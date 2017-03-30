Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.29.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy defeated Mark & Jay Briscoe @ 14:50 via pin [***]

– The Addiction & Dalton Castle defeated The Young Bucks & Adam Cole @ 11:55 via pin [***½]

The Addiction Speaks : the Addiction (Daniels and Kazarian) made their way to the ring as we get a video package of Daniels’ title victory; this is his first appearance on ROH TV as the world champion… of the world. He enjoyed an appletini as he praised Kazarian for helping create the plan to fool Bullet Club and give him his title win against a man that was younger, stronger and faster; but he wasn’t smarter. Kazarian then gave a warning to TV Champion Marty Scurll, reminding him that he won a TV title shot at the 15th anniversary PPV. He has singles gold on his mind as well, and noted that The Addiction were brothers and will always have each other’s back; but for now they will focus on their own thing. #1 contender Dalton Castle made his way to the ring, and decided that he wanted to try the appletini. This led to him telling the Boys to bring him a glass, since Daniels only had one glass; Castle decided he liked the appletini, but warned Daniels that he’s a marked man come Supercard of Honor. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks & Adam Cole) interrupted to set up tonight’s six-man tag team main event. It was an ok little babyface vs. babyface segment set up for this weekend’s match, but did nothing to make me excited or care about the title match. Daniels, who is the hero, will likely have to play at the very least, subtle heel in the match to make it work.

– TV Champion Marty Scurll cut a promo, claiming he had no challengers, and Kenny King interrupted. King challenged him and Scurll accepted.

ROH Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Mark & Jay Briscoe : Jeff started with Mark, who worked him over with some redneck kung fu. Jeff fought back; Matt sent Jay to the floor and worked double teams. The Hardys aren’t doing the Broken gimmick, but that doesn’t stop the crowd from chanting delete. The Briscoes cut off poetry in motion and Jay then hit a dive to wipe out Jeff. Mark hit the Cactus Jack elbow on the floor and we took a break. Post break, the Briscoes worked the heat on Jeff, and constantly going for pins. They knocked Matt to the floor, and continued to work over Jeff. Jeff managed to fight back; hits whisper in the wind and Matt got the hot tag. He ran wild to delete chants, but Mark fought back only to eat a DDT for 2. Matt then hit the bulldog for 2. Good control by Matt as he kept the advantage and scored a near fall. Jeff back in now, they double-team Mark in their corner, isolating him. They worked through another break. Post break, Mark fought off the twist of fate for a double down. Hot tag to Jay, he runs wild and brawls with Matt, who bites him. This only pissed off Jay, who connected with head butts and a neck breaker. Jay is bleeding from Matt’s biting attack. Matt fought off a Jay driller and hit the side effect. Mark returns, cuts off Matt and then Jeff. They all battle up top, superplexes by the Briscoes, froggy bow follows for a good near fall. it breaks down, twist of fate into a roll up gets the Hardys a near fall. Matt and Mark battle up top, Jay makes the save and the Briscoes hit the doomsday device but Jeff makes the save. Jeff hits Jay with a twist of fate on the floor. Twist of fate and swanton to Mark in the ring gets a near fall. Matt then gets a backslide, Jeff in for the assist and the Hardys retain. Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy defeated Mark & Jay Briscoe @ 14:50 via pin [***] I am glad that they were able to fit this match in while the Hardys were in for their short stay in ROH. This was a good and fun match overall.

– Post match, the Bucks arrived and changed the Supercard of Honor match to a ladder match. The Hardy accept.

The Addiction & Dalton Castle w/ The Boys vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Cole : JIP with everyone brawling. Daniels ran wild early but got cut off with a superkick and Nick then hit the senton to the floor to wipe out the pile. Bullet Club then hit a trio of apron bombs to take control. The Boys cut off the rise of the Terminator dives and then the Bucks take them out with superkicks. The Bucks then return and hit their dives as Cole celebrates. Bullet Club takes the heat on Kaz, looking for some payback. Kaz repeatedly fought off brain buster attempts, and we went to break as the faces all hit suplexes on Bullet Club. Post break, the Bucks ran wild on Kaz, with Cole then hitting a shining wizard. Kaz avoided superkicks, but ate the x-factor; Nick hit a moonsault to the floor but back in Kaz hit the cutter and tagged in Daniels. He ran wild with clotheslines; hit the STO and then the blue thunder bomb. Miscommunication by the Bucks, and Daniels hit the moonsault for the near fall. A superkick cut off Angel’s wings, Cole tags back in but Daniels escapes the figure four and Castle tags in. The Saito suplex follows, but Cole escapes bangarang Castle then hits suplexes on Bullet Club, just tossing fools around. Delayed German to Cole, but the Bucks make the save as it breaks down. Big move buffet and everyone is down. Cole hits the destroyer on Kaz, but Daniels tries to make the save but eats superkicks. The Bucks accidentally superkick Cole, Castle fires up and sends the Bucks to the floor. Daniels wipes them out with a moonsault to the floor; Castle hits Cole with bangarang and picks up the win. The Addiction & Dalton Castle defeated The Young Bucks & Adam Cole @ 11:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, worked at a great pace and also allowing Castle to shine prior to his title match.

– To close the show, we get video packages to hype Saturday’s iPPV.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend