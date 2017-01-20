Csonka’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 1.20.17

Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Champions G.O.D (Tanga Roa & Tama Tonga) and TEAM GBH @ 12:24 via pin [***½] : Big brawl to begin, with Yano getting his ass beat for stealing the titles and WTL trophies. G.O.D took the heat on Honma. Yano exposed the buckle and slammed Honma into it, Ishii in and he works over Honma. Yano tags out to G.O.D, but miscommunication allows Honma to battle back and hit the dead lift suplex. Honma then sends Yano to the exposed buckle, Makabe in and he runs wild. Clotheslines for all, spear to Yano and Ishii. Makabe fights off G.O.D, Honma back in and they work over G.O.D. Tonga fought back with his misdirection spot, Honma back in working with Roa, hits a bulldog and the falling kokeshi. Roa just keeps yelling and swearing at Honma and then powerbombs him. Ishii in and decapitates Honma, but runs into a dropkick. It breaks down; G.O.D clears the ring and hits the powerbomb/neck breaker combo. Roa’s offense consists of swearing a lot. Makabe back in, clotheslines to G.O.D. he and Honma work together, kokeshi to Roa for the near fall. Makabe powerbombs Roa, top rope kokeshi on Roa and Ishii makes the save. Running kokeshi to Ishii. Honma counters the gun stun, but Tonga finally hits it. Guerrilla warfare on Makabe connects. Honma fights off G.O.D, Yano blind tags in and Ishii fires up, double low blow by Yano and he rolls up Roa to win the titles. I still think we didn’t need Yano and Ishii, but this ended up being a fun and very good match. At least it makes sense with the Suzuki-gun invasion and war with Chaos angle they started the next night. The chaotic home stretch and near falls really made it work. Also, the part where Roa ran wild and dropped approximately 77 F-Bombs (mostly edited here on AXS TV, they missed a few) was hilarious.

– We get some brief words from Tanahashi and Naito, discussing the importance of the title and wrestling at the Tokyo dome. Naito wanted to prove that Tanahashi was not the best any more and was more than willing to put him out of his mysery.

Champion Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 25:25 via pin [****¾] : They showed a great video package to set the stage for the feud. Tanahashi’s new music is the drizzling shits. Naito should win on his music and suit game alone. They haven’t even touched and the crowd is going nuts. Naito stalls early, fucking with Tanahashi. They finally lock up, no clean break from Tanahashi as he attacks Naito in the ropes. Tanahashi sent to the floor, traquilo pose by Naito. Naito takes control, working strikes and then they both work headlocks. Tanahashi pulls the hair, showing some heelish tendencies and possibly desperation. Tanahashi got cocky, Naito took out the knee and started to work it over, softening him up for the knee bar. Naito shoves down the ref and continues to assault the knee of Tanahashi. Naito is in full dick mode here, working the knee. They trade strikes, Naito back to the knee to slow Tanahashi. Tanahashi finally hits a flying forearm; he fires up with rights, slams Naito down and hits the senton of the ropes. Tanahashi looks to attack the leg to get some payback, he looks for the cloverleaf, but Naito fights it off and he spits at Tanahashi. To the apron they go, sling blade on the apron by Tanahashi, Naito took a hell of a bump there. Tanahashi up top and hits the high fly flow on a standing Naito. Tanahashi then mocks Naito’s pose and then attacks, rolling Naito back in the ring. Tanahashi up top, but he was too slow and Naito crotches him on the ropes. Naito again attacks the knee, hits the RANA and then the German for 2. Enziguri by Naito, hits Gloria and that gets a near fall. Tanahashi fights off the tornado DDT, and both men attack the leg, but Naito works the leg lock. Tanahashi struggles, and finally makes it out and locks in the cloverleaf; great transition. Naito fights, and slides to the ropes. Tanahashi hits the dragon screw leg whip and then two sling blades for the near fall. Tanahashi up top, high fly flow to the standing Naito, right back up but misses the second try. DESTINO by Naito, hangs on and Tanahashi counters the second into a neck breaker. The crowd is on fire here as they slowly make it to their feet, they trade strikes center ring. Crazy fists, they both attack the knees again. Naito survived the dragon suplex, but Tanahashi can’t hold the bridge. High fly flow! Another, but it eats knees. Naito can’t follow up, due to the knee. Enziguri by Naito, Destino out of the corner but Tanahashi kicks out! DESTINO again, and Tanahashi is done. This was an absolutely amazing match with tremendous crowd heat, a great slow burn and both guys doing everything at the right time and the action escalating just when it needed to. Naito winning was absolutely the right call, Tanahashi is at a stage where he can still deliver in big matches and needs to be solidifying the next generation, Most importantly, Naito won clean. Tanahashi’s match layouts are so, so good and at the end of the match, both guys always come out looking great. He is also one of the best big match performers of all time. And now we look to tell the story of the fallen ace; who did fall and fell hard to the younger and better performer. Tanahashi is great here, acting heelish, almost as if he felt that he was too good to be in the ring with Naito, especially in the co-main event spot, which like Naito was beneath him. His over confidence juxtaposed against Naito’s desire to prove himself worthy and take down the ace played perfectly off of each other. Naito’s little tap to the chest and mocking bow to Tanahashi post match was spectacular: like good try dad, you did well and taught me a lot, but I finally beat you at one on one today. I thought that Ross and Barnett did a good job of telling the big match story, putting over the importance of the title and the fact that Naito kept one step ahead of the decorated ace. I had no doubts in Naito delivering, but this was the exact kind of math he needed on the big show to lock him in as a top guy.

– In the post match presser, Naito said “I guess it really is the end of an era, it’s kind of sad, but this is destino. In the past he said, hurry up and face me.” But now he’s in the past. Tanahashi, hurry up and come back and face me, I will be waiting.” Michael Elgin arrived and was happy Naito still had the title. He wants revenge for his eye (broken orbital bone) and to get his title back. “I am coming for you Naito, and I will break your fucking jaw.” They will face off on February 11th in the new beginning of New Beginning in Osaka.