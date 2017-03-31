Csonka’s PROGRESS: Orlando iPPV Review 3.31.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:55 via pin [***½]

– James Drake defeated Rockstar Spud @ 9:35 via pin [***]

– Jinny defeated Toni Storm @ 9:52 via pin [***]

– South Pacific Power Trip defeated Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland @ 13:20 via pin [****¼]

– Atlas Championship Match: Champion Matt Riddle defeated Trent Seven @ 10:50 via submission [****½]

– WWE UK Championship Match: Champion Tyler Bate defeated Mark Andrews @ 18:00 via pin [***½]

– Progress Championship Match: Champion Pete Dunne defeated Mark Haskins @ 19:15 via submission [****¼]

– PROGRESS’ Jim Smallman welcomes us to the show. He seems like a fun and energetic fellow. They drew 1,200 people to the show, which is awesome for them. This is one of the shows I was most excited to see this weekend. IPPV issues unfortunately made me have to wait for VOD.

– This crowd is fucking lit already; I love it.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Zack Sabre Jr. : They did some slick grappling to begin, with Havoc not afraid to go into ZSJ’s world. Commentary tells us that they are 1-1 in their previous meetings. ZSJ slowly starts to take control, but Havoc slips out and we’re largely at a stalemate. ZSJ then started to target the arm, but Havoc worked good counter wrestling and picked up a near fall. They shake hands and Havoc then punches him in the face, sends him to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Nice change of pace by Havoc, but he misses the corner dropkick, ZSJ hits a northern lights suplex and rolls through and locks in the guillotine. ZSJ they lays in the uppercuts, takes him down and works a variation on the single leg crab before transitioning into a Hindu leg lock. ZSJ also attacks the arm, Havoc back to the feet, hits the rolling elbow and Death Valley driver for a near fall. ZSJ then cuts him off with a tiger suplex for the near fall and then works a dragon sleeper into a crucifix for 2. ZSJ works the octopus, but Havoc counters into a jig’n tonic for the near fall. ZSJ got busted open by the right eye during that exchange, they brawled back and forth just lighting into each other. Rolling elbow by Havoc, the running knee strike and double stomp connects for a near fall. ZSJ cuts off a rainmaker attempt into an arm bar. ZSJ goes after the other arm, buy Havoc cradles him for 2 and hits a half and half suplex. ZSJ counters the rainmaker and bridges into the pin and picks up the win. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with strong pacing and back and forth action; it felt as if it ended a little early, which is my only compliant. The crowd was engaged the entire time and added to the match, providing a great atmosphere.

Rockstar Spud vs. James Drake : Spud is sporting his special PROGRESS gear, it will be fun to see him outside of TNA/Impact. Spud got a fucking superstar entrance/reaction, coming out to “Livin on a Prayer.’ Drake attacked during the introduction and took Spud to the floor and beat him down. Drake was part of Spud’s entourage in 2009, so they have history. It’s all Drake early, and back in the ring, Drake beat down Spud with uppercuts. Good heat by Drake, who is coming off as a complete asshole heel. It’s still all Drake here, as the crowd tries to rally Spud, but Drake beats him down with ease. Drake slaps Spud to the mat, and Spud fires up and Drake spits in his face and Spud has had enough of this shit and goes crazy fists and lays in kicks. Good fire from Spud, who sends Drake to the floor and hits the suicide dive. Back in and Spud hits the enziguri and a neck breaker. Spud up top, hits the elbow drop and then runs into XPLODER and was dropped on his head; Drake hits the powerbomb, but Spud kicks out at 2. Drake then talks shit to Spud, but Spud hits the tornado DDT, but gets planted with the sitout DDT for the Drake victory. James Drake defeated Rockstar Spud @ 9:35 via pin [***] Good match with Drake playing a good bully and it was really fun seeing Spud as a fiery babyface.

– Drake laid out Spud post match.

Toni Storm vs. Jinny : Storm has been making a name for herself due to her work in both PROGRESS & STARDOM. They started slow, but quickly picked up the pace and traded strikes and chops. Jinny fired back with a slap, but Storm answered back and then used her ass to attack Jinny. Jinny hit the arm drag into the buckles, laid the boots to Storm and then landed knee strikes. Jinny laid the boots to Storm in the corner, Storm slowly battled back with strikes but Jinny takes her down and works a stretch submission and kicks to the head. Jinny maintains control, but she took too much time mocking Storm, who fired back with chops. Jinny then followed with knee strikes, and covered for 2 She again mocked Storm, and kept going for pin attempts. Jinny went to the floor, grabbed a trash bag and went Terry Funk on Storm putting it on her while she monolouged. This only pissed off Storm, who started to fire back and then laid in strikes, hit the snap German and then hit the running ass attack and fisherman’s suplex for 2. Jinny laid in a series of kicks and knees, but Storm survived. Jinny up top, Storm cuts her off and hits a bridging muscle buster for the near fall. Jinny fights of the piledriver but Storm hits the air raid crash, heads up top and Jinny cuts her off with the kick; Jinny steals the win with a roll up and feet on the ropes. Jinny defeated Toni Storm @ 9:52 via pin [***] While the crowd wasn’t as hot for this as the previous match, this was also good; you believed that they hated each other and wanted to hurt each other almost as much as they wanted to win.

JML (Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland) vs. South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks) w/Dahlia Black : JML attacked at the bell and that allowed Banks and Sami to go back and forth in the ring. Strickland returned, we got back and forth with he and Cooper, as Cooper dropped him with a big boot. Sami back in and hit face washes on Cooper. It broke down into a series of dives, including a Fosbury flop by Strickland. Cooper then hit a wild Phoenix splash that almost completely missed the pile. They brawled on the floor; this is beautifully chaotic and is getting a great reaction. Sami then dove over the barricade to take out Banks, Strickland and Sami lapped the ring and hit running kicks to Cooper. They worked back into the ring, with the SPPT taking control. Cooper with head butts to Sami and elbows followed. Strickland then Germaned him off for a tower of doom spot; Banks hit the coast to coast dropkick on Strickland Banks laid into JML with kicks, the pacing picked up really well as the SPPT ran wild, Sami and Banks went face to face and traded strikes, Sami then hit the air raid crash, but Cooper made the save. Strickland made the comeback, but Cooper caught him with the flatliner, and then they traded strikes and kicks; Strickland with the high kick and then hit the cutter. It broke down; everyone hits everyone for the quadruple down. The crowd loves this and is going wild. JML fought back, called for the end and then hit a powerbomb/double stomp combo, Sami locked in the stretch muffler but Banks fought, Cooper made the save with superkicks. Strickland tried to fight on his own, but Banks hit a disaster kick and they put Strickland away with a double team spike DDT. South Pacific Power Trip defeated Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland @ 13:20 via pin [****¼] This was beautiful, non-stop and hard-hitting chaos and completely different than anything else on the show. Sami Callihan & Shane Strickland make a great team, but the South Pacific Power Trip greatly impressed and likely earned some new fans here in the US with such a strong and energetic performance. This was absolutely great.

– Smallman mentions the passing of Kris Travis in March of last year and wanted to make mention here.

Atlas Championship Match: Atlas Champion Matt Riddle vs. Trent Seven : Lots of circling to begin, with both guys looking to be careful before they engage. We get some sportsmanship early with clean breaks and such. Riddle quickly worked rapid fire strikes, and followed with the XPLODER, but Seven then countered the senton and laid in chops. Seven then rubs his balls, licks his hand and looks to attack, but Riddle fought him off and sent him to the floor. They lit each other up with chops on the floor, back in and Seven quickly hits the suicide dive to take control back. The brawl continued on the floor, Seven up top but Riddle cut him off and then hit the avalanche fisherman’s buster! My God. Riddle fired up, Seven is pissed and slaps Riddle. Riddle took him to the corner, hit knee strikes and hits a German, Seven pops back up and they trade Germans. Seven hits a series of chops, and then a snapdragon suplex but Riddle answers with an up kick and then a bridging German for 2. Riddle goes back to the strikes and kicks, Seven avoids the knee strike, hits seventh heaven piledriver and that gets the near fall. Seven teases the piledriver off the ropes, but Riddle slips out and hits the powerbomb and jumping tombstone, but Seven kicks out. They traded strikes center ring, Seven then hits the seven star lariat for a great near fall. Riddle hits a knee strike and piledriver, but SEVEN KICKS OUT AT ONE AND IS ALL LIKE COME AT ME BRO. This was a bad idea, because bro locked in the bromission and picked up the win. Great fucking finish. Champion Matt Riddle defeated Trent Seven @ 10:50 via submission [****½] They made mention that the Atlas title was “big lads kicking the shit out off each other, and they weren’t lying. Seven is really great, and this match was in Riddle’s wheelhouse, in that 10-15 minute mark, filled with heated back and forth action and some great near falls during the final third of the match. Once again, where this thrives is the active crowd and the fact that it had a different feel than the other matches.

