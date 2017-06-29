Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.29.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sonjay Dutt & Matt Sydal defeated Low Ki & Trevor Lee @ 13:55 via pin [***½]

– Eli Drake and Chris Adonis defeated The Mumbai Cats @ 2:58 via pin [NR]

– Mumbai Street Fight: Swoggle defeated Rockstar Spud @ 10:00 via pin [DUD]

– Braxton Sutter, Allie and Rosemary defeated KM, Laurel Van Ness and Sienna @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera defeated Kongo Kong, Davey Richards, EC3 and Lashley @ 19:15 via pin [***]

– We get a big video package, hyping Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. It was a good video package.

– This is the final show from India.

Contract Signing Madness : Borash and Prichard host a contract signing for Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna, Full Metal Mayhem featuring Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards, the Strap match featuring EC3 and James Storm and finally for Impact Champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron. It was edited down into a short video package, which was likely for the best since most contract signings are not exactly enthralling TV; there was an awful lot of death/killing people talk here. Prichard stops them from fighting and books Kongo Kong, Davey Richards, EC3 and Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera for tonight. This was a solid opening segment, focused on Slammiversary and setting up the main event for tonight.

– Kongo Kong walks the streets of Mumbai.

– Swoggle battles Spud in a Mumbai Street Fight tonight.

– Mathews taunts Borash about their PPV match on Sunday.

– We get a video package for Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt.

Low Ki & Trevor Lee vs. Sonjay Dutt & Matt Sydal : Lee and Dutt to start things off, Dutt looked to take an early advantage, but lee cut him off and worked him over on the corner. Dutt quickly made the comeback with a RANA and tagged in Sydal. Sydal then took Lee down, grounding Lee and working the arm. Dutt tagged back in they worked some double teams. Lee got the tag to Ki, who started to beat on Sydal with great aggression. Dutt in and they hit standing moonsaults and clear Ki and Lee to the floor. Post break and Lee takes control of things, tagging in Ki as they take the heat on Sydal. Lee & Ki work quick tags, continuing their assault on Sydal. Sydal starts to fire back with leg kicks and wipes out Lee with a spin kick. Dutt gets the hot tag, he sends Ki to the floor and ten hits the tornado DDT on Lee for 2. Dutt fights off the German, but Lee cuts him off and Ki tags in. he and lee beat down Dutt, but Dutt fights back and gets the tag to Sydal. He hits meteora on Lee and the knee strike gets 2. The jumping kick levels Lee, Sydal up top and Dutt takes out Ki and hits a plancha. Sydal hits the shooting star press and pins Lee. Sonjay Dutt & Matt Sydal defeated Low Ki & Trevor Lee @ 13:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good and entertaining opener. It was fun, they kept the crowd and it added nicely to the build to Dutt vs. Ki, while also reinforcing Sydal as the next man up following his Sony Invitational win.

– We get a DeAngelo Williams training video. On Sunday, Moose & DeAngelo Williams will face Eli Drake & Chris Adonis.

– Eli Drake & Chris Adonis walk the streets of Mumbai.

Mumbai Cats vs. Eli Drake and Chris Adonis : The Mumbai Cats were part of Ring ka King. Drake attacks right away. Adonis in and lays in chops to one of the cats. The cat lays in kicks, tags in the other cat and he gets leveled with a clothesline. Drake lays the boots to a cat in the corner. He and Adonis work quick tags and double teams, and Drake hits a dump slam and covers for 2 but pulls the cat up before 3. Drake hits the air raid crash for the win. Eli Drake and Chris Adonis defeated The Mumbai Cats @ 2:58 via pin [NR] This was a quick squash to give Drake & Adonis momentum heading into Slammiversary.

Mumbai Street Fight: Swoggle vs. Rockstar Spud : We have a little person as the referee, the same dude that tried to break up the fight in the streets last week. Spud attacks as Swoggle makes his way to the ring. Swoggle then tosses colored powder in Spud’s face as they brawl up the ramp. Swoggle then throws nuts at Spud, but Spud then hits Swoggle with a trashcan as they fight back to ringside. Spud gets a table, hits Swoggle with a trashcan lid and then rolls him onto the apron. Spud teases using the table, but Swoggle bites his hand and follows with rights and head butts. Spud fights back with a kick, and the clothesline follows. Spud gets a mic and makes the classic villain mistake; he monologues. He kicks and slaps at Swoggle while telling Swoggle that everyone hates him and says he meant to pull his pants down. The ref tries to pull Spud off of Swoggle, so Spud shoves him down. Te ref shoves him back, so Spud pulls his pants off. Spud apologizes, but the ref attacks and beats down Spud. Swoggle pulls off Spud’s pants, the ref and Swoggle hit a mini-doomsday device on Spud and then Swoggle hits a Samoan drop through the table on the floor for the win. Swoggle defeated Rockstar Spud @ 10:00 via pin [DUD] Mostly played for laughs, but I didn’t find it funny or entertaining in anyway. It was horrible and on a PPV go home show, where you’re attempting to sell eight matches, it was a complete waste of time and hurt what had been a strong show so far. I am sure that this entertained someone, but I just didn’t find it enjoyable and felt as if it wasted precious time that could have been used to build the PPV. Spud feels so wasted in this whole thing.

– Borash and Park talk, and Borash tells him to fin his inner monster and gives him an Abyss action figure.

KM, Laurel Van Ness and Sienna vs. Braxton Sutter, Allie and Rosemary : They brawl at the bell with Sienna and Rosemary taking each other out. Sutter and KM tag in with KM looking for a powerbomb, but Sutter countered into a sunset flip for 2.KM quickly cut that off, hitting a suplex and covering for 2. Sutter hits a desperation suplex into the corner, and tags in Rosemary. Rosemary runs wild on Van Ness, but it then breaks down into the mass brawl. Sutter tosses KM, Van Ness hits the unprettier on Rosemary and Allie then hits the DVD on Van Ness. Sienna cuts her off, Rosemary mists Van Ness, Allie hits the code breaker on Sienna and Rosemary hits red wedding on Van Ness for the win. Braxton Sutter, Allie and Rosemary defeated KM, Laurel Van Ness and Sienna @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was chaotic but solid, adding some solid build for Sienna vs. Rosemary and I love the interaction between Allie & Rosemary in a Buffy/Faith kinda way.

– We see Park looking for his inner monster and he has Janice (the board with nails in it) and crushes a Scott Steiner action figure.

– Borash and Mathews hype Slammiversary and we get some video packages. The video packages have been really good.

Kongo Kong, Davey Richards, EC3 and Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera : The heels jump Shera as he was out first, The babyfaces are shitty friends as the heels continue their beat down and Davey hits a chair assisted double stomp on Shera. The rest of Shera’s team hits the ring well after his ass has been kicked. The match officially starts as Shera has been taken to the back for medical attention so that can play Indian Superman later on. Lashley and Storm to begin, Storm fires up and works over Lashley in the corner. Patron tags in, working over Lashley and then tagging in Edwards, who continues the assault on the champion. The faces work quick tags, working a smart stretch of offense on Lashley. EC3 tags in and Storm works him over with chops in the corner. Patron tags back in, beating EC3 from corner to corner and then hits the tilt a whirl back breaker for 2. The heels cut off Edwards, and Kong tags in and chokes him out. Uppercuts follow by Kong, Richards tags in now that Edwards is beaten down and looks to clean up the scraps. Edwards makes the tag to Storm, he controls for a bit and Edwards tags back in leading to a double down with EC3 and a commercial break. Post break, Lashley hits the stalling suplex on Edwards and then tosses him to the floor. Richards tosses him back in and Lashley covers for 2. Richards tags in, and takes control beating on Edwards and working a body scissors with some help from EC3. Edwards hits a desperation suplex, and tags in Patron but the ref didn’t se it, allowing EC3 to keep control and beat Edwards down. Kong tags in and misses a running splash. Edwards looks for the tag, but the heels pull the faces to the floor. Richards and EC3 surround Edwards, they slap him around but Edwards fights back and hits the RANA to both and here comes Super Shera, he gets the tag and runs wild as the big hometown hero. Shera is hitting everything that moves, looks to finish off Richards but Lashley makes the save. Shera fights back with a DVD on Lashley. he then slams Kong but Lashley makes the save. patron tags himself in and clips Lashley’s knee and hits the superkick. Shera and patron set Kong in the sort of tree of WHOA and Patron hits the double stomp. patron makes the pin on Kong Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera defeated Kongo Kong, Davey Richards, EC3 and Lashley @ 19:15 via pin [***] Good main event overall that did a nice job of a final sell to some of the top PPV matches. Shera got to play hero again, no one in an important PPV match got pinned and it was a good way to close the show.

– Here is Sunday’s Slammiversary card, I will have some Slammiversary columns up this weekend and will have live coverage of the show starting at 8PM ET…

* Champion vs. Champion: Impact Champion Bobby Lashley w/King Mo vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron w/Dos Caras

* Best of Three Falls X-Division Championship Match: Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs. El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. Garza Jr and Laredo Kid

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Match: Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna

* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards

* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3

* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis

