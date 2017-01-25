Csonka’s NXT Review 1.25.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan @ 4:07 via pin [**¼]

– No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves @ 4:10 via pin [*]

– Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the schedule.

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan : These two set up this match in a promo segment, with the idea that the winner would be in line to challenge the winner of the four-way title match at this weekend’s takeover event. They did some back and forth, with both going for pins; they then did the tumbleweed spot as they fought over a small package. Moon took control with a running knee strike, sack of shit slam and then worked the crossface. Morgan managed to escape, fired up after a bulldog; she worked a hanging guillotine but Moon tossed her over the ropes to escape. Moon rolled Morgan back in, hits the eclipse and picked up the win. Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan @ 4:07 via pin [**¼] this was a really solid effort, with the right person winning. Morgan tries really hard and is improving, but Moon is still on a completely different level; with clean and crisp work an a great look.

– Cien Almas cut a promo and talked a bunch of shit about beating Roderick Strong on Saturday. Strong arrived and told him to say it to his face, so Almas said ok and kicked his ass.

– We get a video package for this weekend’s Authors of Pain vs. DIY match.

No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves : Jose was cutting a promo about having fun when Reeves accused him of not being a real friend. Reeves said that Jose allowed sanity to kick his ass, not helping but that Jose did help Rich Swann. Reeves thought they were friends, while Jose considers their relationship status to be acquaintances. Reeves then took Jose off of his Christmas card list. Jose largely controlled the early portion until Reeves tricked him into dancing and then attacked Jose. Reeves keeps licking his hands, Jose must be delicious. Reeves worked a basic and boring heat, missed a charge and hits the ropes throat first. Jose fought back, hit the flapjack, misses the wind up shot, but then connects with a pop up punch for the win. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves @ 4:10 via pin [*] Man, they struggled here. Jose is a fun dude, I think he has a great future as a live events opening act for many years (that’s not an insult) to come because crowds love him and want to have fun. But Reeves wrestles as if he’s stuck in molasses, lacks any fire or sense of urgency and this was simply boring and very clunky. I kept waiting for something interesting or exciting to happen, but when you make Jose boring, you’re doing a lot of things wrong.

– Jose was going to be interviewed after his win and The Drifter arrived to sing him a song; Jose said his song sucked and the crowd agreed. The Drifter rushed the ring, but was quickly sent packing.

Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins : The rest of sanity was ringside with EY. They districted Atkins right away, allowing EY to attack and take control of things. EY largely pummels him in the corner, and then finishes with the wheelbarrow neck breaker for the win. Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins @ 2:00 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be ahead of Takeover; Young won quickly and decisively to gain some momentum.

– Post match, Young told Dillinger that he made the wrong choice; he then allowed Killian Dain (the former Big Damo) to lay out Atkins.

– We get footage of TM-61 beating the Revival last week, and then The Revival taking out Thorne’s knee. Earlier this week, Thorne had reconstructive knee surgery and will be out 7-9 months (between August and October).

– We now get a hype video for Nakamura vs. Roode.

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Champion Asuka : Regal is hosting this, against his better judgment. He says the ladies have agreed to no violence; I somehow don’t believe them. Royce and Kay arrive, thy run this division and will prove it on Saturday because one of them will win the title on Saturday. Cross is out next, Kay and Royce are afraid of the crazy chick. Asuka is announced, hits the ring and runs off Kay and Royce. She and Cross yell at each other, allowing Kay and Royce to attack from behind. Asuka and cross clear the ring, but before they can brawl security hits the ring to separate them. Asuka and Cross then proceeded to kick the shit out of the security guys. They pull Asuka to the floor, and Cross hits a high cross onto the pile on the floor. Royce and Kay show fear on top of the ramp. I liked the idea of the segment, setting Royce and Kay as the over confident (but really scared) mean girls that will stick together to try and get ahead. Cross is crazy, but was largely presented here as an equal to Asuka, which I liked. Asuka and Cross kicking the shit out of the security guys was great, but the segment largely felt cold as the crowd reaction was largely muted. I love that they got the main event slot to hype their match, I just wish that we had one of those really hot Full Sail crowds going insane for it.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

5 legend