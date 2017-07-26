Csonka’s Lucha Underground Review 7.19.17 (Fade to Black)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Texano defeated The Mack @ 7:18 via pin [**]

– Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Pentagon defeated Drago @ 8:03 via pin [***½]

– PJ Black defeated Rey Mysterio @ 11:28 via pin [**½]

– We get the usual well-done video package, catching us up as we begin tonight’s show…

Texano vs. The Mack : They shake hands and we’re underway. Texano looks to use his power, but Mack picks up the pace and then goes for several pins. They remain friendly, shaking hands again and Mack connects with a running kick. He then kicks Texano to the floor and hits a tope to wipe Texano out. Back in and Mack keeps control, grounding Texano and then hitting a neck breaker for 2. Texano makes a comeback, hitting a high cross and then laying in chops. Texano then lands a straight right, but Mack sends him back to the floor. Texano pulls him out, but Mack hits a tilt a whirl back breaker. To the apron they go, they tease a suplex as Texano pulls Mack back in but Mack hits a big German and then the swinging slam for 2. Famous B arrives and squirts Mack with a water gun, STNNER to Famous B. The distraction allows Texano to hit the powerbomb for the win. Texano defeated The Mack @ 7:18 via pin [**] This was a solid match with some fun parts, but I hated the finish. I get that it was set up because Famous B is trying to sign Texano as a client, but it led to a completely flat finish.

– Son of Havoc is in a bar and Son of Madness arrives and steals his drink. We get a fight as Havoc says he’s not going back to the club. Madness says Havoc turned his back on the club and is here to make his life hell; he will make him go back, even if it’s only his head returning.

– The Rabbit Tribe plays checkers on checkerman’s (Saltador) chest. Mascarita Sagrada arrives and gives them a gift. They open it and find a rabbit’s foot. They scream in terror.

Drago vs. Pentagon : Kobra Moon leads Drago to the ring. They work a quick and fun back and forth opening stretch. Pentagon goes to the strikes and kicks, but then gets sent to the floor and Drago wipes him out with a tope. They brawl at ringside, and Drago takes it back into the ring. Drago lays in kicks as the crowd tries to rally Pentagon. They trade corner attacks, but Drago hits a dropkick. Pentagon then attacks with kicks and hits an overhead belly to belly to the buckles. Drago then goes for a series of cradles for near falls, and then follows with kicks. Pentagon cuts off the back handspring with a dropkick, and covers with one foot for 2. Drago counters out of the Pentagon driver and hits a blockbuster for a near fall. Pentagon now hits the driver, scoring a great near fall. Pentagon follows with strikes and vicious chops. Drago hits a run up the ropes DDT, covering for 2. They work up top and Drago hits the RANA off the ropes. Drago then hits the big splash, but Pentagon kicks out at 2. Pentagon has had enough of this shit, hitting the destroyer for 2. Pentagon then trips up Drago on the ropes and puts him away with the package piledriver for the win. Pentagon defeated Drago @ 8:03 via pin [***½] This was a very good, hard-hitting, back and forth sprint; just a ton of fun.

– Post match Pentagon takes out Moon with a SICK superkick. Pentagon goes to break Drago’s arm but Aerostar makes the save. Drago didn’t appreciate the attempt at rekindling their friendship and takes him out. Pentagon then breaks Aerostar’s arm for getting all up in his business. DO NOT FUCK WITH PENTAGON

– Pentagon walks backstage and runs into Catrina. She discusses Pentagon’s past issues with Muertes. Catrina does her disappearing act, and reappears, noting that Muertes will be waiting for him in the tournament and is coming for him.

PJ Black vs. Rey Mysterio : Rey challenges for the title in four-weeks. Good opening stretch here, Black looks to brawl but Rey sends him to the floor. Black then hits a variation on the shock treatment, and takes Rey back in and grounds him. Rey fights back, and looks for the 619 but runs right into a superkick. Black looks for a high cross, but Rey counters with a dropkick. They trade strikes and kicks, Rey starts to connect and then takes Black to the floor. Rey then hits a pretty asai moonsault to the floor. Back in the ring they go and Rey hits the springboard seated senton for 2. Rey picks up the pace and hits the head scissors. Rey up top and gets tripped up into the tree of WHOA. Black then hits the double stomp, and that gets 2. Black maintains control, heads up top but Rey trips him up and follows him up. Black rolls through the RANA attempt and hits the Styles clash for a near fall. Rey counters the powerbomb and then we get a ref bump as Rey hits the tornado DDT. Mundo arrives and attacks Rey. Mundo and Black look to double team Rey, Jack Evans arrives and all three work over Rey, Dragon Azteca arrives to make the save. Taya arrives to trip him up, and then lay Black onto Rey but Rey kicks out. Black is shocked. Azteca chases away the rest of the WWU, Rey counters a Razor’s edge into a RANA, 619 and springboard frog splash for the win. PJ Black defeated Rey Mysterio @ 11:28 via pin [**½] They were working their way to a good and enjoyable match, and then did the ref bump and interference. It’s not so much that the interference didn’t make sense, in the context of the feuded it did, but one thing to consider is that if you were going to do it here that they shouldn’t have done it in the opener. Also, I always ask myself, “did the interference make the match better?” No, it annoyed me and took away from a potentially very good match. Rey is the challenger, Black is a minion to Mundo, just let Rey win and then do the big post match beat down to put Rey’s health in question at the end of the show. “Can Rey be healthy enough to compete on four-weeks” could have then been a hook for the story.

– Post match, Rey tells Mundo that he won’t be able to run forever, because he will get tired and that will be in four weeks. In four weeks, ‘we” will make history when I become the Lucha Underground Champion. He promises to let Mundo take home a 619.

– Who is Left? …

* Group A: Pindar, and Fenix

* Group B: Pentagon, and Texano

* Group C: Mil Muertes and Jeremiah Crane

* Group D: Prince Puma, and Dante Fox

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”