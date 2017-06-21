Csonka’s NXT Review 6.21.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– Sanity defeated The Ealy Brothers @ 3:20 via pin [*]

– Sonya Deville vs. Rachel Evers @ 2:40 via submission [NR]

– Aleister Black defeated Kassius Ohno @ 13:20 via pin [***½]

– We get a video package, hyping tonight’s Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno main event.

Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce : Billie Kay is out with Royce. They lock up, and work to the mat but Royce fires up with forearm strikes but Moon hit some arm drags and a dropkick. The corner clothesline follows, Moon up top but Royce cuts her off and teases the fisherman’s suplex. Kay gets involved, allowing Royce to post Moon and roll her up for 1. Royce posts her again, looking to damage the previously injured shoulder and we take a commercial break. Post break, Royce grounds Moon and works the arm. Moon escapes and cradles Royce for 2. Royce then follows with kicks, but Moon hits knee strikes and a springboard high cross for 2. Royce misses the running boot, and Moon rolls her up for 2. Moon heads up top, but Kay pulls Royce to the floor. Moon then wipes out Kay with a high cross to the floor. Back in and Min hits a crucifix for 2. Royce then hits a widow’s peak for a near fall. Moon hits a back elbow and then slams Royce to he buckles. Moon up top, and hits the eclipse for the win. Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly fine little back and forth match, Moon overcame the numbers game and picked up the win and momentum as she looks to earn another title shot.

– As Kassius Ohno warms up backstage, Hideo Itami arrives and says that he’s had a rough time in NXT and apologizes for being an asshole. Ohno says he knows how he feels, and feels that they can both turn things around.

Sanity (Young & Wolfe) vs. The Ealy Brothers : Wolfe in to begin and works over an Ealy with strikes, RY tags in and they work some double teams. EY then lays in rights, Wolfe tags back in and eats a big boot Tag to the fresh Ealy, but he runs into a big boot. The running uppercut connects, and EY is back in and lays the boots to Ealy. They work quick tags, with Wolfe working the heat on an Ealy, applying a chinlock. Strikes follow from Wolfe, but he misses a charge and the fresh Ealy tags in, but Sanity takes control, hitting a double team neck breaker for the win. Sanity defeated The Ealy Brothers @ 3:20 via pin [*] Sanity gets a rebound win after losing to Ohno & Strong. This was rough, The Ealy brothers look great, but are really green, don’t sell well and are unsure of their positioning at times.

– We get a video looking back on the chaotic NXT Women’s title match from last week. Asuka vs. Cross will meet in a last woman standing match next week.

– Next is a Sonya Deville video package, put you’re hair up and square up.

Sonya Deville vs. Rachel Evers : Evers is Paul Ellering’s daughter. Deville works leg kicks to begin, but Evers hits a toss but eats kicks and knee strikes for her effort. To the corner they go and Deville lays in more kicks, and then works a body scissors. Evers escapes, but Deville hits a double leg takedown and covers for 2. Evers hits a jawbreaker and kick, forearms follow but Deville hits a kick, drops the gloves and beats down Evers. Deville then applies a hover board lock for the win. Sonya Deville vs. Rachel Evers @ 2:40 via submission [NR] This was a solid squash for Deville who shows some potential, but she’s very much a work in progress.

– Earlier today, during your average, everyday photo shoot, Roderick Strong arrived with his wife and child. NXT Champion Bobby Roode made the mistake of joking about their double wide before going all Clubber Lange and inviting Roddy’s wife to come over to his place if she’s interested in a real man. They have a big pull a part brawl; Roode will defend his title against Strong in two weeks.

Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno : Ohno is in Chicago Bulls themed attire tonight. Ohno brought Black into EVOLVE and they formed a hell of a tag team during that time. Slow beginning, working some standing switches and Ohno then sits Black in the corner. They lock up, Black targets the arm and Ohno counters into a wristlock. Ohno then rolls into a crucifix for 2. Black works a front facelock, but Ohno escapes, and takes Black to the mat. Black kips up and takes Ohno down with a hammerlock, but Ohno gets the ropes. Ohno then rushes Black to the corner, lay in a chop but Black hits a body kick. Black hits a knee strikes, and Ohno bails to the floor; Black does a flippity doo and has a seat center ring. Ohno back in, Black lights him up with strikes but Ohno hits a big forearm for the double down and Black rolls to the floor. Post break, and Ohno lays into Black with chops and a big corner kick, covering for 2. Ohno takes Black down and works a chinlock. Ohno then follows with the senton, and that gets 2. Ohno then mocks Black, taking a seat center ring. Black gets pissed and lights him up with kicks, but Ohno quickly fights back, hitting a kick to the grounded Black. Ohno with more strikes, but Black stops that and hits a running double stomp, looking to take control back. Black now lays in kicks and knees, and then hits a springboard moonsault pres and then a spin kick, covering for 2. Ohno fires back with a big knee strike, and follows with a running forearm. Ohno hits the bicycle kick for a good near fall. Ohno then delivers forearm strikes, but Black comes back with a cradle for 2. Black fires up with strikes and kicks, and the knee strike gets 2. Ohno hits a kick, and then an enziguri. Ohno kips up, hits a cyclone kick, covering for 2. Ohno drops the elbow pad, and they trade elbows and knee strikes until Ohno hits a dump suplex. Ohno sets for the tolling elbow, but Black hits black mass to end Ohno’s night. Aleister Black defeated Kassius Ohno @ 13:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good, fun and hard hitting match with Black being taken into deep waters after steam rolling fools, but still coming out with the win. Black is primed for bigger things, while Ohno is essentially working as a player coach in NXT.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”