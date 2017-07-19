Csonka’s NXT Review 7.19.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot @ 8:15 via pin [***¼]

– Oney Lorcan defeated Danny Burch @ 4:40 via submission [***]

– No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dain @ 10:35 via pin [**¾]

Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot : Nice back and forth to begin, with both going for pin attempts and the crowd is into this early. They continue to work a fun back and forth, in an evenly matched opening portion. Riot hits arm drags and a head scissors for 2. Moon quickly fights back, working a bow and arrow. Riot escapes into a cover, and follows with a back elbow. Riot takes Moon to the buckles, hits clotheslines and a Saito suplex for 2. Moon fires back with kicks and a flatliner, covering for 2. Post break, Riot battles back and heads up top and hits a senton for the near fall. Riot takes Moon to the corner, misses the charge and then runs into a side slam with Moon covering for 2. Moon up top, Riot cuts her off and lays in chops. Riot follows her up, lays in rights and hits a RANA off the ropes, covering for a good near fall. Riot lays in rights and kicks, but Moon cuts her off and drops her with a rolling forearm. Moon hits the dropkick and then fires up and hits the corner shoulder block. Moon up top, hits the eclipse and that is all. Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot @ 8:15 via pin [***¼] Good back and forth match to open the show, with Moon picking up the hard fought victory as she looks to get back to Asuka.

– Hideo Itami vs. Kassius Ohno is set for next week. Ohno discusses his return to NXT and Itami arrives and questions him about the match. Ohno told him that he warned him that he would take action, which pissed off Itami. Itami kicked a trashcan and I’d like to imagine he swore like a sailor in Japanese.

– We get a promo for The Street Prophets.

Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch : They lock up and battle for position. Clean break, and they tease some grappling. They lock up again, battle around the ropes and Burch lays in the strikes and works over Lorcan in the corner. Burch hits a second rope dropkick, and then lays in uppercuts. Burch then hits the tower of London (SHADES OF NIGEL!) for a near fall. Lorcan fights back, hitting a blockbuster and diving uppercut for 2. Lorcan busted up Burch’s nose there, they go face to face and trade big time strikes. Knees by Burch, but Lorcan SLAPS THE FUCK out of him, but Burch fires back and hits a powerbomb for 2. Burch sets Lorcan up top, lays in forearms and follows him up. Lorcan shoves him off, and then back to the mat rolls into the single leg crab and picks up the win. Oney Lorcan defeated Danny Burch @ 4:40 via submission [***] This was a good, shit kicking, little sprint right there. These type of matches have been a hidden gem of NXT in 2017.

– Post match, they shake hands, because they are good sports. Burch wants a rematch some time, and Lorcan agrees. I’d love to see these guys as a tag team down the line.

No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi : They lock up, Jose dances a bit and then he hits arm drags until Bononi cuts him off, grabbing the hair and laying in elbows and boost in the corner. Bononi then hits a dropkick, covering for 2. Knee strikes follow, but Jose fires back with chops. Jose hits the corner forearm, and then the clothesline follows. Jose then hits the pop up punch for the win. No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi @ 2:10 via pin [NR] A short match and quick win for Jose, which was a set up for Almas getting revenge and likely setting up a match with Jose down the line. It served its purpose.

– Post match, Almas and Thea arrive and Almas beats down Bononi, getting some revenge for the win Bononi scored around two months ago. Almas looked to do battle with Jose, but bailed and hid behind Thea.

#1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain : They lock up and work power for power to begin, and then start to shove each other around. McIntyre sidesteps Dain, lays in a running corner forearm, heads up top and hits a forearm smash. Dain cuts him off with the running cross body. Post break, Dain works over McIntyre in the corner. Dain whips McIntyre around the ring with ease, and then slowly beats him down. Dain then hits repeated elbow drops, and follows with clubbing blows to the back and then covers for 2. More clubbing strikes by Dain follow, and he covers again for 2. Dain follows by working the neck crank, keeping McIntyre grounded. McIntyre slowly fights back to his feet, hits a jawbreaker but Dain takes him back down with a clothesline. McIntyre counters the mounted punches, slipping down into a powerbomb for 2. McIntyre follows with rights, the big boot and then rapid-fire strikes in the corner. McIntyre hits the clothesline and air raid crash for a near fall. Dain counters the claymore, hits the Vader bomb and covers for 2. McIntyre escapes the one winged angel but Dain slams him to the corner, countering the future shock. Dain hits a powerbomb, drops the elbow and covers for 2. Dain then hits a superplex, covering for 2. McIntyre then hits the future shock, but Dain kicked out at 1 to a shocking lack of reaction. McIntyre then hits the claymore, but Dain is still trying to get to his feet and McIntyre hits a second claymore for the win. Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dain @ 10:35 via pin [**¾] The build for this was sound, as they were both undefeated, but I came away disappointed. Both guys are capable of so much more and I was hoping for a big time feel to this. Instead, it was just pretty good with a really fun final 90-seconds or so. It lacked the sense of urgency of the ladies match and the balls out aggression of Lorcan vs. Burch. McIntyre didn’t exactly come off as a world-beater or big time threat to the title here.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend