Csonka’s NXT Review 2.15.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots’n Tights @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeat Liv Morgan and Ember Moon @ 3:15 via pin [*½]

– UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven @ 12:50 via pin [***¼]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the schedule.

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots’n Tights : The Authors beat these poor guys down, hit stereo DVDs to the corners and ten hit the last chapter for the win.The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots’n Tights @ 1:20 via pin [NR] This was a quick squash to keep the champions looking like killers. It accomplished its goal.

– Post match, the Authors hit the super collider.

– We get a Tyler bate video package.

– Special update. Shinsuke Nakamura will be fine and does not need surgery.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon : This was set up last week; Royce and Kay are not thrilled to see Moon. Nice back and forth from Kat and Moon, Moon cuts off Royce, but then gets taken down by the double team. Royce tags in, she and Kay double-team Moon for a bit. But Moon fights back and hits a suplex. Tags to Liv and Royce. Liv hits clotheslines, and then the bulldog. An STO connects, but Kay makes the save. Moon gets booted to the floor, allowing Royce and Kay to hit the double team knee strike for the win. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeat Liv Morgan and Ember Moon @ 3:15 via pin [*½] This was short, and really lacked fire I keep waiting for Liv Morgan to impress me, but right now, she just exists. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are a great duo.

– We get highlights from last week, where Sanity ruled the show, beating Dillinger, Jose and Strong. Jose and Roddy were interviewed about the match, with Strong saying he used to be a bully like that. Jose puts over Tye, noting that they helped out of respect and because Sanity had the numbers game.

– In ring promo from #DIY; they explain that their dreams came true in Toronto. They put over the AOP, noting that they are big and bad, but at Takeover, they saw doubt in their eyes. They want their rematch, which brings out Ellering and the AOP. Ellering says they can have their rematch in two weeks and tells them to make peace with their families. But #DIY want the match now, but before they can get it, the Revival hit the ring, beat them down and lay out Gargano with shatter machine. The Revival bail before the AOP can hit the ring. #TopGuys.

– We get a Trent Seven video package.

– We then get a Kassius Ohno video package.

– – Regal announces that next week that it’s Liv Morgan vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce in a #1 contender’s match.

WWE UK Title Match: Champion Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven : Moustache Mountain COLLIDES! Nigel puts over their relationship as tag partners as well as their teacher/student relationship. They lock up and play nice to begin, including twirling each other’s mustaches on the break. They try to one up each other with shoulder blocks; Seven then takes him down and follows with chops and a suplex for 2. Bate fires back with the dropkick, and they spill to the floor for some brawling. Back in and Bate grounds Seven, and we go to a commercial break. Post break, bate had Seven grounded and worked the arm a bit. Uppercuts followed from Bate, but Seven fired up and dared him to throw more. Bate fought off a backslide for a moment, but Seven eventually got it for 2. Bate then hit the uppercut off the ropes, sending Seven to the floor. Bate followed with the big dive, wiping out Seven on the ramp. Back in and Seven cuts him off with a sit out fireman’s carry, Bate counters the Seven star lariat and then hits the airplane spin. Seven fights off the German and hits the snapdragon suplex and powerbomb for the near fall. Seven then transitions to the single leg crab, Bate struggles for the ropes but then kicks his way out. Kick to the face by Bate, jacks Seven with a stiff left but Seven hits the Seven star lariat for the good near fall, waking up the crowd. Seven heads up top, bate cuts him off and follows him up. They battle up top, but Bate hits the SUPER XPLODER for the near fall. Bate sets, picks up Seven, but Seven escapes the Tyler driver. Spinning back fist and rolling kick by Bate; the Tyler DRIVER 97 finishes it. UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven @ 12:50 via pin [***¼] This was an overall good TV main event, it started a bit slow, but the second half was really strong, had a good pace and some nice near falls. It didn’t blow me away but that makes Bate 2 for 2 as far as quality performances on NXT goes.

– Post match, they shake hands and share a hug.

– Next week, we will see Mark Andrews vs. Pete Duune.

– End scene.

