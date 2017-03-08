Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.08.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The New kingdom defeated The Rebellion @ 8:00 via pin [*]

– Top Prospect Tournament Match: Brian Milonas defeated Raphael King @ 3:50 via pin [DUD]

– Bullet Club defeated The Briscoes, Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish @ 12:30 via pin [***¾]

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The New kingdom (TK O’Ryan, Vinnie Marseglia, and Matt Taven) vs. The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Rhett Titus, and Kenny King) : The early portion of the match saw the teams trying to out-heel each other. Titus started to run wild, but he dropped to the mat, grabbing at his knee. Post break, Titus as taken to the back, and the Kingdom were in control, working the heat. Coleman started to make a comeback, but Lio Rush, who the Rebellion have been trying to recruit, makes his way out wearing some rebellion like gear and he wants to help the Rebellion. The ref allows him to take over for Titus, he runs wild and then he and King work together until Rush hits King with an RKOOUTTANOWHERE. The Kingdom hit their triple team powerbomb for the win. Champions The New kingdom defeated The Rebellion @ 8:00 via pin [*] What we got wasn’t very good, they did a ton of heel stuff, but it wasn’t very interesting and part of that is the fact that no one cares about these teams. The best part was the short burst of fun by Lio Rush, I didn’t care about their angle in any way, but Rush’s run in was easily the best thing about this match. At least the champion won heading into the PPV.

– Jay White cuts a promo about his time limit draw with Jay Briscoe, noting that he wants a rematch. Briscoe then says that White didn’t take him to shit and that he forgot that there was a time limit and that he would gladly finish the job.

– Dalton Castle & The Boys (WHO NEVER WIN MATCHES AS A TEAM) challenge The New kingdom at the 15th PPV for the trios titles.

Top Prospect Tournament Match: Raphael King w/Devon Nicole vs. Brian Milonas : King is wearing a frat/letterman jacket. Milonas is a husky fellow. They slowly traded strikes, King picked up the pace and took control, hitting a dropkick and then talked smack. Milonas hit a corner splash, another and a running high cross. Milonas to the second rope, misses the leg drop, allowing King to fight back. King stands around looking completely lost, so Milonas kicks him away. Nicole gets involved, allowing King to hit a uranage for the near fall. Milonas fights off the second uranage, hits a side slam and then, then this fucking finish. Ok, so you know when you want to take a backwards jump in the pool, so you walk up, you position at the edge and then you get ready and then fall backwards. Milonas’ finish was walking up to King, turning around, and falling backwards onto him. Brian Milonas defeated Raphael King @ 3:50 via pin [DUD] I know that this is a “Top Prospect Tournament” and that we’re going to get unpolished performers, but on no earth would this be considered a good or competent wrestling match. The match was disjointed, lacked anything resembling a coherent flow of action and I also don’t know how this makes TV, especially on week where you should be pushing Friday’s PPV. I am sure that these two are nice fellas, but this was unfortunately no good.

– Christopher Daniels is out on commentary.

Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes, Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish : We got an all out and chaotic brawl to begin, with bodies flying to the floor and wild action, Great start to this, playing well off of the history of all involved, there are a ton of issue between the teams, so the big back and forth brawl works great as a beginning. Cole works over Fish for a bit as it boils down to the Bucks & Briscoes. The Bucks took control, working over all the faces and throwing a superkick party. They then followed with the rise of the Terminator dives, but the Briscoes then hit dives and as we got a big brawl on the floor,-Cody super-plexed mark onto the pile on the floor. Post break, Bullet Club worked the heat on Mark, isolating him on the floor. Lethal finally got the hot tag; he ran wild on Cole for a bit and then dropkicked him to the floor. Lethal cleared Bullet Club to the floor, and followed with a series of suicide dives. Back in the ring, he hit the lethal combo on Cole but Fish stopped him from pinning Cole, and then they brawled. Post break, Lethal & Fish brawled to the back, leaving the Briscoes to fight on their own. Matt countered the doomsday device, SUPERKICKS for all, the Bucks then called for the Meltzer driver and hit it, picking up the win. Bullet Club defeated The Briscoes, Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish @ 12:30 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, giving Bullet Club good momentum heading into the PPV and adding some good heat to the main event and Fish vs. Lethal. There was some really great action here and t was a ton of fun.

– Daniels headed to the ring and had words with Cole, leading to them brawling. Daniels fought off Cole, hit angel’s wings and then brought out some scissors and threatened to cut Cole’s hair. Daniels hits angel’s wings again. Kazarian then arrives, and looks to help Daniels, but removes his shirt to reveal a Bullet Club shirt. Cole smiles as Daniels is not pleased with this turn of events. The Bucks return and double superkick Daniels.

– End scene.

