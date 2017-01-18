Csonka’s NXT Review 1.18.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Nikki Cross defeated Kennadi Lewis @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler @ 4:07 via pin [**]

– TM-61 defeated The Revival @ 4:20 via pin [**]

Nikki Cross vs. Kennadi Lewis : Lewis is indie worker Kennadi Brink. Cross attacks right away, beating her down in the corner. Lewis tried to fight back, but Cross went crazy fists on her, keeping her grounded. Cross hit the fisherman’s beck breaker for the win. Nikki Cross defeated Kennadi Lewis @ 1:40 via pin [NR] This was a simple and straight forward squash to give Cross momentum ahead of her title match. It accomplished its goal and was exactly what it needed to be. SHE BE CRAZY.

– No Way Jose says he will have fun in 2017. Kona Reeves arrives and is mad at Jose, because he thought they were friends. Jose invited him to the ring for fight or fun.

The Revival says 2016 was their year, the best of any tag team ever. 2017 will also be their year. TM-61 arrives and says they need to fight back to the top and earn a title shot, but the Revival claim that they are the greatest. They also call TM-61 bottom feeders, and promise to cripple them.

Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler : Cutler looks like he inherited Corey Graves old ring gear, the jacket at least. They did some back and forth; Cutler tried and failed to take control as Strong hit a dropkick and then chops. Cutler managed to stun Strong off the ropes, and then laid in some sloppy ground and pound. Cutler then hit a running stomp, and worked a chinlock. Strong quickly came back, hitting a belly to back suplex. Strong hit a sliding clothesline and then dropped Cutler on his face with a gourd buster. Strong hits the sick kick and that is all. Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler @ 4:07 via pin [**] This was a fine and solid singles match, but was also one where you could clearly see that Cutler is nowhere near Strong’s level. Cutler has no fire and lacks confidence. But this Is developmental, and he will only improve by working guys like Strong.

– Strong says in a post match interview that he doesn’t care about Almas, and is focused on the NXT Title.

– Ember Moon says when the battlefield clears; she will be going for the title. Liv Morgan arrives and says there is plenty of competition and should scrap. Moon says Morgan better give her all.

Tye Dillinger is a Sad Panda : He admits that he ended 2016 on a down note, and was once again close but failed. You can only let people down so many times, and he doesn’t know if he has it any more and doesn’t know if he even belongs anymore. Regal and the fans believed in him, but he failed in the fatal four-way. Sanity then arrives, and Eric Young says Dillinger never had it; but he could have everything, he just needs guidance and needs to make the right choices, and the right friends. They have a Sanity jacket for him. Dillinger takes it and tosses it down. Young says the right decision can feel wrong, and that it can even be unclear. Young says he’s been there. Young thought 2016 would be his year, but now he has to do things his way, Sanity’s way. He tells Dillinger he can join them and do it their way as well. “You just have to choose to make it perfect.” Young then said he was not asking and handed Dillinger the coat, he dropped it and they brawled. Dillinger fought them off, but as he went for the Tye breaker, Big Damo arrived and took him out. Big Damo gladly accepted the coat, joining Sanity. I liked this overall as we got into the story telling portion of the show. Dillinger is having a crisis and lacks confidence, and is the kind of person a cult like figure would pray on. This also worked as a vehicle to get Damo on TV with something to do.

– TM-61 make their way to the ring.

The Revival vs. TM-61 : The Revival attack right away, and chop blocked the leg of Thorne. The Revival worked the heat, dominating Thorne and cutting off the ring. The Revival just works that clean, solid and logical formula. It broke down as Miller got the hot tag, TM-61 made a comeback and Miller got a roll up for the win. TM-61 defeated The Revival @ 4:20 via pin [**] They did really well with the time given, and you couldn’t ask for much more considering the situation. This was done to write out Thorne because he needs knee surgery. They were going to have these teams feud, but this will now act as the set up to the feud for when Thorne is healthy and returns.

– The Revival beat TM-61 down post match and stood tall, after attacking the leg of Thorne again.

– Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan is set for next week.

Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura Contract Signing : William Regal is out to host the festivities. Nakamura did his wacky dance to the ring as the crowd sang his music. Roode cur off Regal; right away and promised no drama or physicality, he knows Regal sees money in this match, because it’s the biggest money match in NXT history. Roode tells Nakamura that he never really thought that Nakamura was worth his time. He was there live to watch Nakamura’s debut last year, Nakamura made a name for himself beating Balor and Joe. You say you’re the king of strong style, but the truth is that you have no style; noting he has half a haircut and looks like Michael Jackson doing a weird dance. Roode says he and Regal have style. Nakamura says he knows their paths would cross. Nakamura then says he likes Rood because he looks like a Shiba Inu. Roode says they aren’t in Japan, not in the land of zero talent. Roode calls him a joke, noting that the times are changing and people want to be more like him. The final change happens at takeover as he silence’s Nakamura’s fans and wins the title. Roode says when he wins the title, it will finally be glorious; but before he can finish, Nakamura cuts him off and tells him he looks great, says he is one of the best, but he will not take his title. Nakamura promises to kick Roode’s head off at Takeover. Nakamura then says, “It will be Glorious.” I thought Roode was very good here as the over confident and entitled jerk. Nakamura is such an odd dude, but it works, especially juxtaposed with Roode.

