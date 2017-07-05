Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 7.05.17 (Left For Dead)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: PJ Black defeated Sexy Star @ 4:16 via DQ [**]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Son of Havoc defeated Son of Madness @ 8:50 via pin [***½]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Prince Puma defeated Ricky Mandel @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Dante Fox defeated El Dragon Azteca Jr @ 9:04 via pin [***]

– We get the usual good video package to open the show.

– Dante Fox is out for a jog and starts to have flashbacks of being a POW in Afghanistan. We also see him being rescued.

Sexy Star vs. PJ Black : Black takes Star down right away, working the arm. Black uses his power advantage to control with ease, but Star fights back with a RANA and follows with a head scissors. To the apron she goes, and flies in with a lucha arm drag. Black counters the tornado DDT into a suplex, and heads up top. Star crotches him and fires away with strikes and hits a run up RANA for 2. Black overpowers her, misses a corner charge and heads up top; Star shoves him to the floor and follows with a high cross off the top. Back in Star hits another high cross for 2. Taya makes her way out, trips up Star and that distracts her, allowing Black to take control. He gets knux from Taya, but misses Star. Star gets the knux, uses them and gets DQ’d. PJ Black defeated Sexy Star @ 4:16 via DQ [**] That was going well until the shit finish, Black works better with Star than anyone else on the roster. The DQ made no sense, because it’s been established that Dario generally doesn’t care and wants Chaos, but now, according to commentary, the rules are “being strictly enforced” in the tournament. How convenient. Taya fucking with Star makes sense with their history, but that doesn’t make the finish come off any better. I was enjoying the match and felt they were on their way to a good one.

– We come back to the latest training promo video for Rey & Mundo. These continue to be great.

Son of Havoc vs. Son of Madness : Havoc rushes Madness and they brawl on the steps, with Havoc sending Madness down to the floor. They brawl around ringside as Vampiro suspects that this is an issue from the old biker club Havoc was part of. They work into the ring, Havoc to the floor and cuts off a dive with a kick. Madness pulls Havoc back to the floor and they continue to brawl, with Madness taking control. Back in the ring, they work back and forth with a lot of counters and Havoc finally cuts him off with a kick. Madness then sends Havoc to the floor, and takes control, choking out Havoc. Madness then chokes out Havoc with his kutte. Back in they go, Madness keeps control and beats down Havoc in the corner. Havoc fires back with strikes and kicks, clotheslines follow and the back handspring elbow and cross body follow for 2. Havoc up top now, leaps in over Madness but Madness snags him up and slams him to the corner. Madness hits a stomp off the ropes and a jackhammer for a near fall. Havoc scores with a rebound cutter, scoring 2. Havoc up top now, Madness cuts him off and looks for a superplex, but Havoc shoves him off and Madness back up and havoc stuns him off the ropes and then hits a suicide dive. Back in and Madness avoids the shooting star press, but Havoc rolls him up for 2. Son of Havoc defeated Son of Madness @ 8:50 via pin [***½] According to Cagematch, Son of Madness is Johny Goodtime. This was a very good sprint here, just a lot of fun with non-stop action and the guys telling the story that they know each other well and Havoc just sneaking away with the win. He advances, but with Madness stealing his kutte, I am sure the feud isn’t over just yet.

– Post match, Madness steals Havoc’s kutte.

Prince Puma vs. Ricky Mandel : Mandel is the Johnny Mundo superfan, who dresses like his hero and has been used for distractions in his matches. Mandel is an intern for World Wide Underground, hoping to get promoted to assistant. Mandel tells Puma he’ll take him to slam town, so Puma kick shim in the face, Puma looks to put him away but Mandel hits a superkick. Puma promptly no sold that and he hit a superkick, and then finished him with a sitout driver. Prince Puma defeated Ricky Mandel @ 1:25 via pin [NR] Pretty much what it should have been, Puma dominating and finishing the goof off quickly. Puma was more serious here, which pleased Vampiro, who has been trying to get Puma to the dark side.

– Rey meets with Azteca. Rey says he wouldn’t miss his comeback, and Azteca says when he wins the tournament he will be coming for the title. Puma arrives and hope Rey beats Mundo so he can get his rematch, and this time, he won’t lose.

Dante Fox vs. El Dragon Azteca Jr : It’s nice to see that Azteca is alive and well after Matanza tried to kill him prior to the season three break. Azteca is out to watch his protégé’s match. No messing around here, they get right to action with Azteca stunning Fox off the ropes and then laying in chops and hitting a fancy lucha arm drag. Fox rolls to the floor, and Azteca to the floor, but Fox slips back in and follows with a suicide dive and a tope. Fox lays Azteca on the apron and connects with a leg drop off the ropes and that gets a near fall. Fox hits the corner clothesline, and hits a rolling DVD for 2. Fox to the apron, and Azteca connects with a kick and sends him to he floor. They battle up top, Fox cuts him off and counters the tornado DDT and follows with a superkick. To the floor and Azteca spikes Fox with a RANA. Azteca whips him to the wall, and then Azteca rolls Fox back in and covers for 2. Azteca fires up with a series of kicks, the standing leg drop follows for 2. Azteca heeds up top, and Fox hits lo mein pain for the near fall. They trade strikes center ring, Fox counters the tornado DDT, but Azteca hits the standing Spanish fly for a near fall. Fox rolls through the sunset flip, they trade dropkicks and Rey is concerned that Azteca is injured, World Wide Underground is here, Rey tries to fight them off but the pull the gang beat down on him. Azteca dives to the floor to make the save. Back in and Azteca leaps into a superkick and Fox hits the fox catcher and Azteca is done. Dante Fox defeated El Dragon Azteca Jr @ 9:04 via pin [***] This was a good, fast paced match that lost some momentum with the run ins, leading to the finish coming off as flat to me. The good news is that while I felt the interference took a it away from the match, it did help in the build to Rey vs. Mundo, and now the question will be, what will Azteca’s reaction be to what could be looked at as “his mentor costing him his match.”

– Advancing so far …

* Group A: Cage, Marty The Moth, Pindar, and Fenix

* Group B: The Mack, Pentagon, Texano, and Drago

* Group C: Mil Muertes, Paul London, Taya, and Jeremiah Crane

* Group D: PJ Black, Son of Havoc, Prince Puma, and Dante Fox

– Set for next week …

* Paul London vs. Mil Muertes

* Taya vs. Jeremiah Crane

* Fenix vs. Marty The Moth

– End scene.

