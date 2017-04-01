Csonka’s ROH Supercard of Honor XI Review 4.01.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll defeated Adam Cole @ 13:10 via submission [****¼]

– Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young defeated The Kingdom @ 7:05 via pin [**½]

– ROH Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) & Bully Ray defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tonga & Loa) & Hangman Page @ 13:30 via pin [***¾]

– Texas Bullrope Match: Jay Lethal defeated Cody @ 17:30 via pin [****]

– Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger & Shane Taylor & Rhett Titus @ 9:45 via pin [**¾]

– Punishment Martinez defeated Kazarian @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Bobby Fish defeated Silas Young @ 2:45 via DQ [DUD]

– Will Ospreay & Volador Jr defeated Dragon Lee & Jay White @ 14:06 via pin [****]

– ROH Title Match: Champion Christopher Daniels defeated Dalton Castle @ 15:23 via pin [**½]

– ROH Tag Team Ladder Match: The Young Bucks defeated Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy @ 25:25 [****¾]

– Colt Cabana, Kevin Kelly and Ian Riccobani are on commentary, with no sound. AH there’s sound, thank the lord.

ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole : Scurll refuses the handshake. Nice back and forth beginning, with Scurll doing some World of Sport shit to piss off Cole. Scurll did his bird dance, leading to Cole cutting him off and hitting a shining wizard. Scurll quickly fought back, escaped the attempted last shot and attacked the arm and they brawled to the floor. They both threatened to use weapons on the floor, they seemingly agreed to not use them but that led to Scurll trapping Cole in the ring skirt and then leveling him with the superkick. Back in the ring, Cole managed to fight back and hit the ushigoroshi; the crowd has been great so far. Cole then lit up Scurll with superkicks, they then traded kicks and Scurll hits the brainbuster for the near fall. Scurll fires up the crowd; he goes for the chicken wing and eats an enziguri and shining wizard for the near fall. Cole slowly took control and worked over Scurll, but as he celebrated Scurll grabbed his hand and did the winger break spot, followed with knees and kicks but Cole then hit the superkick and hit the package piledriver (from KO with love) for a GREAT near fall. Cole then grabs the TV Title, Scurll grabs his umbrella; hits Cole with it and hits the piledriver for another great near fall. The crowd is losing their shit here. Scurll looked for a trombone but Cole reversed it and hit one of his own for 2; he wanted to go right into another, but fell to the mat. Scurll then did the finger break spot to both hands, hit the pile driver and locked in the chicken wing and Cole tapped. Champion Marty Scurll defeated Adam Cole @ 13:10 via submission [****¼] This was a tremendous match, worked in front of a hot crowd with some excellent near finishes. Scurll has been really great for ROH, especially as of late, delivering great matches with Dijak, Rush and now Cole. The “botched” tombstone spot played well, because commentary used it, claiming that Cole was too overconfident and should have covered and gone for the win. With reports that Cole is about to exit, him putting over Scurll like this was the best use of him.

– We got some rambling promos from Young and The Kingdom, arguing like children.

Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young : Silas Young subbed for the injured TK O’Ryan when the Kingdom lost the six-man titles. They started off with the crazy fists brawl, and then spilled to the floor. Marseglia then hit a dive as the Kingdom worked the heat on Young. The Bruiser returned to make the save, he and Marseglia yelled at each other. Bruiser hit a running cross body, Young cut off Taven and then Bruiser did the earthquake sitdown on Marseglia. Young and Marseglia brawled, Taven returned and after a suplerplex, he and Bruiser hit frog splashes. Bruiser to the floor, but as Taven makes his way to the floor, Bruiser recovers and hits a cannonball off of the apron. Marseglia takes time to light up a cigar, takes it in the ring and tries to burn out Young’s eye, but Young easily fights him off, hits misery and spokes the cigar as he picks up the pin. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young defeated The Kingdom @ 7:05 via pin [**½] This was fun, it had a nice pace and played off of their feud well.

– Good pre-match promo from Bully Ray, discussing having to face The Guerrillas of Destiny; is students and the sons of Haku. He brought them in and will take then out.

ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) & Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tonga & Loa) & Hangman Page : The Briscoes worked a quick beginning stretch with Tonga, Loa tagged in after a bit and cut off Jay and beat him down in the corner. Good aggression by Loa early, he and Jay then largely beat the shit out of each other until Mark tagged in and then they beat the hell out of each other. Tonga tagged back in as this continues to be an ass beating contest/straight up brawl. Ray tagged in and went face to face with his former students. It’s a nice sub-story to the title match. Ray offered handshakes, they accepted and then attacked and Tonga beat the shit out of him with ground and pound. Bullet Club isolated Ray in their corner. Ray would fire up but Loa cut him off and then Tonga returned but Ray fought off Bullet Club, headed up top and hit a high cross onto all three men. The champions then did the wassup elbow drop, and Ray told tem to get the tables. Bullet Club cut off the Briscoes and then beat down Ray. It’s chaos all around the ring as Page works over Ray with rights. Ray then cuts him of with the spear and gets the tag to Mark, he runs wild, hits the XPLODER on Tonga and brawls with Loa. Jay in now, Mark then hits a dive to the floor and Page his the shooting star press off the apron. Bullet Club isolates Jay, with Page attacking and renewing their rivalry. Mark tags back in, hits the fisherman’s buster and it breaks down with everyone in. Page and Jay up top now, Mark and Ray over and they hit a doomsday device to Tonga and Page. 3D on Loa and that’s that. Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) & Bully Ray defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tonga & Loa) & Hangman Page @ 13:30 via pin [***¾] This was exactly what it needed to be, which was a fast paced and chaotic brawl that never slowed down; this was a very good and fun match. The crows was into it the entire time and have been really great tonight, adding a lot to the action, creating a great atmosphere.

Texas Bullrope Match: Cody vs. Jay Lethal : Lethal is dressed in 1980s Crockett apparel for this match (jeans with knee pads on top, cowboy boots and a t-shirt). Cody goes Terry Funk with jeans and a “Lethal Sucks Eggs” shirt. Cody stalls before the bell, refusing to be tied to Lethal. This is a pinfall or stoppage match, no touching the corners bullshit. They brawled right away, with Lethal choking out Cody with the rope. It’s all Lethal early, laying in the chops and ripping off Cody’s shirt. Cody tries to keep the cowbell away from Lethal and slowly starts to fight back, and they go to the floor as Lethal ties up Cody with the bullrope and then beats on him with the cowbell. Lethal then posts Cody, who is now busted open. Lethal then drives the cowbell into the cut, and pulls him to the apron and ties Cody in the ropes and again attacks the cut. Lethal wipes Cody’s blood on his shirt as he continues the attack. Lethal to the floor, grabs a chair and lays Cody on it but Cody uses the rope to pull Lethal off the ropes and into the chair. Cody works jabs, but Lethal cuts him off and Cody uses the rope to counter the Lethal combination. The crowd is really getting into this and Cody goes to the floor, nails Lethal with the cowbell and pulls out an old clear mask, but then opts for the table. He sets it up, looks for a suplex, Lethal fights it off and hits a dropkick but Cody holds on. Cody then hits a springboard dropkick and attacks the knee and locks in the figure four. Lethal then uses the bell to escape the gold. More bell attacks by Lethal, and he heads up top; Cody then tosses him off and through the table on the floor. Cody follows to the floor, and rolls Lethal back in and kicks him in the balls and follows with the disaster kick and cross Rhodes, but Lethal kicks out. Cody then sets Lethal up top, takes off a boot and waffles Lethal with it. Coy then tries a superplex, but Lethal shoves him off the top and then follows with the elbow drop, but Cody used the cowbell to block it. Cody tries beautiful disaster and Lethal hits the cutter to counter and follows with Lethal injection and picks up the win. Jay Lethal defeated Cody @ 17:30 via pin [****] This was great, they played to the stipulation well and worked a nice hate filled battle with Lethal finally getting revenge and bating Cody in the match that Cody picked. It was a nice mix of old school and new school wrestling. To me, this is the first “great” Cody match I have seen since his WWE departure.

– Post match, Cody looks sad and grabs the bullrope and cowbell. Lethal wants a handshake, but Coy gives him the “Rhodes family cowbell” and leaves a sad panda.

Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger vs. Shane Taylor & Rhett Titus vs. Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley : Extra match time here. Some fun back and forth between Ferrara and the Guns to begin, Shelley tags in and the Guns work double teams and clear the ring. Sabin press slams Burger to the floor onto his opponent. Taylor and Titus took the heat on Ferrara, with Taylor easily controlling over the much smaller Ferrara. Titus knocks the Guns to the floor to keep the heat, but Burger gets the hot tag and works the Kojima like chops on Titus, who no sells then. Ferrara and Burger work together and get a near fall on Tutus, and then they and the Guns to the floor. Titus works over Burger, Taylor in to hit the chokeslam and Titus hits the top rope splash but Ferrara makes the save. Taylor and Titus look to keep control but the Guns return and send them to the floor. Taylor cuts of a Ferarra dive and slams him to the floor. The Guns then take control, work double teams and Burger fights off made in Detroit and turns Sabin inside out with the palm strikes and then lays out everyone with one, until Taylor takes him out. It breaks down, and the Guns finish Burger with made in Detroit. Post match, Titus and Taylor beat them down. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger & Shane Taylor & Rhett Titus @ 9:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good for a late addition, the final stretch was a lot of fun.

