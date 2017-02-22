Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.22.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young defeated Bull James @ 7:45 via pin [DUD]

– Handicap Match: Colt Cabana defeated The Boys @ 6:12 via pin [*]

– Decade of Excellence Tournament Finals: Christopher Daniels defeated Jay Briscoe @ 17:55 via pin [***]

Silas Young vs. Bull James : The Beer City Bruiser is at ringside. The Bruiser distracts James, allowing Young to attack. They do some back and forth, with James trying and failing at a head scissors. Young hit a slingshot dive, taking control and hitting a double stomp back in the ring. Post break, Young maintained control and worked the heat. James tried to make a comeback, but was way too slow and Young quickly cut him off. He finally landed some James and a corner splash, but Young hits an enziguri. James fought back, hitting the earthquake splash for the near fall. Bruiser tried to help Young, and James got stunned off the ropes. James fought back, went up top but then climbed back down, because he is utterly confused and looks completely lost. He then hit a tornado DDT to the Bruiser on the floor. Young avoided a pedigree, hit misery and won… thankfully. Silas Young defeated Bull James @ 7:45 via pin [DUD] Not a good match at all, Young worked hard and tried to make it interesting, but James is woefully slow and simply not good; perhaps the worst part of this is that I think that this was Bull James working hard and actually trying. He made Mahabali Shera look coordinated and competent in the ring; James looked like a confused fan pulled from the audience, playing wrestler. I get that ROH shit the bed and lost a ton of talented guys, but there are so many other better guys out there you could use to fill TV time.

– Jay Briscoe cut a fired up promo about being here since day one, and being the first guy through an ROH curtain. He wants to be a three-time champion, and had to get through Christopher Daniels to get an opportunity to make that happen.

– Bobby Fish cuts a promo about his upcoming ROH Title shot on March 4th. Good and confident promo from Fish here. “Being Bobby Fish” is more than enough to get the job done.

Handicap Match: Colt Cabana vs. The Boys : Dalton Castle joins commentary. Cabana cuts a pre-match promo, saying that it’s a sad day that the Boys are allowed in the ring he built; he’s a legend. He plans to literally destroy the Boys, calling himself the Iron Jew. Cabana tosses one boy to the floor and works over the other. The Boys fought back prior to a commercial break. Post break, Cabana took control and constantly mocked the Boys as he beat them down. Cabana again tossed a Boy to the floor, beat on them and mocked Castle; Cabana tossed a Boy onto Castle and then hit Chicago skyline, locked in the Billy goat’s curse for the win. Colt Cabana defeated The Boys @ 6:12 via pin [*] This was also quite bad, the Boys got nothing in and all this did was build to a rematch that I have no desire to see as cabana & caste’s feud is ice cold since Castle already beat him.

– Daniels cut a promo, reflecting on his career accomplishments, noting most would be happy with what he has been able to do; but he feels incomplete because he has never won the ROH title. Some feel he was the best that never was, despite being an ROH Legend. His destiny is to win the title.

– We get highlights of past top prospect tournament winners because the 2017 version begins next week.

– Kaz and Mark Briscoe are on commentary for the main event.

Decade of Excellence Tournament Finals: Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Briscoe : Kaz has been strong on commentary, hyping Daniels’ last run for a title shot. They worked a spirited opening stretch, using nice counters and teasing their finishes early. Post break, they continued going back and forth, but jay getting the early advantage. Daniels cut him off with the leg lariat and STO. Daniels then hit the flatliner and transitioned into the koji clutch, but Jay made the ropes. Daniels worked a smart and deliberate pacing, looking to keep control and not to make a mistake. Post break, Jay laid out Daniels on the floor. Daniels struggled to make it into the ring, but as Jay fired up Daniels sent him to the floor and connected with the springboard moonsault to the floor. Kaz and Mark went to ringside to cheer on their man. Back in, Daniels looked for a suplex buy Jay countered. The both went for cross body blocks, but collided center ring. Both men fired up, traded strikes center ring and then Daniels delivered head butts. Jay dropped Daniels with a lariat, but Daniels got a roll up for 2; the angel’s wings followed for a great near fall. Jay fought back with the Death Valley driver, but Daniels countered the neck breaker, but Jay got a rollup for 2. Jay avoided the BME, hit a lariat and scored the near fall. Jay in control and looks for the Jay driller, but Daniels fights it off. Jay takes Daniels up top, but gets crotched on the ropes and Daniels hits Angel’s wings off the second rope; that’s enough to pick up the win. Christopher Daniels defeated Jay Briscoe @ 17:55 via pin [***] Kaz and Mark Briscoe were great on commentary, putting over both guys and what the win would mean to them. The match was a good professional wrestling match, with clean work and a nice finishing stretch; but the match lacked a sense of urgency, which after the fired up and emotional promos about how much they wanted to win, I felt the match needed. The tournament was solid overall, but lacked a great match to set it apart from the regular ROH TV matches. But the story of Daniels looking for one last shot to win the title that has eluded him his entire career has been well done. It’s a great follow up to Daniels questioning his wrestling mortality in the build to Final Battle.

– Daniels and Briscoe embraced post match.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

4 legend