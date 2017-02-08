Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.08.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– BJ Whitmer and Punishment Martinez vs. War Machine went to a double countout @ 9:30 [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champions the Kingdom defeated John Skyler, Corey Hollis, and Joseph Agau @ 5:05 via pin [**¾]

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks defeated Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– For a Shot at The TV Title: Donovan Dijak defeated Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Jonathan Gresham and Jay White @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Colt Cabana is on commentary with Kevin Kelly.

BJ Whitmer and Punishment Martinez vs. War Machine (Hanson and Rowe) : These two teams had issues in late 2016, but War Machine was too busy being awesome in the NJPW WTL, so the rematch was delayed. They brawled at the bell, Martinez made a comeback, Whitmer got involved and they took the heat on Rowe. Post break, Hanson made the comeback for his team, hitting repeated corner clotheslines to both opponents. It broke down, Whitmer and Martinez isolated Rowe, but Hanson quickly returned to make a save. They moved into the big move buffet, tons of suplexes and then Whitmer brought out a table. They all brawled at ringside, and we got a double countout. BJ Whitmer and Punishment Martinez vs. War Machine went to a double countout @ 9:30 [**¾] This was pretty good, thanks to a very spirited second half. War Machine is great, and should be doing better things, but they may be on the way out, unfortunately.

– Post match, the brawl continued.

Non-Title Match: Champions The New Kingdom (Vinnie Marseglia, TK O’Ryan, and Matt Taven) vs. John Skyler, Corey Hollis, and Joseph Agau : Skyler and Hollis are guys ROH should use more. the Kingdom attacked at the bell, and hit Agau with the triple team powerbomb on the floor. The Kingdom ran wild, using quick tags and rapid fire offense. They took the heat on Skyler, and actually worked with some good aggression. Hollis got the hot tag, ran wild for a bit but got cut off. Skyler returned and hit a spear as Hollis hit a dive. Kingdom bomb to Hollis and the champions win. Champions the Kingdom defeated John Skyler, Corey Hollis, and Joseph Agau @ 5:05 via pin [**¾] That was well done, giving the champions a dominating victory to make them look like world beaters. It served its purpose.

– Post match, the Kingdom say that they will never lose the title. Dalton Castle and the Boys arrive, and they make a challenge or the titles. Cabana attacked the boys, and refused the title match.

– We get a Cody Rhodes video package, it’s the one they showed in NJPW to hype his debut.

– Cabana returned to commentary, but Kelly told he had to leave because he got involved in the last segment. Cabana calls Kelly a bitch.

ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu : Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu won a three-way last week, and that got they the title shot. They worked a great, fast paced beginning, with the Bucks taking control. Post break, the challengers fought back, but quickly got sent to the floor. Nick kicks Matt after a miscommunication, Germans on the floor to the Bucks, and Tanaka and Komatsu fire up. Back in the ring, they fired up, hit some double teams and scored a near fall. The challengers continued to control, dropkicks to Matt and they score another near fall. Matt avoids charges, spin kicks from Nick, he runs wild on both opponents and then hits the x-factor and follows with a dive to the floor, and tells everyone to suck it. Back in and Komatsu and Tanaka hit shatter machine superkicks stop the young lion crab attempt. Superkicks, and then the Bucks run wild with double teams, the assisted 450 gets the win for the Bucks. Champions The Young Bucks defeated Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu @ 9:30 via pin [***] This was exactly what it needed to be, the Bucks picked who they thought would be easy opponents, a night off, and got overconfident. This allowed Komatsu and Tanaka to put together some offense, and a few good near falls to make them appear competitive before the champions picked up the decisive victory. Good match.

– Post match, Adam Page returned and laid out Komatsu and Tanaka.

– TV Champion Marty Scurll is out to do commentary for this match.

For a Shot at The TV Title: Chris Sabin vs. Donovan Dijak vs. Alex Shelley vs. Lio Rush vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay White : This was set up last week, when TV Champion Marty Scurll claimed he had no real competition and made an open challenge; all six responded, and face off tonight to earn a shot at his title. They worked through the various pairings. With Rush and Dijak doing some really nice stuff together. Sabin and Shelley worked together early, working over White and then Rush. Shelley then stopped Sabin from making a cover, they teased fighting but hugged. Post break, the Guns continued to work together, but Gresham and White fought them off. It broke down a bit, White hit suplexes to Rush and Dijak. The missile dropkick and uranage followed for a near fall on Dijak. The pace picked up and we got a series of suicide dives, Dijak then hit a sweet springboard moonsault to the floor. Dijak then fought off the little flippy boys but Rush hit him with the reverse RANA. The Rebellion hit the ring and attacked Gresham, with the tease being that they saved Rush, they have tried to recruit him in recent weeks. Dijak and Rush battled, but Dijak catches Rush on the frog splash attempt, goes for the choke breaker, but then hits feast your eyes for the win. Donovan Dijak defeated Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Jonathan Gresham and Jay White @ 10:00 via pin [***] This was a good main event, but I am being honest, a bit disappointing considering the level of talent involved. It was fun, and Dijak getting the win came off well, unfortunately he’s finishing up with the company this weekend. He’s another missed opportunity, in an ever growing list of them for ROH. The exodus of talent is a cause for concern because the list of people being brought in for tryouts (and their quality) is also diminishing as many are opting for WWNLive/EVOLVE.

– BJ Whitmer and Punishment Martinez and War Machine brawled backstage as the show ended.

– End scene.

