Csonka’s NXT Review 2.22.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon & Liv Morgan @ 8:20 via pin [**½]

– Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews @ 10:05 via pin [***¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose @ 7:05 via pin [**]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the schedule.

#1 Contender’s Match: Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan : The one thing that annoys me about this match is that Billie Kay got the win in last week’s tag, and was essentially punished and left out of this match to crown a top contender. Kay is out with Royce. Everyone fought everyone to begin, and then Liv got in more offense and near falls than I expected early on. Royce quickly fought back, slamming Moon to the steps, and we took a commercial break. Post break, Royce works the heat on Liv as Moon is still down on the floor. Commentary made sure to mention that there are no DQs here, due to it being a three-way, so why is Kay not beating down Moon or helping Royce? Royce makes sure to knock Moon back to the floor, and then chokes out Liv in the ropes. Good control by Royce, she carries herself very well and easily looks the part of a hateable heel. Liv tried to fight back, Royce cut her off and knocked Moon back to the floor again. Live finally fights back, hits a bulldog and gets a cover for 2 but Moon makes the save. She works over Liv a bit, but Liv sends her back to the floor. Royce sets Liv up top, looks for a superplex, but Moon returns and hits a sunset bomb for the tower of doom spot. Lay in, but Moon hits the eclipse on her. Liv shoves Moon to the floor, but Royce hits the fisherman’s suplex for the win. Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon & Liv Morgan @ 8:20 via pin [**½] This was an average match, with Royce positioned as the smart opportunist in victory. They smartly kept Moon largely out of this so Royce could shine. I know that this is developmental, something many forget, but Liv Morgan just doesn’t seem ready in any sense of the word.

– We get a Mark Andrews video package.

– We then get a Pete Dunne video package.

– Next is a Kassius Ohno video package.

– Nakamura is rehabbing and will be back soon.

Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews : these guys had an awesome match in the UK Tournament. Dunne looks to ground Andrews early, working the arm and trying to rip off some of Andrews’ fingers. Andrews picks up the pace, sends Dunne to the floor and hits a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Dunne cuts off Andrews again, grounding him and attacking the arm once again. Andrews counters a suplex, hitting an enziguri and tries another moonsault to the floor. Dunne avoids, hits a forearm strike and uses the steps to attack the hand and arm again. Dunne then hits a release suplex onto the apron. Post break, Dunne works the legs and once again targets the hand and arm of Andrews. Dunne is such a surly bastard and I love it; he tosses Andrews to the floor, but Andrews slides back in and looks to make his comeback. The RANA follows, and then the running shooting star press gets a near fall. Andrews up top, Dunne pops up and then kills Andrews with a forearm smash, the x-plex connects and Dunne covers for 2. Andrews counters the pump handle slam into an enzuuri, but Dunne fires back with the kick but Andrews hits a reverse RANA, planting Dunne. Snap German suplex by Dunne, but Andrews counters the x-plex into a RANA for a near fall. Dunne attacks the hand again, but Andrews gets a small package for 2. Dunne counters the DDT but Andrews counters and hits stundog millionaire. Dunne gets the knees up on the shooting star press, hits the bitter end and wins. Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews @ 10:05 via pin [***¾] While not as good as their tremendous UK Tournament match, this was a very good, bordering on great match with a really great homestretch and near falls. The UK guys are providing some new life to the NXT shows, and are a welcomed addition to the product. Bate, Seven and these two guys are all really good and different performers, and can add a lot to the brand. Dunne feels like this generation’s William Regal in all the best ways possible.

– Kay & Royce celebrate Royce’s win, and claims she would be champion if it wasn’t for Nikki Cross. They then skipped off as besties often do.

– Earlier this week, Tye Dillinger was interviewed at the Performance Center about Sanity, and praises Strong and Jose standing up to them and helping him out. He will have their backs because they had his.

– Next week…

– Also, Royce vs. Asuka and DIY vs. Authors of Pain.

Non-Title Match: NXT Champion Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose : Jose dances around a bit, which does not impress Roode. Roode quickly grounds Jose, slaps him around a bit. Jose makes a comeback, shows off some ground wrestling skills and repays Roode, embarrassing him a bit on the mat. Quickly cuts him off, hits the spinebuster and then lays the boots to him. Post break, Roode maintains control, working the heat and posing as he remains overconfident and even dismissive of Jose. Roode has not time for this dude. Jose eventually fires back with some shots, hits elbows and chops, followed by jabs. Jose fights off the DDT, hits a uranage and gets a near fall. Jose winds up for the big punch, but Roode counters. Jose still manages to catch him with the big punch, Roode rolls to the floor; Jose rolls him back in, but Roode catches him with the implant DDT for the win. Champion Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose @ 7:05 via pin [**] This was your typical heel champion vs. popular undercard babyface match. They lost the energy of the crowd early, and the match was just there; not bad, just solid. In the end, it was all about Roode winning and attacking Jose post match to set up the angle with Ohno.

– Post match Roode wasn’t done with Jose and attacked, clipping the leg and locking in the single leg crab. But Kassius Ohno is here and runs off Roode. Roode asks who Ohno thinks he is, and Ohno says it sounds like the crowd knows who he is. “I am Kassius Ohno and I ain’t nothing to mess with.” Ohno says he always finds something he wants and takes it, Roode has what he wants and needs. Roode mocks him, “luckily for you Mr. Ohno, if that is your real name, we don’t have to wait.” Roode teases defending the title right now, even calling for a ref. Roode attacks Ohno’s leg and works him over, but Ohno fights him off and hits repeated elbow strikes, sending Roode packing Ohno then throws a shoe at Roode, a shoe really, who throws a shoe? The post match worked to cement Roode as a dick, with Ohno playing the hero (so to speak) to set up a title program. Good close to the show.

