Csonka’s NXT Review 7.12.17

– Aleister Black defeated Bobby Fish @ 7:40 via pin [**¾]

– Mae Young Classic Qualifier: Vanessa Borne defeated Jayme Hachey @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery @ 7:45 via pin [**¼]

– We get highlights of the Ciampa/Gargano angle to set up Gargano’s return tonight. This was a great video package.

– We also see footage of a sad Roderick Strong meeting with his mother and fiancée after last week’s devastating loss.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Fish : Bobby Fish makes his NXT debut as Black’s latest victim. Nigel is excited to see Fish in NXT, while Mauro puts over Fish’s success in New Japan. They both tease some kicks, playing off of their martial arts backgrounds. They pick up the pace, and Black takes a seat and avoids a kick before dropping Fish with s kick of his own. Fish starts to connect, but Black lights him up with a series of strikes and a knee strike. Fish works a sleeper from the apron, and then trips up Black. Post break, Fish is in control and hits the slingshot senton. Fish with strikes and starts to attack the leg of Black, looking to set up his heel hook and avoid the kicks of Black. Black counters the fishhook into a sunset flip, but Fish cuts that off with a sleeper. Black fights, escapes and hits a knee strike but walks into an XPLODER into the corner. Black is pissed, lays in strikes and a moonsault press. The jumping knee follows, and black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Fish @ 7:40 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match overall, with Fish getting more in on Black than most have so far. Their styles complimented each other well, but Black again picks up the win and keeps rolling.

– We see clips of Sanity vs. Itami & Ohno from last week. Ohno tried to talk with Itami, and Itami blamed him for their loss last week. Ohno said that Itami was being a bitch since his Takeover loss, and that he’s done trying to help him.

– We get a vignette for the Street Prophets.

– We see Kayla trying to interview Velveteen Dream, and he refuses.

Mae Young Classic Qualifying Match: Vanessa Borne vs. Jayme Hachey : They work a basic back and forth, Hachey looks to use her power but Borne cuts her off with a kick to the back. Hachey its knee strikes and a side slam for 1. Hachey grounds Borne, who quickly fights to her feet and escapes and follows with strikes. She hits a clothesline and low dropkick. Borne with a kick an spinning slam for the win. Vanessa Borne defeated Jayme Hachey @ 1:50 via pin [NR] That was certainly a developmental match. It was short, which is for the best I think because it was rather rough. Borne has a good look and solid presence, but I really can’t offer much more analysis after such a short outing.

– We get “fan video” from after last week’s show where Sanity confronted McIntyre, and Killian Dain attacked McIntyre. Sucks Drew has no friends.

– William Regal meets with NXT Champion Bobby Roode, and explains that Dain and McIntyre are both undefeated. Regal books them in a #1 contender’s match for next week, with the winner facing Roode at NXT Takeover: Back to Brooklyn… Again… For The Third Time.

– Johnny Wrestling is back! The fans love Gargano, who explains that, “I never thought the guy I’d take a bullet for, would be the one to pull the trigger on me.” Great line because that’s what he did in the ladder match before Ciampa attacked him. He didn’t see it coming, and just doesn’t know why it happened. He doesn’t understand it and likely never will. But what’s in the past is in the past, and he’s ready to get back into the ring so that he can get onto the Brooklyn card, which he feels is the biggest show of the year. He needs to be Johnny Gargano again, but more importantly, he needs to be Johnny Wrestling. It’ll be interesting to see who he faces, since Ciampa is expected out until early 2018. This was a short, simple and overall effective babyface promo from Gargano.

– Next week, Ember Moon faces Ruby Riot & Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain for the No. 1 Contendership.

NXT Tag Team Title Match – Champions Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) w/Paul Ellering vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) : They hossed around, looking to get position as Knight and Akam exchanged strikes. Rezar and Otis went face to face, they both looked for clotheslines and no sold each other until Otis took down Rezar and we had a beefy hoss stand off. Post break, the champions took control working over Knight. The AOP isolated Knight in their corner, beating him down and even scoring a near fall. Rezar works ground and pound on Knight, as the champions kept up the quick tags and beat down on Knight. The heat is fine, but it feels like the crowd doesn’t want to see Knight sell here, and aren’t much into it. Good control by the AOP, just being brutes until Knight hit a big clothesline and Otis got the hot tag and ran wild with clotheslines, shoulder blocks and tosses. The challengers put together some double teams, but Akam kicks out. Rezar cuts off the heavy Machinery double team, and toss Knight. They take out Otis with the Russian leg sweep/lariat combo. Champions Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery @ 7:45 via pin [**¼] This was a perfectly ok TV match, hoss guys doing hoss things, but it lacked drama and fell flat in the main event spot. Also, to me, it really felt too early for Heavy Machinery to lose. Considering the post match, some sort of non-finish or screw job to take us to a multi-team feud or short term Machinery vs. Sanity feud may have worked better.

– Post match, Dain, Wolfe, and Cross arrive and stare down the champions. Propaganda papers fall from the ceiling as commentary says that they are representative of Ellering’s book of dominance.

– End scene.

