Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 6.21.17 (Family First)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Cage defeated Vinnie Massaro @ 3:30 via pin [*¾]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Marty The Moth defeated Saltador @ 7:33 via pin [**]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Pindar defeated Mascarita Sagrada @ 6:08 via pin [*]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Fenix defeated Mariposa @ 6:03 via pin [**½]

– Last week, the Cueto Cup started with group A action; The Mack, Pentagon, Texano & Drago all advanced. The Cueto Cup continues tonight with group B action. Also, Cage punched Councilman Lawrence Delgado, exploding his face and thusly killing him.

– #NoTimeForPants

– In Memory of Councilman Lawrence Delgado.

– We get a video package, hyping the Cueto Cup.

– Melissa Santos has the hots for Fenix, he promises to win the Cueto Cup for her. Marty the Moth was doing what Marty the Moth does, creeping in the background because he has an unhealthy obsession with Santos.

Cage vs. Vinnie Massaro : Massaro talks some shit to Cage and slaps him. This was not a wise move. Cage got pissed, Massaro tried to lay in the strikes but Cage quickly cut him off, and sent him to the floor. Massaro manages to stun Cage off the ropes, hits clotheslines but Cage no sells and hits a spinebuster. The straps are down, but Massaro fires up with a head butt, rolling elbow and an STO. Massaro grabs the gauntlet, but Cage cuts him off and tosses him across the ring and beats on him. Cage then hits the Steiner screwdriver and Massaro is done. Cage defeated Vinnie Massaro @ 3:30 via pin [*¾] Massaro got some hope spots, but this was destruction during and after the match from Cage.

– Post match, Cage uses the gauntlet and busts Massaro open. Cage then chokeslams him to the floor.

– We get a video package, hyping up Rey vs. Mundo. These have been really good.

Marty The Moth vs. Saltador : Saltador is the checker man from the Rabbit Tribe. They both try to play mind games to begin, Saltador does a wacky little dance and they work counters, with Saltador using some slick escapes as Marty looks to work the arm. Saltador works through the ropes and escapes. Marty shoves him down, but Saltador hits a dropkick and then ties up Marty in the ropes. Saltador hits a slingshot elbow drop, looks for a RANA to the floor, but Marty catches him and powerbombs him to the barricade. Back in and Marty covers for 2. Marty then hits a tilt a whirl into a gut buster, and then works over Saltador in the corner and spits at the ref. Saltador fights back, hits a head scissors and then arm drags. Rights and a RANA by Saltador follow. Saltador fires up, and superkicks Marty, covering for 2. Marty then hits a German and an XPLODER to the buckles, covering for 2. Saltador gets a roll up for 2, dances and then Marty hits a double under hook into a gut buster for the win. Marty The Moth defeated Saltador @ 7:33 via pin [**] This was solid, but unspectacular and just felt as if it went too long. There was no real drama, or build to the finish to get you excited or make you care.

– Mascarita Sagrada works out, and the Rabbit Tribe is back to worship him. They think that Sagrada is the great rabbit king.

– Marty acts creepy backstage, and talks to his creepy wall of pictures of Melissa Santos. He then talks to a picture of her and places it back on the wall. He then starts up a creepy ass music box and sniffs some of Melissa’s hair he has. Mariposa arrives, and reminds him that family comes first. Mairposa says his lust has made him weak. She says when she win tonight, it will be them in the next round and she will hurt him. They slap each other in a segment that had way too much sexual tension for a brother and sister.

Pindar vs. Mascarita Sagrada : Kobra Moon is with Pindar. Pindar is the lucha lizard, and not the luchasaurus. Sagrada is a mini. Sagrada tries to attack, but Pindar tosses him around with ease. Sagrada starts to hit and move, and hits an arm drag. Pindar misses a charge and falls o the floor. Sagrada hits a dive and takes the big man down. Back in and Sagrada hits a high cross, but Pindar hits a pop up cutter. Pindar lays the boots to Sagrada, and chokes him out with the boot. Pindar then slaps him around, and then slaps Sagrada’s ass and allows Moon to get in a cheap shot. Pindar again chokes him out in the ropes, but Sagrada hits a wacky multi rotation head scissors and Moon is now in, but Sagrada takes her out and hits a RANA to the floor onto Pindar. Back in and Sagrada heads up top and hits the moonsault for 2. Sagrada fires up with slaps, but runs into a superkick and eats a big pop up x-factor and Pindar wins. Pindar defeated Mascarita Sagrada @ 6:08 via pin [*] Lucha Underground has created a universe where so much wacky shit can happen and I an cool with that, but watching a mini be way too competitive with a guy they have portrayed as a monster in a match like this just didn’t work for me at all. Most of these tournament matches feel too long, making them last too long and come across as way too competitive; some wrestlers should simply dominate other wrestlers. There is nothing wrong with that. They just got too cute here.

Fenix vs. Mariposa : Fenix offered a handshake, but Mariposa didn’t want any part of that bullshit. Fenix is a gentleman early, using clean breaks and then blocking strikes but refusing to throw strikes, but he will take Mariposa out with a dropkick. Mariposa then cuts him off with kicks, goes for a high cross but Fenix catches her; Mariposa turns it into a tornado DDT for 2. Mariposa sends Fenix to the floor, and hits a RANA. Back in and Mariposa hits a bulldog, covering for 2. Fenix hit a German and a head kick, covering for 2. Fenix looks for a powerbomb, but Mariposa counters into a code red for 2. Fenix hits an enziguri, sending Mariposa to the floor. Mariposa avoids the dive, and then hits a kick. They battle up top, and Fenix hits a palm strike. Mariposa fights off the Spanish fly and back in the ring, Fenix hits the Fenix driver for the win. Fenix defeated Mariposa @ 6:03 via pin [**½] This was a fun, but ultimately average match that never got time to develop into anything more. That’s a shame, because on paper, this was the match I was most looking forward to.

– Marty arrives to beat down Fenix, but Fenix fights back and clears Marty and Mariposa to the floor and then wipes them out with a dive.

– End scene.

