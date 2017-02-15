Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.15.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Adam Page defeated Matt Sells @ 1:14 via pin [NR]

– Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal defeated Adam Cole & Cody @ 13:58 via submission [**]

– Mark Briscoe defeated Sal Rinauro @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– The Rebellion defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys @ 10:00 via pin [*½]

– Mark Briscoe is the first replacement commentator for the night.

Adam Page vs. Matt Sells : Page attacked before the bell, worked over Sells on the floor and then hit the rite of passage to put Sells away. Adam Page defeated Matt Sells @ 1:14 via pin [NR] A simple and quick squash for page, who just returned last week after an absence.

– Post match, the Young Bucks arrive to deliver Superkicks to Sell. Adam Cole and Cody then arrived. Cody first played to the crowd, who were happy to see him; he acted happy as well, kissing the ring. Cody then said he has waited ten years for that reaction, and then asked what took them so long and said that Atlanta is a garbage city. Cody then called out Lethal, who he said was chosen to be his first opponent so that he could beat him and cement his legacy in ROH; adding that Lethal wasn’t even good enough to be a gatekeeper, he’s more of a doorman. Lethal finally arrived, Cody spit at him and he attacked. Bullet Club beat down on Lethal until Bobby Fish makes the save along with Jay White, Lio Rush, and Alex Shelley. I wonder what happened to that Kyle O’Reilly guy, seems to be a shit friend leaving Fish out there like that. Rush & White making the save makes sense as they have a tag title match against the Bucks coming up.

Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole & Cody : They brawled at the bell, but when they spilled to the floor Fish was isolated and ate a superkick. Bullet Club worked the heat, using quick tags and double teams. They worked through the break, with Bullet Club still working the heat. It’s fine, but dragging and feeling long. Fish avoided the destroyer, hit the XPLODER and finally tagged in Lethal. Lethal fired up and went after Cody. Cole made the save, but Lethal worked him over, sent Cody to the floor and hit Lethal injection on Cole, but Cody was the legal man. Fish tagged back in, countered Cody and hit a Samoan drop for 2. Knees by Fish to Cody, Cole tags in but Lethal hits the Lethal combo and it breaks down, with everyone down. The pacing just died here as they took another commercial break. Post break, they slowly slugged it out, big move buffet and Lethal then hit a suicide dive onto Cody. Cole looked to finish Fish, but Fish locked in the knee bar and Cole tapped. Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal defeated Adam Cole & Cody @ 13:58 via submission [**]

Fish has a world title shot at Manhattan Mayhem, which is why he got the win here. The match simply existed, had no fire or sense of purpose. It felt like a basic house show match at best.

– Kaz and marl Briscoe cut promos about next week’s decade of excellence tournament finals. Kaz is scared for Daniels, because it is his last chance. At some point it will be all over, the business grinds people up, and spits them out. This is a must win for Daniels, but if any one man can pull it off, it’s his partner Christopher Daniels. This was a really good promo from Kaz, although a promo from Daniels would have been nice.

– Next week we get Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Briscoe in the decade of excellence tournament finals.

Mark Briscoe vs. Sal Rinauro : Rinauro danced a bit, they did some back and forth and spilled to the floor. Dropkick and apron blockbuster by Mark connect. Mark hit an apron slam, and covered for 2 back in the ring. Chops by mark, he controlled but Rinauro tried to fight back, hitting a kick and Michinoku driver for 2. Mark then destroyed him with a lariat, ha enough of this shit and then hit the shotgun dropkick and fisherman buster; he finished him with froggy bow. Mark Briscoe defeated Sal Rinauro @ 2:55 via pin [NR] This was a quick time fill squash for Briscoe.

– We get a sit down interview with Bobby Fish. He put over his tag team legacy with Kyle O’Reilly, but said that they decided to pursue different things. Fish discusses tapping out Ishii, something that hadn’t been done and hasn’t been done since. He made the TV Title what it was. He is out to break every preconceived notion about who he is and what he is capable of…

– Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser joined commentary. They tease finding a partner to go after the trios titles.

Dalton Castle and the Boys vs. (The Rebellion) Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman, and Kenny King : This was set up last week, Castle & the Boys want to go after the six-man titles. King and Castle to begin, Castle tossed him around and posed. Castle then hit suplexes on Titus, and the boys tagged n and worked him over. The Rebellion took control, cabana brought the Bruiser beers and we took a commercial break. Post break, the Rebellion worked the heat, isolating one of the boys. The Rebellion worked a lackadaisical heat, seemingly lasting forever. The boy hit a desperation DDT and tagged in Castle. Castle ran wild, trying to bring some energy to this match. Suplexes by Castle follow and he gets a near fall. The boys get taken out, powerbomb countered as Castle hits a suplex for a near fall. The Rebellion isolates Castle; he fights back but gets dumped. King catches a boy, slammed down, sky splitter and the splash by Titus finishes it. The Rebellion defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys @ 10:00 via pin [*½] This was a completely flat main event, devoid of anything resembling fun or energy. A fitting end to an overall poor show.

– Next week:

* Silas Young vs. Bull James

* Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Briscoe in the decade of excellence tournament finals