– Pot match, Ferrara yells at Burger, and Punishment Martinez arrives to kill Burger.

Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez : Kaz attacks the bigger man at the bell, but Martinez sends him to the floor and then connects with the over the post dive. Martinez is all fired up and then kicks the shit out of Kaz on the floor before rolling him back into the ring. Kaz fights back, hitting a back stabber and tornado DDT for the near fall. Martinez works a back breaker into a sit out slam for 2. Kaz starts to get mad, talks shit and hits a slingshot DDT to the apron. Martinez keeps getting to his feet, Kaz maintains the attack and then catches Martinez with a cutter, but he kicks out at 1. Kaz lays the boots to him, hits the springboard leg drop and then two more; the cover gets 2. Adam Page comes out, distracts Kaz, allowing Martinez to hit the sitout chokeslam for the win. Punishment Martinez defeated Kazarian @ 6:00 via pin [**¾] The run in makes sense, since Kazarian had turned on Bullet Club so Daniels could win the title. Also, Martinez has been impressing as of late, should have won and needs to be elevated. Pretty good for the time given.

– Bobby Fish then makes a surprise appearance. Fish says he’s not done with ROH, and says he has a list of guys he has issues with, and Jay Lethal is on the top of that list. He’s upset about the loss at the 15th anniversary PPV. Silas Young arrives and is not pleased that Fish is whining about losing to Lethal and Young is sick of hearing about Lethal. Fish doesn’t give a shit about what he has to say.

Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young : Bonus match time, with the crowd really not caring as they brawl to the floor. Young takes control, slamming Fish to the barricades and then taking him back into the ring. We get a ref bump, because reasons. Young then gets a chair, we get a new ref and he takes the chair. Young shoves down the ref for a DQ. Bobby Fish defeated Silas Young @ 2:45 via DQ [DUD] This was an angle that could have been shot on TV, instead they pretended to have a match, did some ref bumps and then almost died on that spear to the floor spot. This was not needed, was easily the worst thing on the show, and hurt the momentum which was already at a low due to the intermission.

– They did a spear through the ropes spot, and both guys nearly died. Young then slammed Fish through two chairs on the floor and then brawled to the back.

Will Ospreay & Volador Jr vs. Dragon Lee & Jay White : IT’S TIME FOR THE FLIPPY BOY SPECIAL and I mean that in a good way, this should be a ton of fun. White and Ospreay started off, actually showing some restraint and not going completely wild. After a glitch in the stream, White and Lee worked the heat on Volador for a bit, but Volador made the comeback and tagged in Ospreay. Ospreay was all fire dup, working kicks and springboard attacks. Great change of pace with Ospreay getting in here, hit the back handspring kicks and running shooting star press. Ospreay then hit the twisting senton for a near fall. he and Volador worked quick tags, but White crotches Volador and sends him to the floor allowing Lee to jump over the ropes to hit an apron RANA on Ospreay. It breaks down with Volador and White hitting dives, Ospreay then hit a Sasuke special but White caught him and suplexed him onto the apron. White and Lee maintain control; Lee gets a near fall off of the frog splash. They’ve done a great job of winning the crowd back following the Fish/Young segment. White hit some Germans on Ospreay, but then ran into the Spanish fly. We got another break down spot, leading to the quadruple down. White and Volador worked back and forth, Lee then returned to help out and hit the double stomp on Volador for the near fall. Lee and Volador traded strikes and then Volador cut him off with a dropkick. Lee fought back with the snap German, but Volador plants him with a Tornado DDT. Ospreay back in and hits a step up shooting star press to the floor; White Germans Volador but as he goes up top, Volador cuts him off and HITS THE SUPER RANA off the very top and that’s good enough to pick up the win. Will Ospreay & Volador Jr defeated Dragon Lee & Jay White @ 14:06 via pin [****] This was exactly what out was supposed to be and what it needed to be; advertised as an international showcase. This was supposed to be four guys, doing wildly athletic things and making the crowd happy and they did exactly that. Not all wrestling is the same, and no one wanted these guys to grab a hold and work a body part, I loved it for what it was supposed to be and for what it was.