WWE UK Championship Match: WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Andrews : Bate was very dismissive of Andrews to begin, not treating him at all like he was a threat. Andrews started to pick up the pace, out grappling Bate early and going for quick pin attempts. Bate quickly grounded him but Andrews would have none of that as he bridged out and to his feet, they exchanged hold and grappled, but they both decided that they would do random flippy shit and then Bate just kicked Andrews in his face; Andrews quickly sent the champion to the floor and followed with the dive. Andrews then worked a series of arm drags back in the ring but Bate goes into the bag of dirty tricks, cutting off Andrews and slowly tying him up like a pretzel, working a variation of the cloverleaf. Every time Andrews fires up, bate quickly cuts him off and pulls him down to the mat. Andrews fights of the pedigree, hits a RANA and knee strikes. Bate stops the standing moonsault, hits the running uppercut but runs into the enziguri; Andrews hits sliced bread on the apron and takes control back until Bate turns him inside out with a lariat and then hits a stalling brainbuster for the near fall. They traded strikes from their knees, good intensity here as they go crazy fists. Andrews fires back with an enziguri, Andrews works a hanging guillotine but Bate hits a Michinoku driver for the near fall. Andrews fights off a pedigree attempt again, hits a RANA but Bate works the airplane spin; Andrews counters with the reverse RANA; they go fast paced with Mandrews hitting we everything he has and then hitting the vertebreaker for a great near fall. Andrews misses the shooting star press, but fights back and hits stundog millionaire, but Bate rolls into the rolling kick; the Tyler driver 97 ended the night for Mr. Andrews. Champion Tyler Bate defeated Mark Andrews @ 18:00 via pin [***½] This was an overall very good match that unfortunately lacked the proper drama to make it great. Outside of the big flurry at the end by Andrews, no one bought that he may win, and that’s the key here. The likelihood of a WWE title changing hands on a non-WWE show was slim to none, they needed to sell us on it being a real chance, and while the wrestling was very good, it just needed more to be great.

Progress Championship Match: Progress Champion Pete Dunne w/Bate & Seven vs. Mark Haskins : During their entrance, The lads of British Strong Style (Dunne, Bate & Seven) pay homage to their American father, Triple H, by doing his water spit and pose; all hail the king of kings. Haskins had to vacate the PROGRESS championship, due to what they thought would be a career ending neck injury, so he never lost the title. Slow back and forth to begin, Bate distracts Haskins and Dunne attacks. Haskins fought back, attacking the legs and hits the powerslam for a near fall. Haskins then wipes out Seven & Bate with a suicide dive, but eats a PK from Dunne; Dunne hits a moonsault onto his pals, his legs hit the barricade hard. Haskins then hit Dunne with a suicide dive. Haskins then ran down the ramp and laid out Dunne with a running kick. He tried another but Dunne cut him off with a forearm strike. Back in, Dunne missed a double stomp and Haskins locks in the sharp shooter. Seven distracts him, and the ref tosses Bate & Seven to the back, Dunne then hits a draping DDT and takes control as Bate & Seven slowly leave. Dunne then focuses on the legs, breaking down Haskins and then laying in elbows. Dunne then stomps away on the fingers, before laying in forearm strikes. Dunne is just mauling Haskins here, stomping on his neck. Haskins fires up, they trade strikes and Haskins goes crazy fists and follows with a leg lariat. The corner dropkick follows, Dunne fights of a suplex, but Haskins hits a back breaker into the falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL!) for a near fall. Haskins then lays in strikes in the corner, Dunne then dares him to hit him with his hands behind his back. Haskins then unloads with kicks, Dunne fires back and drops him. Dunne then cuts off the springboard with a forearm strike, but Haskins goes rapid-fire offense and locks in the arm bar, but Dunne makes the ropes. They trade strokes from the seated position, just beating the hell out of each other; enziguri by Dunne but Haskins gets caught and tomb stoned, and then a jumping tombstone gets the near fall. Haskins tries to cover up, and gets a small package for the near fall; the pedigree by Dunne gets 2. Haskins is slowed, favoring the neck as Dunne lays in the strikes. They battle up top, Haskins fights him off and then hits the destroyer and rolls into the death valley driver for a great near fall. Haskins transitions back into the arm bar, but Dunne counters out. Dunne then hits the bitter end for a near fall. Dunne rolls into the modified crossface, and Haskins has to tap. Champion Pete Dunne defeated Mark Haskins @ 19:15 via submission [****¼] This was an killer match, with Haskins surviving the early attack of British String Style and the numbers game, but he unfortunately could not fight off the attack and focus on the neck by Dunne, who took full advantage of the bad neck to retain his title. This was a stellar main event, with great action and a great story of Haskins trying to overcome..

