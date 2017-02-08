Csonka’s NXT Review 2.08.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sanity defeated The Bollywood Boys @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay @ 3:40 via pin [*½]

– The Revival (Dash and Dawson) defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) @ 3:55 via pin [**½]

– Sanity defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose @ 8:00 via pin @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the schedule.

– Nigel officially starts his run on commentary tonight, but unfortunately, Percy Watson is still here.

Sanity (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) w/Cross & Young vs. The Bollywood Boys (Gurv & Harv Sihra) : My God, the Bollywood Boys are about to die. Dain started things off, tossing the little flippy boy around and then allowed him to tag out. The flippy boys danced, but Dain gave no fucks, and kicked their ass with powerbombs and sentons. Dain then it his version of the one winged angel and that’s good enough to give Sanity the win and the Global Force Wrestling Tag team titles. Sanity defeated The Bollywood Boys @ 2:30 via pin [NR] This was absolutely great, Wolfe never tagged in and they used this as a complete showcase for Fain. Get in, kick ass, hit your signature shit and get out. That’s how you do a squash.

– Cross said she wanted Asuka, while Young said he humbled Dillinger and planned to put him in his place.

Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay w/Peyton Royce : They did some back and forth, Morgan worked a body scissors and rolled Kay into several pinning combos. Kay cut her off with a stun gun, laid the boots to her and then hit the lariat for a near fall. Good control by Kay here she projects great as a confident heel; Morgan does little to elicit sympathy. She’s just “spunky & blonde.” Kay and Royce tried to cheat, but miscommunication led to Morgan getting the roll up and she picked up the big win. Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay @ 3:40 via pin [*½] Sure they didn’t get a lot of time, but this just felt really flat the whole way through. Part of it is that Morgan has absolutely no fire as a babyface, and we know nothing about her character other than former cheerleader, spunky blonde.

– Sanity jumped Tye Dillinger backstage; they fought into the arena, and got dismantled. Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose made the save and cleared the ring. Tye has friends too!

– Tyler Bate will defend the UK Championship next week against Trent Seven next week. Kay and Royce come in and complained to Regal, he then told them that next week they face Morgan and a partner of her choosing. They laugh, because Morgan has no friends.

– Nakamura’s knee is banged up but he will not need surgery. He will rehab and focus on his return.

The Revival (Dash and Dawson) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) : Heavy Machinery are 100% hosses. Heavy Machinery controlled with ease early, tossing the former champions around for a bit. The Revival worked some double teams slowly making their comeback on Otis. Knight looked to run wild, blind tag by the Revival, and Otis was pulled o the floor. They caught Knight with a redirection and scored the win with a DDT. The Revival (Dash and Dawson) defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) @ 3:55 via pin [**½] It was refreshing seeing someone working the heat on The Revival, they are so great in control, but sold for Heavy Machinery big to me, putting over their offense big time. They used the time really well, kept a great pace and it was enjoyable. Heavy Machinery made a great impression and feel as if they have a ton pf potential.

– They put themselves over as the greatest team in all of wrestling. DIY should have never been champions, because the AOP destroyed them. They have carried tag team wrestling on their back; they want to face the AOP at Takeover in Orlando. They have angered the beasts, as AOP make their way to the ring. The Revival bails, top guys out. They then returned for a quick sneak attack before bailing again.

– We get a good video package on UK Champion Tyler Bate, who will defend his title next week against Trent Seven.

Bobby Roode’s Glorious Celebration : Roode claimed he wasn’t one to say “I told you so,” but then said he was totally that guy and posed with the belt. He proved night after night that he was on a completely different level than everyone else. He said that Nakamura ran wild for a decade in Japan and for a year in NXT, until he ran into Bobby Roode. E took all of Nakamura’s best, but Nakamura couldn’t get the job done. NXT now has a man that looks, walks and talks like a champion; he is the champion. No longer is it “we are NXT,” because this is “my NXT.” And it will be simply… GLORIOUS! God promo from Roode, it was kept short and to the point and worked to establish the tone of his reign as it begins.

– We now get a Trent Seven video package, which was also well done to set up next week’s title match.

Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose : The faces attacked right away, taking the fight to sanity and not allowing Sanity to wreck havoc as they like to do. They went to the break, and post break Tye was all fired up and in control. Sanity bailed to the floor, had a meeting, which led to Wolfe and Jose pulling each other’s beard until Jose hit the flapjack for a near fall. Jose worked over Young with chops and a high backdrop. Strong in now, Sanity tried to cut him off right away, but Strong hit a leg lariat and tagged Tye in; Sanity used the numbers game to gain the advantage on Tye, Dain and Wolfe used quick tags and had control until Tye hit a belly to back suplex. Hot tag to Strong, he ran wild and hit a back breaker. Blind tag by Young, but Strong continues to dominate. Jose hits the slingshot plancha to the floor; Tye breaker on Young but Cross is in and sends Tye to the floor. Dain then takes out Strong with the running cross body block, allowing Young to pin Strong. Sanity defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, I thought that sanity looked good as a unit and in the end came out with the win because they are a unified force. It was a good night for them overall. Roderick Strong taking the pin here was the wring call; first of all he’s coming off of a huge win at Takeover, secondly No Way Jose is right there, and finally it’s Tye’s story, so him taking another low works as he tries to overcome or breaks under the pressure. I like the dynamic between Tye and Young right now, in a way it reminds me of Raven and Dreamer; one of the trademarks of that feud was Dreamer kept coming so close to winning, only for Raven to escape and to throw someone else in Dreamer’s path to distract him. Tye was rolling at Takeover, but lost to the numbers game. Tye was running wild and was about to beat Young here, but Cross got involved and cost him.

– End scene.

