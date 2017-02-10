Csonka’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 2.10.17

Will Ospreay defeated Volador Jr @ 8:58 via pin [***¾] : This was for the top of the block; the winner moved on and everyone else was the loser. This ended up being exactly what I wanted it to be and hoped it could be; while not a “best of the tournament” contender, this was a top tier match for this year’s event. This was a match many wanted to see this year, and it delivered a very good match as both guys brought the highflying that they are known for. I really enjoyed the match, but it suffered from sloppiness at times. It became noticeable as compared to how crisp others worked on this show. They did a nice job of building throughout the match, and the finish more than delivered. Volador went for the Spanish fly, Ospreay landed on his feet and then hit the springboard cutter to pick up the victory and win the block. That was a sensational finish to a very good match, had it been cleaner it could have been in contention for one of the tournament’s top matches.

BUSHI defeated KUSHIDA @ 13:17 via pin [***¾] : As a main event match, I felt that they did a good job of delivering a high quality match. BUSHI attacked KUSHIDA early, they did the usual countout tease that has been completely overdone in the tournament, but once they got past that it was a very good back and forth match. KUSHIDA did some very focused and aggressive work with his strikes here, attacking the arm to soften things up for the hover board lock. BUSHI did the ref spot so he could mist KUSHIDA, hit the code breaker off the ropes but only got a near fall. He hit it again and finally put him away. BUSHI gets to play spoiler, and also closes out things with a great run and claim to a title shot down the line. More than that, BUSHI was really great in the tournament overall, and I feel that while he didn’t win a block, he rally upped his profile as far as being one of the division’s top contenders. Not only did BUSHI defeat the champion, he made sure to crush someone else’s hopes, which was even more important for him.

Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Gedo @ 9:46 via pin [**] : I never got into this, I love me some Memphis Gedo, but considering how important the match was I didn’t think the work reflected that. They brawled, Taguchi did ass attacks, Gedo hit his low blow, but when he went for the clutch pin, Taguchi countered and stole it. It was ok; I guess I just hoped for more since both had much better outings on the tour. Taguchi, unfortunately, was two different performers in this tournament; on some nights he was great, and other nights it was ass attacks and “comedy.” Ross & Barnett were completely bored during this, telling stories of odd shit like Bootsy Collins.

– Taguchi was amazed that he moved onto the finals, and wants to return home with the BOTSJ tile. He promised to show Ospreay what NJPW was all about. He discusses doing his parody of Gedo, and Gedo attacking him for it. he was ready for the Gedo clutch, and knows he jokes around a lot, but has proven he can fight and win.

