Csonka’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 3.24.17 (Ep. 1)

– Hirooki Goto is the guest for interviews this week.

SANADA defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 12:22 via submission [***½] : Even with the change in the booking of Tenzan in the tournament (I wish he could have held up and that they could have had him in contention to sell the story more) the crowd is still into his last ride. Unless something drastically changes this is his final G1 match. Tenzan used his power early, chopping down SANADA and sending him to the floor. Tenzan followed, Gedo special and SANADA worked him over with the bat. SANADA worked over Tenzan as they worked back into the ring. Tenzan battled back as they worked more of a back and forth; SANADA never really got a dedicated heat on Tenzan. SANADA worked for the dragon sleeper, but Tenzan slid out, fired up and then ran right into the cutter for a near fall. SANADA up top and missed the moonsault, but ht the German for a near fall. SANADA locked in the dragon sleeper again, but Tenzan escaped and hit the Tenzan driver for a near fall. Tenzan then missed the moonsault, SANADA attacked but Tenzan fired up and delivered chops and head butts. Tenzan hit a pair of lariats, but SANADA survived. He locked in the anaconda vice and then the anaconda slam for a near fall. SANADA then locked in the dragon sleeper with the body scissors, but Tenzan survived and made the ropes. SANADA hit the moonsault (came up a little short) but Tenzan kicked out. SANADA locked in the dragon sleeper again with the body scissors and Tenzan had to tap. They told the story of the old warrior going out on his shield, losing to the younger, stronger and faster performer. If this is Tenzan’s final G1 match, and it really should be, he did well for himself. He and Kojima had an emotional embrace post match. All the feels.

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Togi Makabe @ 12:40 via pin [****] : Neither man can win the block, but this will not stop them from beating the piss out of each other. And that is what they did here, the first two minutes or so was them trading strikes with reckless abandon. Ishii then repeatedly chopped Makabe in the throat, and Makabe demanded that Ishii keep hitting him. Makabe fought back and worked over Ishii with lariats and was mostly overpowering him. Makabe had the advantage as they worked strikes again, forcing Ishii to drop to a knee, but he came back and then kept walking into Makabe’s strikes and generally not giving a fuck. Ishii then hit the delayed superplex for a near fall. Ishii then hit a series of suplexes, which Makabe somehow popped up from; they then traded shots center ring, just brutalizing each other. Makabe finally hit a powerbomb for a near fall. Makabe hit a series of lariats, but Ishii kept getting up; Makabe then hit a bridging German for a near fall. Ishii’s selling is pretty amazing here. Makabe almost killed Ishii with the spider suplex, but Ishii rolled out of the way of he king kong knee drop. Sweet baby Jesus, the amount of brutal strikes here was sick. The beatings will continue until morale improves! Ishii finally hit the brainbuster to put Makabe away. It was an ass kicking Makabe vs. Ishii match that’ll put hair on your chest. Ishii may not win the tournament, but he was a contender for tournament MVP.

– Hirooki Goto explained that getting to the finals is difficult, not only did he need a win here, but he needed help to make the finals. He felt he had the advantage, as he uses a lot of power moves and Marufuji was the smaller man.

Hirooki Goto defeated Naomichi Marufuji @ 13:17 via pin [****¼] : Goto needs a win and a draw in the main event to win the block. Marufuji needs the win, got the Fale loss he needed, but would need an Okada win to take the block. They started off fast, brawling to the floor for the Gedo special countout tease. This allowed Marufuji to take control early. They traded chops, with Marufuji breaking down Goto. Good control by Marufuji here, hitting the corner elbow but Goto fired back with a kick to finally slow Marufuji. Goto started to put some offense together, went up top and hit the elbow drop for a near fall. The speed of Marufuji was a key early, countering Goto and hitting a big dive to the floor. Back in Marufuji hit a springboard missile dropkick, which got a near fall and got the crowd more into the action. Marufuji started to light up Goto with chops and kicks, but Goto scored with a desperation neck breaker and they did a double down. Marufuji then rocked Goto’s world with a sick knee strike in the corner, but Goto countered sliced bread, only to eat a series of kicks. Goto managed to cut him off with a head butt to the face and the ushigoroshi for a near fall. Marufuji countered the GTR, hit a series of kicks and a knee strike for another great near fall. Goto countered the sliced bread into a sleeper, Marufuji fought but Goto held on and Marufuji was fading. GTR by Goto and he picks up the win. That was another great match, with good action and some very good drams down the stretch. Goto seemed like the easy pick here, but they did an excellent job of making you think Marufuji could win.

– In the final interview, Hirooki Goto said he won and then had to wait to see his future, he fought his best and just had to pray. He felt more at ease since joining CHAOS, and felt it was reflected in the tournament.

