Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax (Night 5) Review 7.23.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:41 via submission [***]

– Block A Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yuji Nagata @ 15:00 via pin [***½]

– Block A Match: Bad Luck Fale defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 12:33 via pin [**]

– Block A Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii @ 17:20 via pin [****½]

– Block A Match: Togi Makabe defeated Hirooki Goto @ 17:05 via pin [***½]

* NOTE: Like in past G1s and the BOTSJ, I will be focusing on the tournament matches only. Due to that, the final score for the show is only based on those matches.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. YOSHI-HASHI : Sabre takes immediate control, working that grapplefuck life. He mainly targets the arm of HASHI, but repeatedly uses the legs (trips and such) to keep him off balance for takedowns. HASHI found then fire up, make the big comeback and take out Desperado; Sabre countered the swanton, hit the K and locked in the triangle, which led to a great struggle spot from HASHI. HASHI would escape and hit a desperation lariat for 2, but Sabre hit the European clutch for the near fall and went back to work on the arm before transitioning to the octopus and into the double arm submission for the win. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated YOSHI-HASHI @ 11:41 via submission [***] This was a good and simple match, giving Sabre a nice and definitive win. Not every G1 match has to be multi-layered, sometimes it’s just a matter of slotting and Sabre is higher on the food chain right now so a somewhat quick and definitive win works just fine for me.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuji Nagata : They worked a good, counter based back and forth to begin, with Tanahashi staying a step ahead and targeting the knee of Nagata. Tanahashi continued the assault on the knee, locking in the figure four. Nagata would make the ropes and fired up with strikes, but Tanahashi cut him off. The crowd is not on Tanahashi’s side here tonight, constantly jeering him and showing their love for Blue Fucking Justice. This fired Nagata up, who lit into Tanahashi with a ton of kicks before they started to slap the shit out of each other. The corner boot and XPLODER followed, and Nagata covered for 2. Tanahashi fought back, countering and planting Nagata with a German to the displeasure of the crowd. Tanahashi went back to the leg, but Nagata fought off the cloverleaf and locked in the arm bar on the bad arm of Tanahashi. Tanahashi managed to make the ropes, but ate a series of kicks to the bad arm. Nagata hit the corner knee strike, and they battled up top; SUPER XPLODER by Nagata gets a CLOSE 2. The twisting brainbuster followed, but Tanahashi kicked out. Tanahashi countered the backdrop driver, and again went right back to the knee. Nagata fired up and they traded big strikes center ring. We’re just slapping each other as hard as possible now and Nagata is busted open under his eye. Tanahashi hits sling blade for 2, heads up top but Nagata cuts him off and they brawl up top. Nagata keeps fighting back, but finally gets sent to the mat; Tanahashi hits the high cross and then the high fly flow and finally puts Nagata away. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yuji Nagata @ 15:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with Nagata putting in another quality performance before finally falling. I don’t have the rest of his block ahead of me, but this really felt like a match Nagata could have won. It wouldn’t have hurt Tanahashi, you could have had a feel good title match in the fall, and the crowd LOVED Nagata here, even booing the ace out of the building at times.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Bad Luck Fale : #JUSTICEFORDARYL Naito attacked Fale during his entrance, looking t take the fight to the big man, Fale then dropped Naito on a cross body attempt, and then took him to the floor. After a slow and lethargic Fale beat down, Naito made it back into the ring so that Fale could step on him and engage in a really heatless heat segment, as he ran the gamut of generic fat man spots. Naito made a comeback, hitting a series of dropkicks, including a missile dropkick, but Fale stayed on his feet, took Naito down and hit the big “running” splash. Naito took Fale down, working the koji clutch. The rolling kick and flying forearm connected for Naito, but Fale cut off destino, hitting a big lariat for 2. Fale would hit the grenade, but Naito kicked out at 2. The bad luck fall finished it. Bad Luck Fale defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 12:33 via pin [**] This was not good, just ok at best. Fale came off as extra lethargic this morning, and while Naito tried, he hasn’t figured out the Fale formula like Tanahashi, Nakamura, and Okada. I really wasn’t thrilled with the Fale win here either, I knew it was coming once Tanahashi survived, it’s Naito’s turn to get to work with him.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kota Ibushi : They go power vs. speed early, and then Ishii dares Ibushi to strike with him. They trade strikes, Ishii looks for a head butt but Ibushi smartly avoids that and cuts him off with kicks. Ibushi’s control doesn’t last long as Ishii fires away with chops and head butts, beating him down in the corner. Ibushi fired back, hitting a brainbuster and then a missile dropkick sending Ishii to the floor. The plancha followed. But back in, Ishii connected with the lariat and Saito suplex to take control back. Ibushi stars to pepper away at the chest of Ishii with kicks, but Ishii just brushes it off and fires up, beating down Ibushi in the corner. Ishii is so great when he gives no fucks, slapping guys around and pie facing them. Ibushi is giving as good as he gets here, refusing to back down; Ishii spits in his face and they go crazy fists. Ishii folds up Ibushi with a German, Ibushi pops up and hits a PELE, but Ishii murders him with a sick lariat. Ishii sets Ibushi up top, hits a head butt and then hits the delayed superplex for 2. But Ibushi isn’t done, countering the lariat with a snap German suplex. Ishii fires back, hitting the sliding lariat for the near fall. Ishii escapes the lawn dart, but Ibushi maintains control. he fires up with rapid-fire strikes, but Ishii kicks out at 1, only for Ibushi to hit the snapdragon suplex for a great near fall! Ishii fires back with a head butt but gets turned inside out with a lariat, eats a kick straight to the face and then Ibushi hits the last ride to put him away. Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii @ 17:20 via pin [****½] This was an absolutely excellent match, with a beautiful build throughout the match and into the homestretch and finish. Ibushi delivered big against Naito and had a great match with Sabre, and those were generally expected. But having a match like this against Ishii, a violent match where he survived all of Ishii’s punishment is the sort of match I feel he needed to silence some of his critics he still has that look at him as more of a junior that can’t hang with the heavy hitters. He not only survived, but he thrived here.

