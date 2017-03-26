Csonka’s NJPW Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2017 Review 3.26.17

– Bad Luck Fale defeated Tomoyuki Oka @ 1:12 via pin [NR]

– Suzuki-gun defeated Tiger Mask IV, Jushin Liger, and Hirai Kawato @ 10:55 via pin [***]

– Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated David Finlay and War Machine @ 9:35 via pin [**¾]

– Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Jado, Gedo, and Hirooki Goto @ 12:24 via pin [**½]

– Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chase Owens, Kenny Omega, and Yujiro Takahashi @ 13:00 via pin [***]

– Ryusuke Taguchi, KUSHIDA, Manabu Nakanishi, Juice Robinson and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated LIJ (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL) @ 12:30 via pin [**½]

– Yuji Nagata and Katsuyori Shibata defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada @ 17:45 via pin [***]

Tomoyuki Oka vs. Bad Luck Fale : Fale is here to pick up a rehab injury after losing in the finals of the New Japan Cup. This was a straight up hoss battle, with Oka refusing to back off and taking the fight to Fale early; that was until Fale hit him with a lariat and finished him with the grenade. Bad Luck Fale defeated Tomoyuki Oka @ 1:12 via pin [NR] Nice rebound win for Fale, Oka showed great fire in his short-lived flurry of offense. The quick squash was a refreshing change.

Tiger Mask IV, Jushin Liger, and Hirai Kawato vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, and Takashi Iizuka : Kawato was too full of piss and vinegar tonight and charged the ring with out his New Japan Dads; this led to him getting his ass beat and the predictable Suzuki-gun floor brawl with Liger & Tiger Mask. Suzuki-gun dominated with ease early on, taking the heat on Kawato. They triple teamed him and beat on him with Iizuka’s leash; Liger made the save at one point and slapped Kawato around, telling him to man the fuck up and fight back. Don’t make a New Japan Dad angry. Tiger Mask made the save as TAKA worked the crossface, Kawato then hit the dropkick and got the hot tag to Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask ran wild, sent Desperado to the floor and hit the tiger driver for the near fall, but Iizuka made the save. Liger in, he worked over Desperado, locking in the surfboard and then dragon sleeper. He then sent Iizuka to the floor, and followed so that he could beat on Desperado with a chair. OLD MAN LIGER SAYS GET TE FUCK OFF OF MY LAWN. Liger had control and foolishly tagged in Kawato. He fired up, ran wild with dropkicks and clotheslines on Desperado; Kawato and the dads then beat down Desperado in the corner, leading to a Kawato near fall. Iizuka in with a chair shot on Liger, and Kawato took him out with a missile dropkick and rolled up desperado for the near fall. The crowd is wild for Kawato, but Desperado hits him with Guitarra de Angel for the win. Suzuki-gun defeated Tiger Mask IV, Jushin Liger, and Hirai Kawato @ 10:55 via pin [***] Good match, with the idea here being to give Kawato some shine; it worked as after surviving the initial beat down, he got a great run and had the crowd behind him big time on the near falls at the end.

Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. David Finlay and War Machine : This is part of the set up for the Champions Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. War Machine at SAKURA GENESIS on April 9th. Finlay and War Machine attacked before the bell, but TenKoji fought back and isolated Rowe, working double teams. Finlay they tagged in, working with Makabe for a bit. Makabe wasn’t in for long, he working a Road to show so the bump-o-meter is set at 1.5. Finlay and War Machine then took the heat on Tenzan. War machine is trying hard to be extra dickish tonight, but are having trouble getting heel heat because the NJPW fans really like them. Rowe had things in control, but made the mistake of trying to work head butts on Tenzan, always a bad plan. Makabe got the hot tag, he ran wild on Hanson in the corner, but Hanson fired back with a lariat; 1 bump for Makabe. Makabe then turned young Finlay inside out with a lariat; Kojima tagged in and lit up Finlay with chops. It broke down. Finlay & War Machine worked over Kojima, getting a near fall off of the pop up powerslam. Hanson accidentally took out Rowe wit a suicide dive and Finlay walked into the TenKoji cutter and then ate a lariat from Kojima and that was that. Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated David Finlay and War Machine @ 9:35 via pin [**¾] While I would have preferred War Machine picking up the win, the miscommunication spot and double finisher on Finlay worked well. Pretty good stuff overall, TenKoji and War Machine worked well together in their short interactions here.

