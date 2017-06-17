Csonka’s Impact One Night Only Turning Point Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid defeated Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane @ 8:45 via pin [**¾]

– Mahabali Shera defeated Fallah Bahh @ 5:20 via pin [*½]

– Trevor Lee defeated Suicide @ 13:05 via pin [***]

– Braxton Sutter defeated KM @ 11:50 via pin [*]

– From No Surrender 2010: Jeff Hardy vs. Kurt Angle went to a no contest @ 30:00 [****¼]

– Dezmond Xavier defeated Mario Bokara @ 9:30 via pin [**¾]

– Rosemary defeated Laurel Van Ness @ 7:30 via pin [DUD]

– Eli Drake defeated James Storm @ 8:35 via pin [**]

– James Storm defeated Eli Drake @ 0:20 via pin [NR]

– Impact World Title Match: Champion Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards @ 17:15 via pin [***½]

– Mathews & Borash are on commentary.

Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane : Laredo Kid did some random flippitys to show off, while Zane did somersaults to mock him. They then worked a spirited opening stretch, with Zane getting the best of things and telling Laredo Kid to get out of his ring. Laredo Kid then picked up the pace, scored a trip and then took Zane down and looked to work the legs. Abraham then distracted him, allowing Zane to work kicks and grounded punches. Abraham tags in and hit a shotgun dropkick, Zane back in and they work some double teams. Laredo Kid cuts off Zane, and hits a cutter off the ropes. Garza finally tags in, takes Abraham to the floor and works over Zane, and sends him to the floor with a RANA, but Garza’s suicide dive is cut off. Zane and Abraham look to take control, but Garza gets the tag to Laredo Kid and they look for double teams, but get cut off and Abraham rolls up Laredo Kid for 2. More double teams follow on Laredo Kid, Zane lays the boots to him and hits a suplex for 2. Abraham back in, Laredo Kid makes the comeback and runs them together. Garza gets the tag, runs wild hitting superkicks and chops. Garza and Laredo Kid then take control; Garza hits the moonsault for the win. Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane [**¾] Pretty good match, but the booking was completely off as Abraham & Zane took like 80% of the match, leaving Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid to come off like after thoughts.

Mahabali Shera vs. Fallah Bahh : They stare each other down and yell a lot to begin. They do a bunch of power teases and shoulder blocks early. Shera lays in the boots and beats on Bahh in the corner with rights, Shera looks for a slam but Bahh fights him off, hitting a belly to belly. The big leg drop follows, and Bahh then slowly beats on Shera. Bahh slaps him around, Shera looks for a slam, but fails as Bahh falls on him, covering for 2. Bahh then hits a falling head butt, lays n strikes and beats down Shera on the corner. Bahh misses a cannonball in the corner, allowing Shera to fight back with strikes. Bahh misses another charge and Shera slam him and hits the sky high for the win. Mahabali Shera defeated Fallah Bahh @ 5:20 via pin [*½] This was a slow and uneventful match, built around the body slam spot, which didn’t even get much of a reaction. It could have been worse.

Trevor Lee vs. Suicide : Helms is out with Lee. They work some standing switches, with Suicide taking Lee down and working a side headlock. Lee escapes, hits a shoulder block but then runs into an arm drag. Suicide then works the octopus hold and transitions into a cradle for 2. Lee bails to the floor and hugs Helms. Back in the ring and Lee takes control with strikes, but Suicide again starts working for pinning attempts and eventually gets 2. Suicide then follows with a sliding kick, covering for 2. Lee tries to toss Suicide, but he counters and sends Lee out and follows with a cannonball off of the apron. Lee takes the ref, allowing Helms to distract Suicide. Lee stuns him off the ropes, and then hits the PK off the apron. Back in and Lee takes the heat, hitting a dropkick and covering for 2. Lee then tosses Suicide across the ring with a big hip toss, and covers for 2. Lee looked to show off, allowing Suicide to hit some strikes and then a lariat and hen stuns Lee off the ropes. Suicide then follows with a missile dropkick, sends Lee to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Suicide keeps control, covering for 2. Lee fights back, but Suicide hits a Finlay roll, bit the moonsault eats knees and Lee covers for 2. Suicide counters God’s last gift into a roll up for 2. Suicide fires up, hits knee strikes and the Suicide solution, but Helms takes the ref. This distracts Suicide, but he wipes out helms with a plancha. Back in and lee hits the knee strike and rolls him up for the win. Trevor Lee defeated Suicide @ 13:05 via pin [***] This was a good match that was hurt by the interference, which led to a completely flat finish.