ROH Title Match: Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle : They played it fair and nice to begin, working a clean, back and forth wrestling match. Daniels then fought off the suplex attempts and sent Castle to the floor and stole the fans from the Boys, we then got comedy with Daniels and the Boys, allowing Castle to take control and then send Daniels to the floor. Back in and Castle controls and very slowly paced match. Daniels stars to make a comeback, hits the tilt a whirl side slam for the near fall. Daniels then locks in the koji clutch, but Castle survives. Castle then hits a series of suplexes, sets Daniels in the corner and then hits a running knee strike. Daniels wiped out the boys with the split legged moonsault to the floor, castle then cut off Daniels with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Castle ran into a blue thunder bomb for 2. Daniels then hit iconoclasm for 2. Castle avoids the BME and hits a bridging German for the near fall. Castle then hits bangarang for the near fall. Daniels then hit the STO and rolled into the koji clutch again, Castle powered to his feet and fought off Angel’s wings, Daniels fought off the German and picked up the win with a cradle. Champion Christopher Daniels defeated Dalton Castle @ 15:23 via pin [**½] This was an extremely average title match, with not much crowd interaction, no real drama and the crowd didn’t even bite when Castle hit banagrang; no one bought he could win. Very disappointing; it never felt like an important, or big time title match, it was just a match.

– Post match, Cody attacked both men and laid out Daniels with Cross Rhodes, and then poses with the title. Kazarian makes the save.

ROH Tag Team Ladder Match: Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks : We get “fuck that owl” chants. The Hardys deleted the superkick titles and tossed them to the floor, which led to the big brawl to begin as Matt bites Nick. They Hardy’s were rolling, but the Bucks cut them of with superkicks. They double teamed Jeff, and then worked over Matt. But the Hardys quickly fought back, hit twists of fate and went after ladders, but the Bucks battles back and wiped them out with dives. The Bucks tried to climb, but the Hardys cut them off and they paired off in the corners. The Hardys then whipped the Bucks into the ladder in the corner, set up another and they climbed, but Mat Jackson stopped that noise but ate a ladder shot from Jeff, and was sent through a table. The Hardys set up a ladder teeter-totter, Nick fought of the Hardys, but Matt hit Matt Jackson with a crucifix bomb. Jeff crotched Nick and sent him to the floor. Superkick by Matt Jackson to Jeff, and Nick flew in and used the teeter-totter to wipe out Jeff. Nick then hit a 450 to the floor to put Jeff through a table.

The Bucks set up ladders, but Matt Hardy returned and fought with Matt Jackson; they traded strikes and the Bucks then pulled Matt off into the corner powerbomb. They laid Matt on a bridging ladder Nick cut off Jeff but Matt Hardy tossed him off the top. The Hardys then suplexed Nick through a ladder, DELIGHTFUL! The Hardys looked to climb, got cut off and Matt Jackson attacked with ladder shots, and planted Jeff on the apron with a springboard DDT. Superkicks to Jeff, he’s laid on a table and Matt Jackson looks to climb, but Matt Hardy cuts him off. Nick and Matt Hardy climb. Matt shoves over the ladder, so he steps onto the second one, and that topples so he steps off the top rope and puts Jeff through that table with the swanton. Sweet baby Christ. The Matts brawl atop the ladder, which topples over and they fall onto the ropes. They all brawl on top of the ladder, it breaks down to Jeff and Matt Jackson but Nick arrives to help and they do a double down but Matt Hardy bites the foot on matt Jackson, who is then sent off the ladder and through a table.

HE DEAD. As Matt Hardy climbs, Nick springboards in onto the ladder, but the Hardys cut him off and double team him. Nick lays in kicks, superkicks and then runs wild, as he has to fight by himself. Jeff goes for whisper in the wind, Matt is back and the Bucks kill Jeff with superkick as he flies in with whisper in the wind. Matt Jackson and Jeff both get tossed over the trop and through tables; Matt then hits the side effect on Nick through tables! WHAT IN THE FUCK IS THIS? They all climb back into the ring, slowly climb and brawl on top of the ladder; superkicks to the Hardys and the Bucks regain their titles. The Young Bucks defeated Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy @ 25:25 [****¾] The Hardys short ROH run was fucking great, with a very good match at Manhattan Mayhem with the Bucks, a good TV match with the Briscoes on ROH TV, the awesome street fight with the Bucks and Roppongi Vice, helping to draw this huge crowd in Florida and then, one last time, taking a trip in the wayback machine to recapture some of their old magic in this match. This had all of the wild and crazy spots you’d hope for, some great drama and the Hardys pulling off another big time performance, and the Bucks doing everything in their power to help them do so. This was four guys, killing themselves for 25-minutes to steal the show, and possibly the weekend. They stole the show, but there’s still a lot of weekend to go.

– Post match, Matt Hardy says the Bucks are the greatest tag team that they have ever faced. Matt doesn’t know how much longer that they can do this, but with the Bucks around, tag team wrestling is safe, and he offers a handshake. They all shake and hug. Jeff then said that they would fade away and classify themselves as obsolete.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”