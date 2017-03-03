Csonka’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 3.03.17

– Kazuchika Okada was the guest for this week’s extra interviews.

– They show highlights of the Omega vs. Elgin ladder match, which was pretty awesome match; it was a complete spectacle, the crowd loved it and it was exactly what the first NJPW ladder match needed to be. Elgin won the match and the title.

– Kazuchika Okada admitted that Naito had the momentum heading into their match, and despite doing bad things, he was loved. He hated how Naito treated the belt, noting that throwing the belt is not what a champion should do.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada defeated Champion Tetsuya Naito @ 28:59 via pin to become the NEW champion [****¾] : SANADA, BUSHI and EVIL are out with Naito. Okada wanted things one on one, asking Naito to have his boys leave, and he agreed. After a slow beginning, they went into a series of fast pace counters until Naito decided to slow it down, and then took a powder. Naito soaked in the heat from the crowd, but hen he returned to the ring Okada took over. They brawled to the floor, where Naito slammed him on the ramp. Naito then went to the top of the ramp, ran down and delivered a shotgun dropkick to Okada. Naito worked over Okada on the floor, and then took the action back into the ring where he took the heat. Good control from Naito here, grinding down Okada at times and at other times picking up the pace and delivering a flurry of offense before slowing things back down. Okada started to fight back, and turned Naito inside out with a big boot. They again battled to the floor, where Naito looked for the running dropkick again, but as he was walking up the ramp Okada charged and dropkicked him in the back. They worked back to the ring, where Naito connected with a pair of neck breakers and took control back for a bit. Okada came back with a sick DDT, kipped up and hit the running uppercut for a near fall. After some submission work, Okada hit the top rope elbow drop and did the Rainmaker pose. Naito countered out and hit an overhead belly to belly to slow Okada’s momentum. Naito then picked up the pace, hitting his corner dropkick combo and then the flatliner into a submission, but Okada countered into the roll up for 2. Naito then scored with a variation on the koji clutch, Okada fought and finally got a foot on the ropes. Naito then hit a RANA off the ropes. Okada fought him off with uppercuts and then slapped him. They went into a series of counters, and Okada for the neck breaker across the knee and both men were down. They exchanged strikes from their knees, Naito seemed happy with this because he was smiling. They worked to the feet, still trading strikes. Okada finally dropped, Naito charged, got caught and then Okada hit several basement dropkicks and covered for a near fall. Naito slapped Okada and hit an enziguri and flying forearm. Okada countered Destino, but Naito hit a rolling kick but then ran into the dropkick. Okada looked for the tombstone, Naito fought and slipped out into the reverse DDT. He went for Destino and then got spiked with the tombstone! Okada set for the Rainmaker, HIT IT! 1…2…NO! Okada then hit a German and then they went into a series of counters and Naito got a cradle for 2. Okada fired back with a Rainmaker, another and a FOURTH! 1…2…3… traquilo.

That was a fucking great wrestling match, an excellent built from the beginning and slowly gaining steam throughout. They did an excellent job here, and Naito getting to kick out of the Rainmaker was a great near fall. Most importantly, they did not do any shenanigans here. The whole thing behind Los Ingobernables is that when they can play their game, and get the numbers advantage, they thrive and win. Tonight, everything was even, and Okada won back his title.

I remember when Naito lost, “the sky was falling, Naito was ruined and Gedo was the worst booker on the planet.” But the thing was, and it was proven as the year went on, that Naito didn’t need to hold the belt for long. The short reign was enough to legitimize him as one of the top three and no one could dispute that. Los Ingobernables were still a hot stable, Naito went on to have a great G1, captured the IC Title and proved himself to be a draw, essentially replacing Nakamura (who had departed for WWE) as the third big name behind Okada and Tanahashi. Plus, Okada essentially had to murder death kill Naito to beat him, and Naito is one of the few to kick out of the rainmaker. I completely get being upset that Naito didn’t get a longer run, but the false narrative that this hurt him or business is laughable. Okada is an all time great big match performer, and over the last year, Naito is well on his way to getting to that level. As a match, this not only held up and aged well, but was also even better than I remember. Ross and Barnett were really great on the call, especially in the second half, bringing it home beautifully on commentary.

– In the final interview, Kazuchika Okada said that Naito became stronger when he won the title, he knew the crowd was split and he just had to fight through it and that he had to stop LIJ’s momentum and win the title back.

– End scene.

