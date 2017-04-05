Csonka’s NXT Review 4.05.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah @ 2:48 via pin [NR]

– Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz @ 3:20 via pin [*]

– Oney Lorcan defeated El Vagabundo @ 3:40 via pin [*]

– With Lucha Underground on hiatus, I will be trying to fit NXT into the weekly schedule, and hopefully going forward..

– We get video clips from Takeover: Orlando.

Peyton Royce w/Billie Kay vs. Aliyah : Royce bullied Aliyah around to begin, and just as Aliyah tried to fight back, Kay helped Royce get the ropes. Aliyah got distracted yelling at Kay, allowing Royce to score with the spin kick. Royce worked her over with ease, using a hanging arm bar in the ropes and then laying in kicks. Aliyah avoided a spin kick and hit some arm drags and hip tosses in pure 1980s babyface comeback style. Royce cuts her off, running boot, fisherman’s suplex and that is all. Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah @ 2:48 via pin [NR] A strong win for Royce, who continues to excel at her heel mannerisms and attitude in ring.

– We get a video package on Asuka’s victory at takeover. She questions who is next, and laughs because she’s still the champion.

– We get a video package on Aleister Black’s Takeover victory. Following his victory Andrade “Cien” Almas was out on the town, partying with several ladies. I’m sure they were physical therapists.

Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) vs. The Bollywood Boyz (Harv & Gurv) : Harv tried to use his speed, but was cut off almost immediately as Machinery tossed him back and forth into bear hugs. Gurv tagged in, danced and Otiz beat him down and then Machinery hit double teams and celebrated. The Boyz tried to double team Otis, but he suplexed them both. Knight tagged in, cleaned house with ease, hitting corner splashes and then a double team splash finished things off. Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz @ 3:20 via pin [*] So far, Heavy Machinery is a wildly entertaining pair of fun loving big lads killing people, I approve.

– Lorcan warms up for his match, he doesn’t care who his opponent is, because he’s here to win.

– Following a video package, recapping the Authors of Pain winning at Takeover, Paul Ellering is interviewed. He claims that WWE is trying to slow down the Authors of Pain, but not even two teams could stop his monsters; nothing will stop their destiny to be a dynasty.

– Next is a video package highlighting Bobby Roode’s victory at Takeover. Roode then says that he told everyone what he was going to do and then he went out and did it; the Glorious Era will continue.

– And then it’s a video package on the return of Drew McIntyre at Takeover. McIntyre then said that he’s traveled the world and won every title possible while growing brands; he’s now here for the NXT title. He debuts next week.

Oney Lorcan vs. El Vagabundo : El Vagabundo arrived, and sang us a song. Hell of a voice on this mystery man from south of the boarder, who speaks great English. Lorcan cuts him off and says they all know he’s the Drifter. What is this bullshit slander from Lorcan? Vagabundo attacks before the bell and beats him down. Vagabundo in en feugo to begin, beating down Lorcan as we take a commercial break. Post break, Vagabundo is still in control on the floor. Back in and Vagabundo walks through the chops by Lorcan, working him over in the corner. Vagabundo then followed with a suplex for a near fall before grounding Lorcan. Lorcan fights to his feet, avoids a charge and hits several running hip attacks to the dismay of the crowd. Vagabundo then attacked, but Lorcan ripped off Vagabundo’s mask and HOLY SHIT GUYS, IT’E ELIAS SAMSON, THE FUCKING DRIFTER, HE FOOLED US ALL! Lorcan hits the blockbuster for the win. Oney Lorcan defeated El Vagabundo @ 3:40 via pin [*] It was fun, the crowd enjoyed playing along with the Vagabundo gimmick and most importantly Lorcan picked up a win; although in Mexico, he would have been disqualified for removing Vagabundo’s sacred mask.

– Most match, a female security guard dragged The drifter to the back.

– End scene.

3 legend