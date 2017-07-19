Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 7.19.17 (Fade to Black)

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Pindar defeated Cage @ 0:24 via DQ [NR]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Dante Fox defeated Son of Havoc @ 9:12 via pin [***½]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Prince Puma defeated PJ Black @ 15:53 via pin [****]

– We get the usual, well done, opening video package.

– Prince Puma is having flashback to losing the grave consequences match against Mil Muertes. Vampiro arrives and tells him the championship is his purpose. Vampiro says if he doesn’t win the visions will consume him and will leave nothing left. Mundo and crew arrive, and Mundo shoots Puma the old one finger salute; Puma vows to his master that he will win.

Cage vs. Pindar : Cobra Moon is out with Pindar; Cage is sporting his spiffy gauntlet. The ref tried to take the gauntlet, so Cage attacked him and then attacked Pindar. Cage got DQ’d and gave the ref the screwdriver. Pindar defeated Cage @ 0:24 via DQ [NR] The gauntlet is causing Cage to fall further into insanity, which allowed Pindar to move on in the tournament. This worked perfectly fine as a story telling tool, and is totally believable that Cage is becoming unhinged, he did kill Councilman Delgado after all.

– Son of Madness attacked as Havoc made his entrance and they brawled into the crowd. Madness gets a chain and takes out Havoc and stands tall. Fox looks pleased at this turn of events. Dario arrives and says the tournament has to continue, so Havoc has to fight or forfeit. Havoc will fight.

Son of Havoc vs. Dante Fox : Fox attacks at the bell, beating down Havoc. Fox kicks Havoc to the floor and then hits a wild over the post dove to wipe out Havoc. Back to the apron and Fox hits a top rope leg drop. Back in and Fox covers for 2. Fox continues to work over Havoc, and hits a twisting suplex for 2. Havoc tries to fight back, but gets sent back to the floor. Havoc avoids the moonsault and sends Fox into the wall. Back in they go and Havoc misses the double stomp but hits the bicycle kick and that gets 2. Havoc sets Fox up top and Fox fights him off, hits a kick and swanton for a near fall. Havoc fights off the fox catcher, and hits the rebound cutter for a near fall. Havoc hits the back handspring elbow, but Fox gets a sunset flip for 2. Fox then hits low mein pain for a great near fall. To the apron they go, they trade strikes and Havoc fires back with a kick and then hits a DVD off the apron to the floor! Back in they go and Havoc hits the double stomp for a near fall. Havoc up top and MISSES the shooting star press, and Fox hits the fox catcher for the win. Dante Fox defeated Son of Havoc @ 9:12 via pin [***½] This was a very good, back and forth sprint, with a hot crowd for the whole thing. The crowd loves Havoc so much, so the pre-match attack put him perfectly in the underdog role, where he thrives.

– PJ Black meets with Mundo and their new agent, Benjamin Cook. Cook is an amazing douche bag agent type here. He wants to put them on cereal boxes and make them money. If they do their part, they will own Lucha Underground.

PJ Black vs. Prince Puma : Puma is still sporting the black pants instead of his traditional gear. They work some back and forth and then Black grounds Puma and looks to work the arm. Puma cuts off Black with punches, they work some fast paced counters and show off their athleticism. Puma teases a dive and does the superhero pose. Back in and Black runs into a back breaker, allowing Puma to take control. He lays in the chops to Black, follows with kicks and then stomps on the face of Black. Puma follows with punches and kicks, just beating Black down in the corner. Black fights back, hitting a RANA to the buckles, hits a reverse suplex and rolls into the dragon sleeper. Black releases the hold and then works an arm-based submission, grounding Puma. Black keeps control here, hitting a corner elbow. Puma avoids a charge and hits a 619 and high cross. Puma then hits the enziguri and a big kick to the face; the DDT connects for 2. The standing shooting star press connects and gets 2. Black fires back with strikes, but Black cuts off the tornado DDT into a suplex for 2. Puma comes back, hits the cutter and Regal plex for the near fall. Puma follows with a series of corner attacks, but Black cuts him off and picks up the near fall. Puma avoids the moonsault, they trade strikes and just light each other up with kicks. They now trade big rights, uppercuts by Puma follow and then the big enziguri. The northern lights onto the vertical suplex hits for another near fall. Black hits a springboard kick and springboard moonsault for the near fall. Puma cuts off Black and crotches him up top. Black fights him off, but Puma the hits the TOP ROPE REVERSE RANA for the near fall. Puma heads up top, but Black is up and cuts him off. They battle up top, trade strikes and Puma HITS a SUPER RANA and Black kicks out at 2! Puma then hits the shotgun dropkick, heads up top and hits the 630 to finally put Black away. Prince Puma defeated PJ Black @ 15:53 via pin [****] This was a great main event, Puma continues to kick ass and is embracing the new attitude well. This was Black’s best post WWE match I have seen, he busted his ass and delivered in the main event spot. Make sure to check this one out.

– Dario gets a phone call, and then Black arrives in his office. Dario says that Mr. Cook has called him 17 times and says Black needs another shot. Black will get to face Rey Mysterio next week.

– Who is Left? …

* Group A: Pindar, and Fenix

* Group B: The Mack, Pentagon, Texano, and Drago

* Group C: Mil Muertes and Jeremiah Crane

* Group D: Prince Puma, and Dante Fox

– Set for next week …

* Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Texano vs. The Mack

* Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Drago vs. Pentagon

* PJ Black vs. Rey Mysterio

