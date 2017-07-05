Csonka’s NXT Review 7.05.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sanity defeated Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno @ 6:10 via pin [**¼]

– NXT Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong @ 17:15 via pin [***¾]

– We see Roderick Strong and his family arriving earlier today.

Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Kilian Dain) vs. Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno : This is fallout from last week when Wolfe & Dain jumped Ohno and Itami. Ohno and Wolfe to begin, they work to the corner and Wolfe lands a strike but then eats a knee strike for his troubles. Itami tags in and they beat down Wolfe with kicks in the corner. Itami follows with knee drops and then hits a kick and stuns Wolfe off the ropes. Dain distracts him and Wolfe stuns Itami off the ropes; Dain tags in and lays the boots to Itami. Post break, Wolfe is back in and working over Itami and covering for 2. Dain tags in and hits a corner splash. Clubbing strikes follow, with Dain controlling with ease. Dain then grounds Itami, he escapes but Dain cuts off the tag as Wolfe distracts Ohno. Itami fires up but Ohno is not there for the tag allowing Dain to maintain control. Itami lands a series of strikes, but Wolfe tags in and Itami tries to take care of business on his own, and hits a fisherman’s suplex for 2. Itami won’t tag in Ohno now, and hits a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) but Dain makes the save, hitting a senton. It breaks down with Ohno rushing in, he boots Dain to the floor and argues with Itami. Wolfe kicks Ohno to the floor, Dain tags in as Itami hits the GTS on Wolfe, Dain hits the running cross body and picks up the win. Sanity defeated Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno @ 6:10 via pin [**¼] This was a solid match that gave Sanity some momentum while also continuing the issues between Itami & Ohno. It served its purpose.

– We see Ember Moon being interviewed earlier today, and she is still focused on challenging Asuka again. Ruby Riot is there, working out and she isn’t buying what Moon is selling. She feels because Cross & Moon have received their singles title shots, while she hasn’t, so she thinks she should get the next title shot.

– We get highlights from last week’s great Asuka vs. Cross match, and then a look at Asuka’s Tweet, where she claims she will be back when NXT finds her worthy competition.

– We get a Drew McIntyre highlight video, and that leads to an interview with McIntyre. He comments on tonight’s NXT title match, but says that the next time it will be him in the title match. Killian Dain was mentioned, but McIntyre doesn’t care who he has to face, because all roads lead to him becoming NXT Champion.

– We get highlights of Ciampa’s vicious turn on Gargano. JOHNNY FUCKING WRESTLING returns next week.

– Royce & Kay are interviewed about the Mae Young Classic; they give no fucks because they aren’t part of it. Andrade Almas argues with Thea Trinidad in the background.

– We get footage of Bianca BelAir defeating Aliyah in a Mae Young Classic Qualifier; I’ll have a review of that match up in the next few days in another edition of “Csonka Reviews This Week’s WWE Free Matches.”

– Roode and Strong are interviewed before our main event. Strong has little to say, but Roode says that the fairytale is about to end, because he is reality and is glorious.

NXT Title Match: Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong : Strong’s mother and fiancée are sitting at ringside. They lock up and work to the corner. Roode works a side headlock, takes Strong down and slaps him around a bit. Roode celebrates and eats a dropkick. Strong lays in chops, hits another dropkick, covering for 2 and Roode rolls to the floor. Strong follows, lays in chops and rolls him back in. Roode lays the boots to Strong as he rolls back in, but Strong hits a back breaker for 2 as Roode takes a powder. Post break and Roode slams Strong to the buckles, and follows with rights and chops. Strong fights back, hitting another back breaker and Roode rolls to the floor. Strong follows with a wrecking ball dropkick and then follows that up with chops on the floor. Roode cuts him off, trapping Strong’s leg in between the steps and post and then attacking by kicking the steps into the knee of Strong. Back in the ring and Roode goes to work on the knee. It’s all Roode here, working the knee and laying in chops. Roode takes time to talk shit, and then continues his assault on the knee. Strong gets a desperation sunset flip, but Roode escapes and hits the northern lariat. Post break, Roode is back to the knee, grounding Strong. Strong manages to escape with a kick, but can’t get to his feet quick enough to follow up. He manages to pull Roode to the corner, follows with strikes and then follows with a series of lariats. The rope assisted enziguri and Angle slam follows. Strong tries to fire up and pulls Rood off the ropes and into a back breaker for the near fall. Strong picks up Roode, but Roode chop blocks the knee and lays in the boots to Strong. Roode looks for the figure four, but Strong gets a roll up for 2. Roode follows with a spinebuster to stop that shit. Roode calls for the DDT but Strong counters with a gut buster for a near fall. Strong struggles to his feet, but Roode pulls him to the corner and slams his knee off of the post. Roode up top but Strong cuts him off with an enziguri. They battle up top and Strong hits the corner back breaker, and Roode rolls to the floor. Back in and Strong covers for 2. Strong has trouble picking up Roode, selling the knee, Strong misses the knee strike and Roode hits the glorious DDT but Strong survives! Roode is stunned, points at Strong’s fiancée and mother, and then talks shit to Strong. Don’t monologue Bobby. Strong fires up and hits a jumping knee, the running knee strikes and follows with the end of heartache! He covers for the win! He’s announced as champion and hugs his fiancée, but Roode’s foot was under the ropes. Roode shoves Strong to the barricade and he’s down in front of his fiancée and mother. Roode than follows him out and hits a glorious DDT on the floor right in front of them. Roode is a spectacular asshole. Back in the ring and another glorious DDT follows and Roode retains. Champion Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong @ 17:15 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event with a great tease of Strong winning, only to have it taken away from him by Roode, right in front of his mother and fiancée. They worked really good together, Roode was the perfect villain here, and it looks as if they will continue to play the long game with Strong. I’d love to see a rematch on a takeover without the commercial breaks, because I think that they can do even better than this.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend