullshit. Makabe hits a PELE, but Makabe hits the knee drop to a standing Ibushi and follows with the powerbomb for 2. Ibushi survives, so Makabe hits the king kong knee drop for the surprising win. Togi Makabe defeated Kota Ibushi @ 13:35 via pin [***¼] This was about on par with the previous mach, but had a more invested crowd through out, really adding to the atmosphere.

Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito : They worked a fun opening stretch, with some good counters. Nagata eventually has enough of Naito’s bullshit and attacks. Unfortunately for Nagata, Naito quickly cuts him off and works him over on the floor. Back in the ring and Naito kept control, easily beating on Nagata and showing a complete lack of respect. Nagata fired up with kicks, making a brief comeback, but Naito cut that off, hitting his corner dropkick combo. Nagata got pissed and again laid into Naito with a series of kicks, they then trades strikes and slaps. Nagata followed with ground and pound, and then planted Naito with a release German suplex. The Saito suplex followed but Naito kicked out at 2. Nagata hit some sick sounding knee strikes, but Naito battled back and he hit a German to cut off Nagata. They slap each other center ring, Nagata is fired up and has not only had enough of this shit, but is in fact getting too old for this shit. Nagata then goes for the arm bar, but makes the ropes. Nagata fights off the tornado DDT and hits destino, but Nagata kicks out at 2. Naito hits destino again, and the legend falls, remaining pointless so far. Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuji Nagata @ 15:29 via pin [***½] This was very good, with Naito playing the young punk to Nagata’s get of my lawn New Japan Dad. They had fun interactions throughout and some great fire filled exchanges; they teased hard that Nagata may sneak one out, kicking out of destino, but alas it was only a tease. Nagata is having a really good tournament so far, pulling from all of his New Japan dad powers in order to deliver night in and out.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto : Solid back and forth to begin, with Tanahashi showing a bit of that dickish heel side he worked in the Nagata match. He cuts off Goto, stunning him of the ropes. But as Tanahashi went up top, Goto delivered a lariat, sending Tanahashi to the floor. Goto attacks the bad arm, rolls Tanahashi back in and continues to attack the arm. Tanahashi survives the assault, connects with the senton off the ropes and then looks for the dragon suplex, Goto fights and attacks the arm to escape. Tanahashi looks to run wild, but Goto no sells a German and plants Tanahashi with a snap Saito suplex. Tanahashi tries to fire back with strikes, but keeps trying to use the bad arm and there’s not much on those strikes. Goto looks for ushigoroshi, but Tanahashi counters into a DDT and heads up to but MISSES the high fly flow. Goto follows with a lariat, lights up Tanahashi with kicks and then locks in the sleeper. The PK follows and then the ushigoroshi, but Tanahashi kicks out for a good near fall. Goto hits the GRT, looks for a second but Tanahashi escapes hitting a spinning neck breaker to counter. Goto fights back, hitting knee strikes and clubbing blows. But Tanahashi hits a series of rolling neck breakers, and the sling blade for 2. Tanahashi hits the high cross and then the high fly flow and that puts Goto away. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto @ 17:20 via pin [****] This was a great match, with a fun vibe, a good crowd and I had the feeling that Goto not only had a chance but that this would be his night. They hooked me, they made me care and it was a great way to close the show.

BLOCK A STANDINGS

– Zack Sabre Jr: 3-1 (6pts.)

– Tetsuya Naito: 3-1 (6pts.)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi: 3-1 (6pts.)

– Bad Luck Fale: 2-2 (4pts.)

– Hirooki Goto: 2-2 (4pts.)

– Tomohiro Ishii: 2-2 (4pts.)

– Togi Makabe: 2-2 (4pts.)

– Kota Ibushi: 2-2 (4pts.)

– YOSHI-HASHI: 1-3 (2pts.)

– Yuji Nagata: 0-4 (0pts.)

BLOCK B STANDINGS

– Kazuchika Okada: 3-0 (6pts.)

– Kenny Omega: 3-0 (6pts.)

– Minoru Suzuki: 2-1 (4pts.)

– EVIL: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Juice Robinson: 1-2 (2pts.)

– Tama Tonga: 1-2 (2pts.)

– SANADA: 1-2 (2pts.)

– Toru Yano: 1-2 (2pts.)

– Michael Elgin: 1-2 (2pts.)

– Satoshi Kojima: 0-3 (0pts.)

The Rest of My G1 Coverage Will Be Dedicated To The Loving Memory of Daryl Takahashi