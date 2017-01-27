Csonka’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 1.27.17

NEVER 6 Man Title Gauntlet Match: Los Ingobernables defeated Champions David Finlay, Ricochet & Kojima, CHAOS and Bullet Club @ 21:25 via pin [***½] : CHAOS & Bullet Club will start things off. Bullet Club attacked before the bell, but HASHI fought back and ran wild on Fale. Fale and Takahashi sent HASHI to the floor, they worked him over and then worked the heat back in the ring. HASHI fought back, hitting a neck breaker on Page. Ospreay gets the hot tag, sends Page to the floor and follows with the Sasuke special. Shooting star press on Page for 2 followed. Spin kick by Ospreay, Page catches the springboard cutter and then turns him inside out with a lariat. Ospreay escapes rite of passage, Takahashi trips Ospreay off the ropes, but he fights back and HASHI and Jado are in. They run wild, cross face on Takahashi, Fale makes the save. Ospreay makes the save for Jado, Page hits the shooting star to the floor as Takahashi eliminated Jado @ 7:50. Los Ingobernables (BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) are in next, which makes Bullet Club advancing a highly questionable call. They brawled to the floor almost right away. Los Ingobernables then ran wild, dives by BUSHI and then chair shots to Takahashi. Dragon sleeper by SANADA, and Takahashi taps at 12:50. Champions David Finlay, Ricochet & Kojima are in now. We get the big brawl right away, dives from Finlay & Ricochet followed. Los Ingobernables took the heat on Finlay as BUSHI choked him out with his shirt. Ricochet got the hot tag, ran wild on Los Ingobernables, hitting a brainbuster on BUSHI for a near fall. Kojima in and delivered chops to all of Los Ingobernables. WAR NEW JAPAN DAD! He got low blowed, allowing Los Ingobernables to take control back. Kojima manages to hit the desperation DDT on EVIL. Ricochet & Finlay in, they work double teams on EVIL, but BUSHI flies in with the code breaker. SANADA & EVIL take control; Kojima fired up and hits the Koji cutter on EVIL. LARIOTO to EVIL, but SANADA makes the save. Brain buster by Kojima to SANADA, EVIL takes the ref, mist to Kojima, but he survives the sitout powerbomb, but EVIL hits EVIL to win the titles. My main complaint here is that you book Ospreay and Ricochet in the same match and laid it out to ensure they have no interaction at all. The final stretch, featuring Los Ingobernables and the champions was great; overall I’d call it a very good. Ospreay was also great, but most importantly, the right team won (but then they stupidly dropped them the next day to Tanahashi & Friends – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi).

NEVER Openweight Title Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Champion Katsuyouri Shibata @ 16:35 via pin [****½] : Goto looked to grapple early, but Shibata lit him up with chops. Goto then worked the side headlock. Shibata escaped, looked to work the arm and they then worked some nifty exchanges on the mat. Shibata then laid in the kicks to Goto, and again targeted the arm. Shibata is all taped up, but gives no fucks as he just kicks the shit out of Goto. Goto fired up, hitting a running kick and then the backdrop driver. But Shibata is still alive, surviving the elbow drop. Shibata just shakes off Goto, who starts to show some frustration and aggression. Shibata then drops him with the forearm strikes. Oh yes, this is heating up as the aggression grows. Goto showing great fire here as both guys beat the hell out of each other. Dueling German suplex spot, and both men are down. Shibata then hits another German, FIGHTING SPIRIT, STO by Goto and we get another double down. They then trade strikes from their knees, but Shibata locks in the sleeper. Goto struggles, but Shibata locks it in again and Goto drops to a knee. Shibata drops back, works the body scissors as well but Goto manages o get the ropes with his foot. Shibata tries to drag Goto’s carcass up, Goto manages to hit head butts but Shibata drops him with he PK. Goto fires up, Ushigoroshi to Shibata! Shibata counters the GTR, but Goto hits the shouten kai. Goto fires up one last time, but Shibata says fuck that and delivers elbows and head butts! Goto with the head butt; hits the GTR and wins! This was the win that the Goto character needed; this was excellent and on par with the Junior Heavyweight title match, but worked in a completely different style. This was a beautiful symphony of violence and aggression. These guys were fired up, the crowd is fired up and I am fired up! Shibata is the ultimate warrior, winning and losing matters to him, never giving up is his motto; Goto is the ultimate failure as a title challenger and this was about him digging deep to overcome and win some gold after his many big match failures. This match is being slept on due to the co-main and main events being so great, but it’s very much worth your time. These guys put on an awesome display of ass kicking in the NEVER Tile tradition; it was everything I wanted and everything I hoped it could be. I give Goto a lot of shit for his character being big old bitch, but the guy delivers and this was the win that his character needed; he did it on the biggest stage, against a long time friend and rival; showing that he is more than Okada’s flunky. This was very excellent and should hold up at the end of the year to some praise. I thought Ross & Barnett did a good job of selling Goto and Shibata’s relationship and levels of violence they were willing to go to here.

– In the post match presser. Goto was relieved to win and then told Shibata to heal up and they’ll fight again.

8 legend