Csonka’s NXT Review 3.29.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dash Wilder defeated Johnny Gargano and Akam @ 7:50 via pin [**½]

– Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) defeated Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun @ 3:33 via pin [**]

– Loser Leaves NXT: Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson @ 10:30 via pin [**]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the weekly schedule, and hopefully going forward..

Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Akam : This is a preview of Saturday’s tag title match. Everyone’s partners are at ringside. Akam used his power early to control, forcing Dash and Gargano to reluctantly work together to toss Akam to the floor. Dash quickly went back to being Dash; Akam returns and takes control back as Dawson pulls Dash to the floor. Post break, the Revival powdered to the back, allowing Akam to work the heat on Jonathan Wrestling. Gargano showed great babyface fire, hit the slingshot spear and picked up the near fall. Gargano unloaded with strikes and chops, but Akam quickly fought back but Gargano kept coming and hit a trio of superkicks for the near fall as Rezar pulled Gargano to the floor, making the save. He and Ciampa brawled, Gargano went for the slingshot DDT but had it countered into snake eyes; powerbomb from Akam and then the revival returned; Dawson grabbed Akam’s leg and Dash slid in to steal the pin on Gargano. Dash Wilder defeated Johnny Gargano and Akam @ 7:50 via pin [**½] The lay out was really good; The Revival were sneaky heel assholes, Akam looked like a beast and Gargano is the perfect babyface to play the resilient survivor role; solid match overall with the right layout and result.

– We get a video package for Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover: Orlando. I honestly feel booking that match right now is an error, because Black shouldn’t lose, but Almas has been picking up some momentum and if he loses, he will feel like he’s replacing Tyler Breeze in the gatekeeper role. I just hope it’s a great match.

Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun : THE HOSSES ARE HERE! Heavy Machinery dominated early, tossing fools around with ease and using quick tags and double teams. They are showing some good charisma as well, Marshall tagged in and tried some offense but he and his partner were easily taken out. Dozovic ran wild with clotheslines, a corner splash and overhead belly to belly. Marsshall made the save, but was tossed to the floor and Ortagun was put away after Dozovic slammed Knight onto him. Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) defeated Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun @ 3:33 via pin [**] Fun squash for Heavy Machinery.

– Regal hosts the Asuka/Ember Moon contract signing in his office. Asuka simply laughs at Moon, but Moon claims that she has allowed success to get to her head, and that her destiny is to defeat her. Asuka says that Moon isn’t ready; they both sign. Moon claims she’s ready, and V laughs at her again. It was for the best that this was a backstage segment.

– We get a really good video package for Roode vs. Nakamura.

– The AOP and Paul Ellering deliver a warning to The Revival and DIY ahead of Takeover: Orlando. Ellering claims he wrote the algorithm for tag team success, and the AOP just have to read his words.

– Sanity vs. Tye Dilinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Ruby Riot is official for Takeover: Orlando.

Loser Leaves NXT: Kassius Ohno vs. Elias Samson : The only bad thing about this is that Corey Graves is not here to bury the Drifter. Ohno went for several pin attempts to begin. Samson started to battle back, but Ohno targeted the arm and ten used shoulder blocks to take Samson down and hit the running senton. They brawled to the floor, but when they went to the apron, Samson posted Ohno to take control. Post break, Samson worked the heat and then a crossface. Ohno struggled or and made the ropes, but Samson rolled him away from the ropes and maintained the hold. This was a long submission spot with no crowd heat. Samson kept control with strikes, Ohno started to fire back with strikes and elbows. Samson then cut him off with a clothesline. Ohno hit a jumping knee strike and then the cyclone kick for a near fall. Samson then scored a jackknife cover with the feet in the ropes, but the ref saw it. Strikes by Ohno and Samson cuts him off with a backslide and knee strike; the neck breaker followed for 2. Ohno escapes the neck breaker, but Samson dropped down into a cover for 2. Ohno then hit the rolling elbow and finished it. Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson @ 10:30 via pin [**] This was possibly the most lifeless Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno matches I have seen in years. It felt as if it never got going, the crowd did not care and this was the furthest thing from a Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno match. I can see not allowing him to work his kind of match against Roode, because they wanted Roode to win and the focus to be on him. But here, a match with the Drifter was perfectly made to allow Ohno to work his bully style and dominate to send Sampson out of NXT. Ohno going 50/50 with the Drifter in what should have been a rehab match for him was an extremely poor idea. This was ok at best.

– Post match, Samson didn’t want to leave and argued with the refs. Security arrived; Samson tried to run but the captured him and dragged him from the arena. Samson asked for his guitar, but Ohno had it in the ring. He then destroyed the guitar as the Drifter cried.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend