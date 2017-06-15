Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.15.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– 10-Man Gauntlet – Sony SIX Invitational: Mahbali Shera won @ 25:10 [**½]

– Josh Mathews defeated Sandeep Tekhan @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Braxton Sutter defeated Trevor Lee @ 2:05 via pin [NR]

– X-Division Title Match: Sonjay Dutt defeated Champion Low Ki @ 16:25 via pin [***]

– We get a great video package, hyping the X-Division title match tonight, featuring Sonjay Dutt getting another shot at the title, this time in his home country of India. Throughout the years, Dutt’s “claim to fame” in TNA was that he was the greatest competitor to never win the X-Division title.

10-Man Gauntlet – Sony SIX invitational : The participants will be: Davey Richards, Mahabali Shera, Suicide, Swoggle, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Matt Sydal, Kongo Kong, Spud, and KM; it’s Royal Rumble rules. Suicide and Sydal are 1 & 2. They work a fun back and forth to begin, Suicide started to take control but Sydal cuts him off with a spin kick. #3 is Davey Richards. Richards attacks both right away, hitting suplexes and controlling the ring. Sydal cuts him off but misses the corner knees. Richards keeps control, and #4 is the definition of a guy just filling a roster spot, KM. Sydal fires up and takes down KM & Richards. He lays in kicks on KM, and then Suicide almost eliminates him. #5 is Swoggle and Richards then eliminates Suicide. Richards and KM look to bully him, he tries to work chops but they no sell him. Sydal hits a running meteora on KM, but Richards cuts him off. Swoggle again tries to work chops, and #6 is Eddie Edwards and he immediately attacks Richards and they eliminate each other and continue to brawl and we take a break. Post break and #7 is Spud. Swoggle and Sydal attack and celebrate, but Spud attacks from behind as KM chills and watches the fight. Spud beats down Swoggle, yelling that he didn’t mean to pull his pants down. #8 is Kongo Kong. Sydal tries to attack, but Kong will have none of his flippy shit and Kong eliminates him with ease. Kong then attacks Spud and tosses him. #9 is Moose. Spud then helps eliminate Swoggle. KM and Kong look to double team Moose, but Moose fights them off. Kong saves KM, and they then beat down Moose in the corner and they eliminate him. #10 is Shera. They show his father and brother at ringside. Shera is fired up and the crowd is into him. Kong hits a corner splash, but Shera low bridges him and eliminates him. We take another commercial break. Post break, and we’re down to the one on one portion, featuring KM & Shera. KM controls with ease, hits a slam and then a slingshot splash for 2. Shera battles back and hits a DVD. Shera follows with clotheslines, fires up, but KM cuts off sky high. KM looks for a pump handle slam, but Shera counters into sky high and wins. Mahbali Shera won @ 25:10 [**½] This was a solid match that lost steam as it went along, but they did a nice job of continuing the established feuds during the match. This was also a great way to play to the crowd and reward Shera with something, going over a guy that is doing noting on the roster, and it also didn’t disrupt any current angles.

– Shera celebrates with his father and brothers in the crowd for a nice feel good moment. Shera then gets his trophy and breaks down, you can tell it means a lot to him.

– At Slammiversary, Richards & Love faces Alisha & Eddie in full metal mayhem.

– Mathews and Borash argue again to set up their match at Slammiversary.

– We get a Sonjay Dutt video package, discussing his various attempts and failures to win the X-Division title.

– Former Panthers and Steelers running back, DeAngelo Williams, will wrestle at Slammiversary. He’s been training at D’Amore’s school.

– Borash & Park were looking for a kung fu dojo, but ended up at a Chinese restaurant.

– We get footage from the LAX clubhouse, they didn’t go to India because they have priors. Next week we get footage of LAX running wild on indie promotions and stealing the promoter’s money and kicking ass.

EC3 is Here : “E-Singh-3,” complete with remixed Indian music, makes his way to the ring. Since being in India, E-Singh-3 has been on a spiritual journey. The crowd is not down with this, but he has a translator with him to break the language barrier. He traced his family lineage and his great, great, great, great grandfather was born in India, so he is one of them. He raises India for its cultural history, and Impact & India are making history together. He then heels it up and calls India a third world hell hole, and he’s not here to make history, but to destroy it. All he’s found here is anger and despair, Impact and India deserves each other, and are covered in refuse; he is the shining light and a golden God. The translator refuses to continue translating, so EC3 attacks him. EC3 takes off the translator’s belt and looks to whip him and does. Storm makes the save, taking his time and kicks the belt away from EC3, who bails. Not a bad segment, it had its moments early and they got some good reactions from the crowd. But similar to the opening match, it lost steam the longer it went on, but did a solid job of continuing EC3 vs. Storm without burning a match of major physical altercation, saving something for the PPV.

– Spud and Swoggle had an altercation today in catering…

– HR should really get involved in this.

