Csonka’s NXT Review 3.22.17

– Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Oney Lorcan @ 10:30 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Asuka defeated Angel Rose @ 2:55 via submission [NR]

– No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity went to a no contest @ 7:20 [**½]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the schedule.

– We get a video package to set the stage for the No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity main event…

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan : Almas was all traquilo early, but that just pissed off Lorcan who worked him over with chops. Almas tried to pick up the pace and they traded strikes, with Lorcan sending Almas to the floor. Back in and Almas was able to pick the pace up, hitting a back breaker and then slapping Lorcan as he takes control, only to be sent back to the floor. Lorcan dove off the steps, but Almas caught him with the powerslam on the floor. Post break, Alms took the heat, slowly working over Lorcan and choking him out in the ropes. It’s all Almas here, as he wiped out Lorcan with a dropkick and then worked the grounded side headlock. Lorcan started to fire back with stiff lariats and then the running blockbuster for the near fall. Almas fights off the half nelson suplex, but Lorcan sends him to the floor with a running uppercut. Lorcan up top, and hits the HUGE senton to the floor to take out Almas. Back in the ring and hits charging corner uppercuts. Lorcan is pissed, hits two more charges and then the half nelson suplex connects for a close 2. Almas fights back, sets Lorcan up top and jacks his jaw with an overhand right. Lorcan with a head butt, but Almas hits the back kick but then runs into a big boot. Almas then nearly ends Lorcan with a great clothesline; Lorcan survives but eats the corner knees and hammerlock DDT and Lorcan is finally done. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Oney Lorcan @ 10:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, these two work so well together and have had some quality TV matches. Almas picks up the win, as he will head into Takeover to face Aleister Black (the former Tommy End). It also succeeded because Lorcan looked very strong in defeat.

– DIY promo time, they discuss how they got a chance to do the Dusty Tag Team Classic even though they weren’t signed and their struggle to get to where they are now. They climbed to the top only to lose to the Authors of Pain, who are only in this for money and not because they love it like DIY. They will have their moment in Orlando.

– We get an Aleister Black vignette.

– We then get footage of Billie Kay getting hurt from the Eclipse two weeks ago.

Champion Asuka vs. Angel Rose : Angel Rose debuted on Impact Wrestling last week as part of the new LAX. The bell rang and Asuka took the mic, telling Ember Moon that “this is your head” as she kicks Rose in her head and then proceeds to kick the shit out of her opponent. Rose made the mistake of slapping Asuka, Asuka smiled and hit the running ass attack before laying in kicks. Asuka then planted her with a delayed German, kicked her in the head and instead of pinning her, hit knee strikes and locked in the Asuka lock for the win. Champion Asuka defeated Angel Rose @ 2:55 via submission [NR] Asuka reminded who the real baddest bitch in the building was here. Tremendously vicious squash, I enjoyed.

– Post match, Asuka yells at Moon in Japanese and adds “NO ECLIPSE!” My God she’s going to murder someone.

– The Revival get promo time, they promise to punch the AOP; they put them down and no one else has been able to do so. Nobody, including DIY, have worked harder than they have to become the greatest tag team of all time. #TopGuysOut

– Next week we get Akam vs. Johny Gargano vs. Dash Wilder.

– We then get a very well done promo video for Nakamura vs. Roode II. I know, big surprise, a WWE video package kicked ass.

– No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger are interviewed before the main event; they promise that things will be even tonight. That’s called foreshadowing…

– We get a Heavy Machinery video package.

– We then get the Kassius Ohno from after last week’s loss to Bobby Roode (which was a Youtube exclusive deal). The Drifter interrupted, singing a song about Ohno failing and not belonging. Ohno says he might not belong here so he will put it all on the line against Samson, in a loser leaves NXT match, which everyone thought would air this week.

– Aleister Black debuts at Takeover against Andrade “Cien” Almas. Andrade “Cien” Almas doesn’t give a fuck and promises to end him.

No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity : EVERYONE FIGHT EVERYONE TO BEGIN! Strong fought off the early attack by Sanity, Dillinger was focused on Young so Jose tagged in and worked over Wolfe; he and Strong worked quick tags, Dillinger in and got distracted by Young. Dillinger seemingly wants no part of this early, because he’s so focused on Young. Strong tagged in, ran wild and hit a great dive to wipe out Sanity. Post break, Jose was in and working over Wolfe. He got cut off, allowing Sanity to work the heat. Dillinger was again too focused on Young, Jose fought for his life by Cross grabbed his leg allowing Sanity to keep control. Dain tagged in and put the ass beating on Jose in hoss like fashion. Young tagged in and sent Dillinger to the floor, Strong got a great ht tag and ran wild. BACK BREAKER BUFFET and then it breaks down and the ref throws it out. No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity went to a no contest @ 7:20 [**½] The match was what it needed to be, which was a fine appetizer to set up the post match brawl and debut of Riot. I imagine that this sets up an eight person tag for Takeover; they’ve been building to it forever and it makes perfect sense.

– Post match we get the big brawl, Dain gets posted as Dillinger finally gets to attack Young and lay the boots to him. Nikki Cross in for the save… And then a mystery women (the former Heidi Lovelace and now Ruby Riot) hits the ring and attacks Cross. Enzuguri to Cross, Dillinger tosses Young, leading to Tye and Friends clearing the ring and finally standing tall.

– End scene.