– KM cuts one of his horrible promos.

Braxton Sutter vs. KM : Allie and Sienna are at ringside. After a lot of yelling by KM, they push and shove a bit. We’re over 2-minutes in and they’ve done next to nothing. Sutter finally hits a back elbow, sending KM to the floor. They do a chase spot, with KM cutting off Sutter with boots back in the ring. Sutter then follows with rights, KM sends him to the floor and Sienna attacks. KM then scares Allie, and hits a suplex on Sutter on the ramp. Back in and KM works a bland heat and makes wacky faces. Sutter eventually counters a powerbomb and hits a suplex to cut off KM. They trade strikes, and then Sutter hits a snap small and running boot; the neck breaker off the ropes follows, and Sutter covers for 2. Sutter up top now, KM cuts him off but Sutter bites him and hits a sunset bomb for 2. Sienna takes the ref, allowing Km to sneak up on the distracted Sutter, hitting a full nelson slam for 2. This just keeps going, they do near falls and no one cares. KM eats knees on the slingshot splash attempt, Sienna distracts Sutter by grabbing his boot, comes in the ring and accidentally hits KM. Allie in, hits slices bread on Sienna, and Sutter hits a neck breaker and finishes KM. Braxton Sutter defeated KM @ 11:50 via pin [*] This was a painfully long and boring match; it had no heat, these two guys have no chemistry, and the feud has no legs. The only thing people care about is Allie,

– Because this company hasn’t figured out how to fill a three-hour block of PPV, we get Jeff Hardy vs. Kurt Angle from No Surrender 2010 up next. This was a great match, with completely illogical booking. The match first ended in a 20-minute draw as Angle had Jeff in the ankle lock, there were no time cues and it came off poorly as it just ended. Eric Bischoff came out, said there had to be a winner, and ordered a five-minute overtime. Time ran out on that as well, and they went to a second overtime. During the second overtime, Angle was busted open and bleeding badly. Hardy worked a Boston crab and they did a loose reenactment of the Hart/Austin spot, with Angle laying in a pool of his own blood. Angle fought back and once again had Hardy in the ankle lock when time expired. At that point, they brought out doctors to check his cut. The doctors wiped off the blood, Angle looked fine, but they then made it a no contest. This was handled so poorly, had they skipped all of that bullshit and even just did a 30-miute draw, this has ****¾ potential. What we got was ****¼. But this was TNA being TNA, using a PPV to set up TV. This was give no fucks, sort haired Jeff Hardy doing sentons from the top and to the floor vs. Kurt Angle in his scruffy, Randy Couture Jr. phase. It was so refreshing to hear Tenay & Taz on commentary, completely invested in the match and spending every moment to put it over as much as possible.

Dezmond Xavier vs. Mario Bokara : basic back and forth to begin, with Bokara looking to ground Xavier. Xavier then picks up the pace, making Bokara miss and then hit a head scissors and dropkick. Xavier then sends Bokara to the floor and wipes him out with a tope. Back in the ring, Bokara cut off Xavier and hit a German, and then laid the boots to him. Bokara then took the heat, slowing things down and not doing much of anything I’d call interesting; Trash talk, stomps, and working the arm, which will go nowhere. Xavier fights back with rights and elbow strikes. The standing, corkscrew moonsault sort of worked for Xavier, but didn’t land clean. Bokara then hits a straightjacket German for 2. Bokara then sets Xavier up top, Xavier fights him off, but Bokara back up and hits a release German superplex for 2. Bokara looks for a poor man’s kimura, but Xavier counters with a kick. The enziguri follows and then a snap German and the spiral tap finishes Bokara Dezmond Xavier defeated Mario Bokara @ 9:30 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good overall, but Bokara’s heat segment was completely flat. Also, like the opener, the booking was way off, with Bokara getting too much in. Xavier came across as just another guy.

Rosemary vs. Laurel Van Ness : LVN is still wearing her wedding dress. So they walked around trying to scare each other for a while, and finally at 90-seconds in Rosemary attacked and hit a clothesline and mounted strikes. Sienna distracts Rosemary, allowing LVN to attack. Sienna then chokes out Rosemary in the ropes, and LVN slams Rosemary to the mat repeatedly. LVN hides behind the ref, but Sienna pulls Rosemary to the floor and beats on her. LVN then tosses Rosemary across the ring, and then covers for 1. Rosemary then works a tarantula, but Sienna gets involved AGAIN. LVN hits a bulldog, runs around and then Rosemary fires up and hits a corner forearm and XPLODER. Rosemary up top, but Sienna gets involved again, sending her to the floor and slamming her to the steps. Allie arrives with a kendo stick and runs off Sienna. Rosemary almost drops LVN, and then hits red wedding for the win. Rosemary defeated Laurel Van Ness @ 7:30 via pin [DUD] Between the interference and lack of anything resembling a cohesive wrestling match, this was horrible.

Eli Drake vs. James Storm : Chris Adonis is out with Drake. They stalled to begin, spouting off catchphrases and finally locking up. Storm then took control with a side headlock takeover. Drake fought to his feet, but Storm then hit hip tosses and back to the side headlock. Drake tried to fight back and take control, but ran into a clothesline. Drake then managed to stun Storm of the ropes, and took the heat. Adonis got involved and choked out Storm, allowing Drake to keep control, hitting the pop up powerslam for 2. Drake followed with a neck breaker, covering for 2. Drake then missed a knee drop, and Storm then hit a boot and forearm. The atomic drop followed, and then the backdrop. Storm follows with a corner clothesline and we get a fucking ref bump. Storm hits the eye of the Storm, but the ref is still down. Adonis gives Drake a chain, he hits Storm and covers but the ref is still down. A new ref arrives and counts the three. Eli Drake defeated James Storm @ 8:35 via pin [**] Not bad, but it was a flat match that never got going. These two should be having better matches.

– Earl Hebner arrives, the refs argue and Earl shoves his son down and yells at him. We’re going to do the match again with earl, who tosses Adonis.

James Storm vs. Eli Drake : Drake argues with Hebner, eats a back stabber and superkick and Storm wins. James Storm defeated Eli Drake @ 0:20 via pin [NR] And this is why no one gets over, Drake win via heel shenanigans, but instead of letting it stand, it become all about Earl Hebner and he and Storm drinking beers post match. They have absolutely no clue what to do with Drake, he’s far from my favorite, but they’ve continually started and stopped him at the wrong time. How anyone could really be invested in Drake at this point and with this booking amazes me.

Champion Lashley vs. Eddie Edwards : Lashley looks to intimidate Edwards early, but Edwards picks up the pace and frustrates the champion, sending him to the floor. Back in and Lashley starts to toss Edwards around, but Edwards attacks the arm and drags Lashley to the mat. Lashley quickly works to his feet, lays in some elbows and then cradles Lashley for 2. Lashley hits a neck breaker to cut off Edwards, the delayed suplex follows. Edwards avoids the charge, follows with chops but Lashley tosses him to the floor and they brawl. back in the ring and Lashley wipes out Edwards with a running cross body for 2. Lashley then puts in some work on the arm, the spinebuster follows and Lashley covers for 2. Lashley hits some corner shoulder blocks, but Edwards hits a desperation lariat. He then sends Lashley to the floor, but as he follows, Lashley trips him up on the apron. Back in and Lashley lays the boots to Edwards, sets him up top and looks for a superplex but Edwards shoves him to the mat. Edwards then hits a missile dropkick, chops follow and then the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Lashley then hits a powerslam, and then a clothesline. Lashley again dumps Edwards to the floor. Lashley follows, ad then carries him up the ramp but Edwards hits a RANA. The running knee strike follows and both are down on the floor. Back in the ring, Lashley on the ropes and Edwards kicks him to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Back in and Edwards misses the double stomp, avoids the spear but catches the RANA and powerbombs Edwards for 2. Lashley then transitions into the crab, but Edwards makes the ropes. Edwards low bridges Lashley as he tried a spear, but Edwards looks for a suicide dive, but caught on the floor and Lashley hits a belly to belly on the floor. Back in and Lashley hits the spear for the win. Champion Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards @ 17:15 via pin [***½] Overall this was a very good main event, playing well off of their previous encounters. But the crowd was never fully into it, and it severely lacked in terms of drama compared to their past matches. There was never a point in which I felt Edwards had a chance, sure it’s pre-taped, but they have to make you buy at least ONE great near fall down the stretch. They didn’t get that here.

“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