Jado, Gedo, and Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Minoru Suzuki : This is part of the build for Champions Suzuki-gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Jado & Gedo at SAKURA GENESIS on April 9th. That will be a match. And we lazily start thing off with the Suzuki-gun sneak attack and brawl. CHAOS quickly fought back, working over Taichi and Kanemaru. Kanemaru escaped Jado’s draping DDT, but Jado kept control and laid in chops. But Taichi pulled him to the floor and we got the predictable floor brawl with Suzuki working over Goto on the floor with a chair and Taichi using his mic stand. Suzuki stole an umbrella from a fan and attacked Goto with it, trying to soften him up for Zack Sabre Jr’s upcoming title match against Goto. Taichi used the bell hammer to work the heat on Jado. Jado tried to fight back, but Kanemaru cut him off and then Suzuki tagged in. He was in his usual surly mood and tried to rip off Jado’s arm. Jado fired back; they traded chops and then did a double down. Goto got the hot tag and worked over Suzuki, scoring a near fall. Suzuki went for the PK, but Goto blocked it and they traded strikes center ring. Head butts by Suzuki followed, and he locked in the sleeper but Goto escaped the Gotch piledriver. Kanemaru in and Goto had no time for his shit, Gedo tagged in and worked jabs, Jado in to take out Taichi and they then worked over Kanemaru, Goto hits the ushigoroshi but Suzuki made the save. The Gedo clutch got 2 as Taichi made the save. Gedo escaped the doomsday device, hit Kanemaru low and but Suzuki and Goto returned to kick the shit out of each other; Goto sent to the floor and Gedo takes out Desperado with Taichi’s mic stand, but Taichi hits him with the tag belt and Kanemaru hits his diving DDT off the top for the win. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Jado, Gedo, and Hirooki Goto @ 12:24 via pin [**½] This was really good when Goto & Suzuki were in, but rather bad when Jado, Taichi & Kanemaru were in; we’ll call it average.

Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens, Kenny Omega, and Yujiro Takahashi : This is Bullet Club vs. CHAOS. Nice to see Chase Owens back in the fold, he’s a guy that’s worked hard when brought in and has shown improvement over the lat two-years. Yano and Yujiro stared things off, with Yano quickly trying to pull off the buckle pad. He tried several times, but Yujiro would stop him. Beretta and Owens then worked a stretch; Beretta is super motivated and is trying to continue the trend of being the best thing in any match he’s involved in. He cleared Bullet Club to the floor, headed up top and hit a huge swanton onto all three. Owens cut him off, hit the gut buster and then tagged in Omega. Omega is in his colorful minor show fuck around gear tonight and keeping the shirt on; so I don’t expect much, plus he’s said he working banged up. Bullet Club worked a solid heat on Beretta, but Beretta’s selling was really good. Beretta caught Omega low but Owens cleared Yano and Ishii to the floor before he could tag out. Beretta kept fighting, took out Yujiro and eventually hit the tornado DDT on Omega. Tag to Ishii, he easily works over Yujiro and Owens before going after Omega. Omega raked the eyes, but Ishii planted him with a suplex for 2. Omega avoided the lariat and hit the RANA. They then traded strikes center ring, Finlay roll and moonsault connect for Omega and he gets 2. Ishii fights off the snapdragon suplex and tags in Yano; Yano and Omega do hair-pulling comedy, celebrate together because they are villains, but Omega is more of a villain and attacks. Owens in, Yano pulls off the buckle pad and Yujiro chokes him out with his cane. Bullet Club works the rapid-fire corner attack on Yano, and it breaks down. Yano hits the exposed buckle and eats an Owens superkick for 2. Yano takes the ref, low blow and then an Ishii lariat leads to Yano rolling up Owens for the win. Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chase Owens, Kenny Omega, and Yujiro Takahashi @ 13:00 via pin [***] This was a more relaxed and light hearted tag match, but it had a solid flow and I felt that everyone played their roles well; good match overall.

