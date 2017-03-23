Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.22.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser defeated Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara @ 5:48 via pin [**½]

– Top Prospect Tournament First Round Match: Josh Woods defeated Chris LeRusso @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Kenny King defeated Lio Rush @ 8:20 via pin [***]

– Jay Briscoe defeated Jay White @ 16:40 via pin [***¾]

– Young cut a promo, noting that he, the Bruiser and their mystery partner will win the six-man titles at Supercard of Honor.

Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser vs. Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara : Young and Bruiser attacked at the bell and worked over Cheeseburger and Ferrara with ease. Cheeseburger eventually made the save, escaped misery and Ferrara returned and they worked double teams on Young for a near fall. Bruiser tagged back in, he cut off Cheeseburger with Young hitting the knee strike for a near fall. They sent Ferarra to the floor, and then isolated Cheeseburger, working double teams and scoring a near fall. Bruiser missed the cannonball, and Cheeseburger made the hot tag to Ferrara; he ran wild and sent Bruiser to the floor and hit Young with the flatliner for 2. Young sent Ferarra to the floor, Bruiser then missed a cannonball to the floor; he go SPLAT. Cheeseburger hit Young with the palm strike but bruiser made the save and hit Cheeseburger with the beer city slam. Young then hit Ferrara with a knee strike and cutter. Bruiser hit the frog splash and pinned Ferarra. Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser defeated Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara @ 5:48 via pin [**½] That was a really solid sand an overall fun match. Young and the Bruiser work well as the bully team to the ROH dojo kids; they teased that they will have a six-man title match coming up so they should have won.

Top Prospect Tournament First Round Match: Josh Woods vs. Chris LeRusso : Woods is a former WWE developmental talent. Woods quickly took things to the mat, using his amateur wrestling/MMA background and trying for submissions. LeRusso cut him off, hitting a dropkick and a backdrop. Woods looked for a knee bar, but LeRusso simply beat him down and worked a body scissors. Solid but lethargic control by LeRusso here, Woods battled back with strikes and they traded center ring. Woods then hit an overhead belly to belly, but LeRusso fought back with a knee strike and a DVD for 2. LeRusso then kicks Woods in the face, but Woods hits a high kick and ground and pound, leading to referee stoppage. Josh Woods defeated Chris LeRusso @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was an OK match, Woods stands out more than most thanks to the MMA themed gimmick, which they utilized well here with the ref stoppage.

– Jay Briscoe cut a promo, questioning the hype about his rematch with Jay White, noting that he will make quick work of him this time around. They previously fought to a time limit draw, seemingly forever ago

Kenny King (with Caprice Coleman) vs. Lio Rush : They worked a fun and energetic back and forth opening stretch. Rush tried to pick up the pace, but was cut off with a right by King. Rush then hit an enziguri for the near fall. Chops followed from King, but Rush sends him to the floor and Rush eats a kick as he went for the dive. Post break, Rush slowly made a comeback and laid in some chops and then the back handspring elbow. King then sent him to the floor, Rush avoided the dove and Rush hit a pair of suicide dives. Back in, Rush hit a high cross but King rolled through; reverse RANA by Rush and the frog splash follow, but King kicks out. King battled back with a face buster, but missed the charging knee strike, avoids the frog splash and hits the royal flush for the win. Kenny King defeated Lio Rush @ 8:20 via pin [***] This was a good and energetic match, it’s a shame Rush is on the way out.

– Post match, Shane Taylor arrives as King and Coleman look to attack Rush, but he turns and attacks Rush and lays him out. Chris Sabin takes his time and makes the save once all is clear; Taylor does the Rebellion pose with King and Coleman.

Jay White vs. Jay Briscoe : Mark Briscoe joins us on commentary. Briscoe refuses the handshake so White attacks at the bell. He runs wild, hitting forearms and then a German. The suicide dive follows, and they then brawl at ringside, with White whipping Briscoe to the barricades repeatedly. Back in the ring and Briscoe hits a RANA and sends white to the floor and follows with the suicide dive. They brawl again on the floor and take a break. Post break, Briscoe was in control and laying in uppercuts. Briscoe followed with the running boot, and snap suplex for 2. Briscoe worked a dragon sleeper, but White made the ropes. White kept getting good hope spots, but the veteran Briscoe stayed one step ahead, constantly cutting him off. Briscoe kept the heat moving along well, not allowing it to get boring. They worked through another break, and when we came back, they traded strikes center ring with White finally putting some offense together and gaining some momentum. He ran wild, hitting corner attacks and then hitting the missile dropkick. The uranage followed, but Briscoe kicked out; White transitioned into the cross face, and then into a rings of Saturn variation but Briscoe made the ropes. White then beat down Briscoe in the corner, Briscoe is rocked, but manages to hit the dropkick and neck breaker for the near fall. White countered the Jay driller, hits a German and then hits a suplex to the corner for the near fall. White up top but Briscoe crotches him and shoves him off the ropes and through the table at ringside. Briscoe rolls him back in the ring; White fights out of the Jay Driller and hits a German. Briscoe lays in kicks and then finally hits the DVD for 1 as Jay White fires up one more time. They trade rights from their knees, and then to their feet. They then slap the shit out of each other; and the huge lariat by Briscoe finally puts Briscoe away. Jay Briscoe defeated Jay White @ 16:40 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, bordering on great match. If you were going to end the winning streak of White, this was the kind of match and the right guy to do it. White looked great here, and loses nothing by losing this match in my eyes. He’s had a great run in ROH on his excursion from NJPW and continues to keep growing as a performer.