Hirooki Goto vs. Togi Makabe : They start out, going power for power early, colliding like two rams. Goto sets Makabe up top and clotheslines him to the floor, and follows for some floor brawling. Goto works him over and rolls him back in, and grounds him with the single leg crab. Goto maintains control, working a series of kicks as Makabe challenges him to continue attacking. Goto continues, but Makabe cuts him off with a shoulder block. He followed with a series of corner clotheslines, and the northern lights suplex for 2. Goto then cut him off with the spin kick and Saito suplex, covering for 2. Thy traded lariats, and did the double down spot. They trade strikes from their knees, and then on the feet. Goto then hits the ushigoroshi for the near fall. Makabe fights off the GTR, hitting a bridging German for 2. They trade big lariats, but neither man will go down. Goto finally starts to fade, and Makabe then turns him inside out with a lariat for a good near fall. Makabe up top but misses the king kong knee drop. Goto then fires back with a big lariat, lays in kicks and covers for 2. Goto then works the sleeper, but Makabe fires up and fights out. Head butt by Goto cuts off the comeback, he hits the corner lariat and sets Makabe up top and follows. They battle for position, Makabe fights him off and sends Goto to the mat and hits a diving king kong knee drop. Makabe then hits the powerbomb for a good near fall. Makabe slams Goto to the corner, hits the lariat and then the spider German out of the corner. Another king kong knee drop follows and Makabe picks up his first win. Togi Makabe defeated Hirooki Goto @ 17:05 via pin [***½] I am far from Makabe’s biggest fan and wasn’t looking forward to him working a long main event. While not great, they did work a very good main event. Goto was busting his ass as usual, Makabe actually looked like he was motivated and at the end of the day, the match was very good.

BLOCK A STANDINGS

– Bad Luck Fale: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Tetsuya Naito: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Hirooki Goto: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Kota Ibushi: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Zack Sabre Jr: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi: 2-1 (4pts.)

– Tomohiro Ishii: 1-2 (2pts.)

– YOSHI-HASHI: 1-2 (2pts.)

– Togi Makabe: 1-2 (2pts.)

– Yuji Nagata: 0-3 (0pts.)

BLOCK B STANDINGS

– Kazuchika Okada: 2-0 (4pts.)

– Kenny Omega: 2-0 (4pts.)

– EVIL: 1-1 (2pts.)

– Juice Robinson: 1-1 (2pts.)

– Tama Tonga: 1-1 (2pts.)

– Minoru Suzuki: 1-1 (2pts.)

– SANADA: 1-1 (2pts.)

– Toru Yano: 1-1 (2pts.)

– Michael Elgin: 0-2 (0pts.)

– Satoshi Kojima: 0-2 (0pts.)

The Rest of My G1 Coverage Will Be Dedicated To The Loving Memory of Daryl Takahashi