Ryusuke Taguchi, KUSHIDA, Manabu Nakanishi, Juice Robinson and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. LIJ (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL) : This is part of the set up for Tanahashi & Friends (Taguchi & Ricochet) vs. LIJ for the trios titles on April 4th, as well as for KUSHIDA vs. Takahashi on the 9th. Naito is just sort of traquilo right now, awaiting a clear challenger; they’ve done teases that it will be Juice. LIJ attacked before the bell and that led to a floor brawl, I know you’re shocked. Taguchi and Naito in the ring and Taguchi hit an ass attack and then Tanahashi and friends worked the rapid-fire corner attacks. Naito then dropkicked Taguchi in the ass, and LIJ ht the ring and cleared out Tanahashi and Friends. Takahashi hit the apron bomb on KUSHIDA as EVIL battled Tanahashi. LIJ beat on KUSHIDA and worked triple team attacks on Taguchi, KUSHIDA and SANADA work really well together in these tag matches. KUSHIDA managed to slam Takahashi and BUSHI into each other and then hit the springboard dropkick to EVIL and Naito. The RANA on Takahashi got a near fall, and KUSHIDA then kept going for pinning combos and then hit the PELE. Nakanishi got the hot tag, he strolled mildly as he slowly started to take out LIJ, got the torture rack on EVIL and SANADA tried to make the save, but Nakanishi tossed EVIL onto him and tagged in Tanahashi. He ran wild on EVIL, but as he went for the high fly flow he was crotched as the ref was shoved into the ropes. Taguchi back in, he works with BUSHI and hits the ass attack. BUSHI has his head slammed into Taguchi’s ass, and the hits the shining ass attack for a near fall. The do don is countered by BUSHI, Juice tags in and has to fight off Naito and we get another break down spot. LIJ hit basement dropkicks on Juice and then lay the boots to him. Tanahashi saves Juice from skull end, but eats a German from EVIL. SANADA hits the TKO on Juice, but he kicks out. Juice counters skull end and hits pulp friction to pick up the win. Naito attacks him post match and tries to rip his hair out before laying the boots to him. Ryusuke Taguchi, KUSHIDA, Manabu Nakanishi, Juice Robinson and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated LIJ (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL) @ 12:30 via pin [**½] It was fine, but I feel as if I have watched 300 different versions of this match so far in 2017, and I am finding it extremely hard to care or become invested in any way.

YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata and Katsuyori Shibata : This is part of the build for the title match between Champion Okada vs. Shibata at SAKURA GENESIS on April 9th. Shibata is totally not impressed with HASHI’s hair. We actually get Shibata vs. Okada to begin. They worked a slow beginning, with some grappling and clean breaks. Apparently we’re going to be friendly early on. HASHI tagged in, and he decided he wanted to tangle with BLUE FUCKING JUSTICE. Nagata was also not impressed with his hair or his wrestling so he laid in some chops and then a kick to the face. HASHI would pull him to the floor, Okada and Shibata followed and everyone brawled on the floor. Okada went into dick mode, attacking the injured arm of Shibata and they taking him to the back and slamming it into a wall. Nagata and HASHI brawled back to the ring, with HASHI taking him down and working the heat. Okada hit the slingshot senton and then sat up with his arms crossed to mock Shibata. He and HASHI continued the heat, but YOU CAN’T KEEP BLUE FUCKING JUSTICE DOWN because he fired up and worked the crossface until big brother Okada made the save. This allowed Okada and HASHI to keep the heat, until Nagata ht an overhead belly to belly on Okada and got the hot tag to Shibata. Shibata ran wild, hitting the corner boot and dropkick. Okada tried to fight off the octopus hold, but ate a kick as he got the rope break. HASHI made the save as Shibata went into the Matt Riddle playbook, and worked a version of the twister. Okada battled back, hitting the DDT and running uppercut for 2. Shibata fought back, and they started to counter each other’s signature stuff until Okada finally hit the dropkick. HASHI and Nagata tagged back in, they traded back and forth with Nagata getting the better of things as he connected with kicks. He hit the draping neck breaker and XPLODER for a near fall. HASHI managed to hit the running neck breaker, and then a dropkick for 2. Nagata fought off the powerbomb and transitioned into the arm bar, but Okada made the save. Nagata got the tag to Shibata, who sent Okada to the floor and then they lit into each other trading strikes; Shibata avoided the rainmaker and locked in the sleeper. HASHI made the save for big brother hit the powerbomb into the pinning combo for 2. HASHI kept attacking, which only pissed off Shibata, who locked in the sleeper and he then sent Okada o the floor, hit the PK on HASHI and picked up the win. Yuji Nagata and Katsuyori Shibata defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada @ 17:45 via pin [***] Good main event, they did some nice teases of Shibata vs. Okada without giving too much away. It was about what you’d expect from a Road to show main event.

– Shibata and Okada had a stare down post match.

– End scene.

