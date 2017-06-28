Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 6.28.17 (Family First)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Mil Muertes defeated Veneno @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Paul London defeated Vibora @ 4:05 via countout [**]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Taya defeated Joey Ryan @ 3:37 via pin [**]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Jeremiah Crane defeated Killshot @ 13:02 via pin [***½]

– Last week, the Cueto Cup started with group B action; Cage, Marty The Moth, Pindar and Fenix all advanced (joining The Mack, Pentagon, Texano & Drago). The Cueto Cup continues tonight with group C action. No murders thankfully, but Rey & Johnny kept training for their big title match.

– #NoTimeForPants

– Mil Muertes mediates, with Catrina telling him it is time to fight and start his journey back to the Lucha Underground Title. He says that, “I will destroy tem for you… my love” and they make out. Catrina tells Muertes to bring her the Cueto Cup. Jeremiah Crane was hanging around, being a creepy little bastard.

Veneno vs. Mil Muertes : Veneno is officer Rickey Reyes/Cortez Castro working undercover. Muertes attacks at the bell and just pummels Veneno and tosses him across the ring with ease. Muertes hits the chokeslam and flatliner for the win. Mil Muertes defeated Veneno @ 1:10 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be and played well off of the opening cinematic, where Catrina sent Muertes out to destroy and win the cup.

Vibora vs. Paul London : Kobra Moon is out with Vibora. Vibora is also known as the Luchasaurus. London attacks at the bell with dropkicks and they brawl to the floor. Back in and London gets his carrot and use sit like a knife and holds Moon hostage. London shoves Moon into Vibora, and looks to attack but Vibora cuts him off. Back in and Vibora hits a corner splash and then chokes London out before tossing him across the ring. London fires back, but Vibora tosses him off the top with ease. The rest of the Rabbit tribe hits the ring and then hides under it. London pulls Vibora to the floor and sorta hits the Nestea splash but mostly eats floor. The Rabbit tribe holds onto Vibora’s feet causing a countout and allowing London to win. Paul London defeated Vibora @ 4:05 via countout [**] Solid outing overall with a finish that protects Vibora, and also likely sets up a trios title match down the line. Having London work with the green Vibora was also a smart move.

Taya vs. Joey Ryan : Taya refuses the lollipop and attacks Ryan. The clothesline and double knee strike follows and they brawl to the floor. Back in they go but Ryan catches her with a superkick. Ryan follows her to the floor and works her over, and then slams her to the apron. Back in they go, but Ryan takes time to celebrate and then heads up top. Taya cuts him off with chops and slaps and then press slams him to the mat, and follows with a running double stomp for 2. Ryan avoids a charge, slaps Taya’s ass but she hits a northern lights and double stomp and wins. Taya defeated Joey Ryan @ 3:37 via pin [**] This was another solid match, with the right winner. No complaints.

– Mil Muertes is in his pimp suit and is attacked by Crane. Crane beats him down and tells him, “she’s mine,” sets a chair on him and hits a conchaito to leave Muertes laying.

– We get a Mysterio vs. Mundo hype package, including comments from cage, Chavo, Puma, & Striker. These have been really well done.

Jeremiah Crane vs. Killshot : This has a ton of potential as these two have worked a ton together and against each other outside of Lucha Underground. Crane charges at the bell, eats a kick and Killshot follows with a dive. They then trade dives, with both trying to kill each other. Killshot then slams Crane to the wall, heads to the stage and wipes out Crane with a flip dive. They brawl on the floor, throwing bombs; Crane whips Killshot to the barricade and follows with an XPLODER. Crane then sets Killshot in the front row and continues to beat on him and then breaks the count. Crane then laps the ring and crushes Killshot with a cannonball into the first few rows of chairs. Back in and Killshot sets Crane up top, they battle back and forth and Killshot avoids the sunset bomb and hits a series of running kicks, covering for 2. Killshot misses a charge, and Crane hits a knee strike and running face wash. Crane looks for another, took too much time and Killshot hits a cutter for a near fall. Killshot looks for a dragon suplex, but Crane counters into a cradle for 2. Crane follows with a brainbuster for a good near fall. Crane fires up with forearm strikes, Killshot fires back but runs into a bicycle kick and chops. Knee strikes by Crane follow and we get the double down. Killshot gets to his feet, Crane spits at him and Killshot is pissed. Killshot then lights him up with slaps, strikes and knees. The head kick connects, and then a spike DDT in the corner gets 2. Killshot looks for an arm bar. Crane escapes, they work to the apron, and then trade strikes in the corner. They work up top and Killshot snags Crane up and takes him to the apron and hits the DVD; back in and Killshot up top and hits the kill stomp double stomp for 2… THA FUCK Crane is alive. But Dante Fox is now here and tells Killshot they aren’t finished; Crane cheap shots Killshot as he was distracted and hits cranial contusion for the win. Jeremiah Crane defeated Killshot @ 13:02 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, easily the best of the tournament so far; it has an energy, sense of purpose, intensity and crowd reaction that have been missing so far. They got tome to work, they worked like the match meant everything to them and just delivered a wild and very fun spectacle. The finish was really flat with the Fox distraction. Sure it plays into their story, as Fox takes away Killshot’s chance to win, but things were rocking along so well that it felt disappointing.

– Post match, Catrina appears and has her magical stone. Crane blows her a kiss as they stare each other down.

– Dario talks to himself and is thrilled with the tournament so far. We see that “Son of Madness” is there, and next week, he faces Son of Havoc. MY GOD THAT’S SON OF HAVOC’S DOPPLEGANGER/EVIL TWIN!

– Advancing so far …

* Group A: Cage, Marty The Moth, Pindar, and Fenix

* Group B: The Mack, Pentagon, Texano, and Drago

* Group C: Mil Muertes, Paul London, Taya, and Jeremiah Crane

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”