An in ring exhibition by Josh Mathews : Mathews heads to the ring for his in ring exhibition. Mathews has some shitty tattoos, and claim that he and Steiner will eviscerate Borash & Park from Impact Wrestling. He can’t touch Borash until the PPV, and will show off his stuff against a hand picked opponent. Mathews claims him to be a 2008 Olympian and a Bollywood star. Sandeep Tekhan is his opponent. Borash says all of Mathews’ claims about this man are false. Mathews hits a hip toss and celebrates, and then a drop toehold. Sandeep then hits arm drags and a hip toss, the crowd loves it and Mathews is pissed and asks Sandeep what he’s doing. Mathews then hits a low blow, heads up top and hits a swanton, and then the Steiner recliner for the win. Josh Mathews defeated Sandeep Tekhan @ 2:25 via pin [NR] This stared out as a good little segment to get some heat on Mathews, but took a turn for the bad when they got Lashley & Patron involved. By doing that, it shows that Impact feels that the Mathews/Borash angle is one of the very top PPV angles. Lashley & Patron, the guys looking to unify titles and become the top man in the promotion should be nowhere near this angle. It simply sends the wrong message, even if Lashley & Mathews have had a loose affiliation in the past.

– Mahabali Shera arrives to make the save, and Mathews begs off but then tries for a cheap shot. Lashley arrives and beats down Shera. Mathews then puts Shera in the recliner, and Patron makes the save and runs Mathews and Lashley off. Steiner then called them as the segment ended.

– Park plays with action figures as part of his training with Borash. They then watch the wacky Scott Steiner math promos and highlights.

– Next week it’s Patron and Storm vs. Lashley & EC3.

Trevor Lee vs. Braxton Sutter : Allie out with Sutter. Lee sends Sutter to the floor right away, and then back in Lee hits a dead lift German for 2. Lee lays the boots to Sutter, and then tries to scare Allie so Sutter fires up and attacks. Back in the ring and they trade strikes, Sutter hits the snap slam and then the neck breaker for the win. Braxton Sutter defeated Trevor Lee @ 2:05 via pin [NR] This was short with solid action; they’ve done a great job of taking Lee from champion to jobber in almost record time, which is very disappointing.

– Post match Sienna & Laurel arrive and run them down. Sienna says Allie isn’t so innocent and pure, but she attacked them last week with a weapon. Sienna challenges Allie and Rosemary to a tag team match next week. Sienna says she will see her next week, and questions if Rosemary will even show up.

– Low Ki cuts a great big boss style promo on Sonjay Dutt.

Moose Talks : Moose discusses defending his title against Eli Drake two weeks ago, leading to Drake & Adonis coming to the ring. Drake says that he’s been fed BS since day one, and now it’ the same with the new regime. Moose has a title he doesn’t deserve, because Drake says he won two-weeks ago, but Moose’s boy Bruce Prichard is protecting him. Moose says he will beat them at Slammiversary, but they note that there’s two of them and Moose has no one. They attack, but Moose makes his own save and clears the ring. Moose will reveal his partner next week. A bland promo segment to set up a PPV match, I appreciate the purpose, but can’t exactly call it good.

– Park & Borash accept Steiner’s Skype call, Steiner is working out and ranting on them and then beg off; Steiner promises to kill them at Slammiversary. They run from the laptop and Steiner calls them both fat asses.

X-Division Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt : They lock up and work to the corner to begin. Dutt is still wearing the eye patch, due to the eye injury at the hands of Low Ki from weeks ago. Ki rips off the eye match, and continues his attack. Dutt fires up, picks up the pace and hits a RANA. Dutt works the arm, takes Ki down and looks to slow the pace. Ki to his feet and hits an elbow strike, head butts follow and then Dutt avoids the shotgun dropkick and sends Ki to the floor. Dutt follows and they brawl ringside, and into the crowd on the platform. Dutt fights off the Ki krusher and tosses Ki into the apron and sorta hits a moonsault on Ki.

Dutt looks for sliced bread, but Ki dumps him on the steps as we take a commercial break. Post break, with Dutt trying to fight back but running into a back elbow and Ki covers for 2. They trade strikes and kicks, and as Ki goes for a springboard, Dutt catches him with a Russian leg sweep. Ki struggles to his feet, but Dutt catches him with a dropkick. Ki’s eye is busted open again, but he cuts off the tornado DDT and hits a springboard kick, covering for 2. Ki sets, drops the jacket and hits the tidal krush kick, heads up top but Dutt cuts him off. They battle up top, Ki hits a head butt but Dutt fights back and hits the superplex. Dutt covers for 2. Dutt sets up Ki, but Ki stops him from going up top and hits a standing double stomp, which gets 2. Ki sets Dutt up top, but Dutt escapes the Ki Krusher and hits a tornado DDT. Dutt up top, and hits the splash and wins. Sonjay Dutt defeated Champion Low Ki @ 16:25 via pin [***] They had a good main event match, but just lacked several things to make it great; it lacked intensity, there was no real drama down the stretch, they never locked into that classic X-Division high gear and Ki missed a huge opportunity to play into the pro-Dutt crowd and really be a dick and attack the eye. So while good, I felt it was a bit disappointing.

– A bunch of faces hit the ring to celebrate with Dutt to close the show.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend