Csonka’s NXT Review 3.15.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Authors of Pain defeated The Ealy Brothers @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– Nikki Cross defeated Macey Estrella @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– NXT Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno @ 18:02 via pin [***]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the schedule.

Champions The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering vs. The Ealy Brothers : Last week, the Authors of Pain kicked the shit out of the Ealy Brothers before their match. The brothers want their revenge this week; that’s a nice thought, but these boys are gonna die. The Ealy’s were all fired up pre-bell, and actually controlled the opening moments until a lariat decapitated one of the Ealys. The Authors hit powerbombs, and the last chapter for the win. Champions The Authors of Pain defeated The Ealy Brothers @ 1:25 via pin [NR] Solid follow up from last week, leading to total destruction from the monsters.

– Post match, Ellering claims that the Revival are next, and proclaimed his team was great and on the way to becoming a dynasty. DIY arrive and call bullshit on that, because they had the Authors beat when the Revival got involved. They want a fair rematch. The Revival arrived, they all bantered and Regal then made the triple threat elimination match for Takeover: Orlando.

– We get a promo for Heavy Machinery.

– We now get a video package on Asuka, sitting poolside, where she proclaims her greatness.

Nikki Cross w/Sanity vs. Macey Estrella : Cross attacked right at the bell, beating down Estrella and then tossing her across the ring by her hair. Cross the hit the fisherman’s neck breaker as Young told her that she knows what to do, so she hit it four more times and then a fifth and pinned her. Total domination. Nikki Cross defeated Macey Estrella @ 2:30 via pin [NR] This was a quick and dominating win for Cross, keeping her strong, likely so she can be the top contender post Takeover.

– Post match Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose arrive and attack Sanity. Nikki helped out, allowing Sanity to take control and beat down Jose as Tye was forced to watch. The numbers game keeps getting to the good guys, no matter how hard they try. Next week, Sanity battles Jose, Tye and Roderick Strong.

– We get an Aleister Black video package.

– We get highlights of Ember Moon defeating and “injuring” Billie Kay. Earlier in the week, our intrepid reporter Andrea tries to get an update on Kay’s injury. BUT IT TURNED INTO A BE A STAR SEGMENT as Cien Almas tried to steal Ho Ho Lun’s lunch money. Oney Lorcan saved young Ho Ho and told Almas to try that shit on him. They will face off next week.

– Pre-match, Ohno says he will bring the title home, and then we can discuss success and failure. Roode says that Ohno is a loser, and tonight, he proves that this is his NXT.

NXT Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode vs. Kassius Ohno : The winner defends against Nakamura at Takeover: Orlando. Ohno controlled at the start, going for repeated pin attempts. Roode became frustrated early as Ohno worked him over with strikes and then hit the bicycle kick. Ohno clotheslines Roode to the floor and we take a break. Post break, Roode took out Ohno with the northern lariat, and then laid the boots to him. Roode took the heat, working over Ohno in the corner. Roode worked a solid, but slow heat; the crowd quickly became disinterested. Ohno started to fire back with strikes, but Roode quickly cut him off, took him down and hit the knee drop. We see Nakamura watching the monitor backstage. Ohno fired back with strikes and the big kick but Roode quickly sent him to the floor, and we took another break. Post break and Roode again had the heat, trying to ground Ohno. Ohno then escaped, hitting a dump suplex and then firing back with strikes and a basement dropkick. Ohno then hit elbow strikes and the cyclone kick for a near fall. Roode blocked the running senton and followed with a backstabber for 2. Ohno connected with kicks and then the cutter out of the corner for a near fall. Roode then connected with the spinebuster. Roode then went for the glorious DDT, but Ohno countered with an elbow strike that sent Roode to the floor. Back in and Ohno hit the running senton for a close 2. They did a series of reversals, Roode ducked and Ohno hit the ropes on the throat, and Roode hit the DDT for the win. Champion Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno @ 18:02 via pin [***] This was a good, but disappointing main event; both guys are capable of much better. The match felt flat, with the commercial breaks definitely hurting the flow. I also felt that they worked the wrong match, having Ohno work from the bottom for Roode’s lackadaisical heat segment really took the crowd out of it and the slip on a banana peel finish did them no favors. I think what may have helped would have been Ohno working him bully formula, leading to Roode becoming desperate and having to resort to really dirty heel tactics to win. I also feel that having Ohno return, and basically promise to win the title and prove himself, only to lose in his first match was highly questionable.

– Post match, Nakamura looked on at his opponent.

