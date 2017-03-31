Csonka’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 3.31.17 (Ep. 1)

– Tetsuya Naito is the guest for interviews this week.

EVIL defeated Katsuyori Shibata @ 9:42 via pin [***] : Shibata can make the finals if Elgin and Naito lose and he wins here. He went for the sleeper and PK in the first minute, but EVIL avoided and they worked to the floor for the Gedo Special. EVIL worked the injured arm, using a chair to inflict maximum damage. EVIL took the heat, working the shoulder and Shibata eventually called him on and challenged him to keep attacking, and he got pissed off and started to kick the shit out of EVIL. Shibata’s selling of the arm was way too spotty here, constantly using uppercuts and suplexes where he was clutching his hands with no issue. He scored with the running corner kick and the dropkick. Shibata laid in a series of kicks, EVIL caught one and tried to attack but Shibata got the sleeper. EVIL used the injured arm of Shibata as his exit, hit a suplex and did the double down spot. EVIL started to use the arm injury of Shibata to his advantage, and then connected with a half and half suplex. They teased a stoppage, Shibata fired up but EVIL hit the sit out EVIL bomb for a near fall. The STO followed and EVIL picked up the win. EVIL picks up the big win, playing spoiler and helping Naito, and also putting himself into the mix for a NEVER title shot. They worked very well together here and I am all for a program between the two. Where the match suffers is the selling by Shibata. The finish was completely based on the fact that Shibata’s shoulder was fucked and that his am was close to falling off. Basically he was beaten down and EVIL picked the bones like a vulture. But the selling through out was extremely lacking, which was disappointing. Overall, EVIL came out of the tournament looking stronger than when he went in, which is the good news.

– Tetsuya Naito discusses his match with Omega, and said they were battling to be the last man standing. He was really looking forward to the match, he had been impressed with Omega since his days as a junior; Naito thinks Omega’s a great mix of power and speed, and has no real weaknesses. But he fees Omega became boring once he joined Bullet Club…

Kenny Omega defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 28:12 via pin [*****] : If Naito wins or draws with Omega, he wins the block. Omega has to win here to win the block. Omega was fired up early but Naito was like, “nah, trquilo brah” and posed. Naito then attacked the knee of Omega, looking to set for the heel hook. Omega pulled Naito tot the floor and went for a plancha, but Naito sidestepped him and while Omega landed on his feet, it bothered the leg and Naito again went on the attack. Omega slammed Naito to the barricade and then slammed him off of the apron. This allowed Omega to take control, he worked to ground Naito and slowed the pace as he kept trying to shake out the knee, even stretching at times to get it to work better. Omega hit the Finlay roll, but when he popped up to go for the moonsault the leg slowed him down so much that Naito was able to cut him off. Naito then out together a run of offense for the first time in a while, hitting the corner dropkick combo and scoring a near fall. Naito then went back to the leg and worked a modified figure four. Omega made the ropes, but Naito made sure to work the full count. Omega managed a bulldog and he wanted to charge, was slowed, but hit a dropkick to send Naito to the barricade. Omega then powered Naito up and powerbombed him over the railing and through a table! Sweet Christ Omega then followed with a springboard over the barricade and onto Naito! They did the countout tease; Omega hit a dragon suplex on the apron and another in the ring for a near fall. This has escalated quickly. Naito then countered a powerbomb into a DDT and both men were down. They traded strikes center ring, Omega hit a jumping knee strike but Naito came back with the tornado DDT. Naito then set Omega up top, worked elbows to the knee and went for the RANA but Omega rolled into a sunset flip for an insane near fall. Omega kept battling back, countered a lariat and then countered a suplex but his leg buckled on him. Naito was slow to take advantage, and Omega leveled him with a lariat. Another nee strike by Omega, One winged angel countered into the heel hook by Naito! Omega fought, clawing for the ropes but Naito pulled him back center ring and Omega teased tapping but he made one last desperation lunge for the ropes and made it. Naito hit the Flair knee breaker; Omega countered the second try and hit a German and then a gut wrench powerbomb for a near fall. Omega hits a knee strike, one winged angel countered into Destino but both men are down. We’re in the final five minutes here as Naito sets Omega up top; he follows and hits the SUPER REVERSE RANA for a super close near fall. THIS FUCKING MATCH! Destino countered into a reverse dude buster for the near fall as the crowd is going ape shit. Short knees by Omega, one winged angle try but the knee buckles on Omega. They slap the shit out of each other; enziguri by Naito and then Omega hit a knee as Naito goes for the lariat. Omega then gets the German and a running knee for the near fall. One winged angel FINALLY connects and Omega wins! This was an absolutely amazing main event match; awesome action, tremendous drams and they played not only the knee work perfectly but also the tease of the draw. On back-to-back nights, closing out the blocks, we get two five star matches. This was a simply amazing effort from both men, I thought it would be good, maybe even great, but this was next level and one of the best matches of 2016. All of the asses were kicked here, I love the wrestling. This was even better than I remembered.

– In the final interview, Tetsuya Naito said that once he got into the ring, Omega was a completely different guy that he thought he’d be. He took damage, but loved the match and had fun. he is shocked that some one from LIJ didn’t win the tournament, so that was disappointing because they all wanted to win.

