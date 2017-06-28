Csonka’s NXT Review 6.14.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Velveteen Dream defeated HoHo Lun @ 1:55 via pin [NR]

– Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan went to a no contest @ 1:20 [NR]

– Hideo Itami defeated Oney Lorcan @ 3:30 via pin [**¾]

– NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing: Champion Asuka defeated Nikki Cross @ 18:45 [****]

– Mauro Ranallo is making his NXT debut tonight, replacing Tom Phillips and joining Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson on the commentary team. Can we please get rid of Percy Watson?

The Velveteen Dream vs. HoHo Lun : They lock up, with Lun looking to work the arm. Velveteen Dream quickly puts a stop to that and Lun fires up with forearms but eats a big boot to the face. Velveteen Dream then hits a jackhammer suplex and heads up top. Velveteen Dream hits the top rope elbow drop and picks up the easy win. The Velveteen Dream defeated HoHo Lun @ 1:55 via pin [NR] This was another short outing for Velveteen Dream, where he again looked solid in the ring. Again, as an in ring guy, it’s too early to tell what he really has, but he’s getting locked into the gimmick well. I really want to see him get locked onto a feud to see more from him in the ring as well as to see his outside of the ring character work.

– We get an interview with Asuka in her car; Nikki Cross is insane and jumps on the car trying to get to Asuka as security pulls her away.

– We get footage of Itami trying to GTS Lorcan to death a few weeks ago.

– Now we head to Regal’s office for a meting with the Authors of Pain and Heavy Machinery. Regal announces that Heavy Machinery get a title shot in two weeks #STEAKSANDWEIGHTS #BOOMSHAKALOO

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan : A few weeks back, Itami hit the GTS on Lorcan like 4 times, trying to end his life. Lorcan is pissed and out for revenge. Lorcan is fired the fuck up and attacks at the bell, hitting a huge running uppercut and chops. Itami is busted open in the corner, bleeding from the mouth and nose. He gets checked on by trainers, and they stop the match Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan went to a no contest @ 1:20 [NR] Really great fire from Lorcan, and I loved the violence and sense of urgency that is missing from so many WWE matches.

– Itami was pissed and Lorcan wants to fight.

– Roode defends against Strong next week, and we get a video package.

– Itami is back and he wants to fight Lorcan again! Lorcan is all in.

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan : Itami attacks as Lorcan enters the ring and beats him down with kicks and strikes. He hangs Lorcan in the ropes and hits the knee strike off the ropes, and then follows with kicks. Lorcan fights back, heads up top but Itami shoves him to the floor because he gives no fucks. Post break, and Lorcan is fighting back and scores a near fall. Lorcan then looks to take Itami to the corner, but Itami gets in a cheap shot. Lorcan fights off the GTS but Itami hits a clothesline off the top and covers for 2. Lorcan hits forearms, but tweaks his knee (the one Itami cheap shotted) but he wants to fight on, and eats a GTS for his troubles and is done. Hideo Itami defeated Oney Lorcan @ 3:30 via pin [**¾] I really love the style and change of pace that these two have been bringing to the table, it’s a real breath of fresh air. Give me 12-minutes of these dudes killing each other and give it to me now.

– Post match Itami (with cotton stuffed up his nose) calls out Ohno, but Nikki Cross distracts them, leading to Sanity (Wolfe & Dain) attacking. They hit a double team powerbomb on Ohno. Wolfe takes the mic and says they must end all the lies of forced friendship around here. They will do this through chaos. Eric Young is working away on his master plan, and he can’t wait to hear it. Cross will play the first note tonight. It’s nice to have goals.

NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing: Champion Asuka vs. Nikki Cross : Slow beginning, teasing lock ups and then they battle to the corner. Asuka lays in strikes and kicks, but Cross fights back and hits a cross body, and then misses a splash and eats a dropkick. Cross then traps Asuka in the ring skirt and beats down the champion, and tried to rip her nose off. Cross then gets chairs and makes a pile at ringside, that’s going to suck for someone. Post break, Cross looks to suplex Asuka on the chairs, but then slams her to the steps. Cross yells at the ref, allowing Asuka to whip her into the steps. Asuka then repeatedly slams her off of the steps, and pulls out a trashcan. In the ring they go and Asuka places the can onto Cross and then works her over with vicious kicks. Asuka then heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. The ref counts, but Cross makes it to her feet and eats more knee strikes and kicks. Asuka now gets chairs, but Cross grabs one away and shoves Asuka to the barricade, but leaps into a knee strike. More kicks from Asuka follow, and she tosses chairs into the ring. They battle on the apron, and Cross hits the inverted DDT and then piles up the chairs. Asuka to her feet, Cross works her over in the corner and then heads up top but Asuka cuts her off, hits a spin kick and tosses Cross onto the pile of chairs! But Cross fights back, hitting a Saito suplex onto the chairs and both are down. They get back to their feet, and we take another break. Post break, Asuka lays in kicks as Cross laughs at her. She’s amazingly insane. Cross then hits a neck breaker, but Asuka looks to fire up but eats forearm strikes, and hits the fisherman’s neck breaker and Asuka is down. Cross follows with a 2nd and 3rd. She then hits a 4th and Asuka is down. Cross grabs the title belt and Asuka makes it to her feet and kicks the belt into Cross’ face as she charges her. Head kick by Asuka, who backs off so the ref can count. Cross beats the count and sends Asuka to the apron and hits the sunset bomb INTO THE PILE OF CHAIRS ON THE FLOOR! Fucks sake! The ref counts on Asuka, she starts to get up and Cross is freaked out that she’s up. Cross drags her up the ramp, they battle for position and Asuka knocks Cross off the ramp and hits a flying hip attack. They battle to the commentary table, Asuka misses a kick and hits a light stand. She sells the leg and Cross hits a draping neck breaker on the floor. Cross to her feet and Asuka struggles to her feet. Cross is pissed and walks into a spinning back fist. Cross hits her with a ladder, and then slams Asuka onto a table. Cross sets up the table, lays Asuka onto it and then sets up the ladder and climbs. Asuka tries to stop her and she climbs and they battle on the ladder and Asuka suplexes Cross off and through the announcer’s table. The ref counts, both are down and slowly makes it to her feet to retain. Champion Asuka defeated Nikki Cross @ 18:45 [****] This was a great main event, with both women playing their roles very well and avoiding the trappings of the gimmick (as in too many long and lethargic counting spots). Asuka is a star, but this was Nikki Cross’ coming out party under the WWE umbrella. Her in ring work, her character work; the whole package shined here tonight. They worked a hard hitting, violent and deliberately paced (in a good way) match that constantly built through the match and to the finish. They peaked at the right time, and while Cross lost, she took Asuka to the edge and came across like her equal here. I know that Ember Moon is the one they want to dethrone Asuka, and I love Ember Moon, but after a performance like this, I’d reconsider the direction and go with Cross. Great stuff here, make sure to find time to watch it.

– Asuka celebrates as Cross lays in a pile of destruction, laughing.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”