– Punishment Martinez defeated Hanson @ 8:50 via pin [**¾]

– ROH Top Prospect Tournament Match: John Skyler defeated Curt Stallion @ 10:10 via pin [***½]

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Bully & The Briscoes defeated Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) & Silas Young @ 10:30 via pin to become the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions [***]

– The Briscoes cut a promo about Bully Ray’s ROH debut, where he saved their asses from Bullet Club. Bully & The Briscoes challenge for the trios titles tonight.

Punishment Martinez vs. Hanson : HOSS FIGHT! They brawl at the bell, Hanson catches Martinez as he goes for a spin kick, sends him to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Hanson sets Martinez in a chair on the floor, beats him down and hits a seated senton. Back in the ring we go; Hanson hits corner clotheslines, but Martinez hits a spear off the second rope and then follows with a springboard swanton. Post break, Hanson hits a suplex and then a backdrop. More corner clotheslines follow and then a running splash by Hanson. The springboard clothesline follows for 2. Hanson then clubs away at Martinez in the corner, but Martinez fights back and hits the superman punch, sending Hanson to the floor. Martinez follows with the over the corner dive, wiping out Hanson. Back in and Martinez hits the spin wheel kick off the top for a near fall. Hanson fights off the chokeslam, and then counters a superman punch into a powerslam for the near fall. They both counter kicks, trade rights and then Martinez runs into a spin kick, and that gets 2 for Hanson. Hanson fights off the chokeslam again, lays out Martinez and heads up top but Davey Boy Smith Jr. is out and distracts Hanson. Hanson misses the moonsault, and Martinez hits the chokeslam and picks up the win. Punishment Martinez defeated Hanson @ 8:50 via pin [**¾] They were having a good and fun match when the distraction killed the momentum. The distraction makes sense as DBS has issues with War Machine from the 15th anniversary show, and the right man certainly won.

– We get highlights of TK O’Ryan shattering his leg at the 15th anniversary show.

– Commentary discusses the recent issues with Kazarian and Bullet Club. We see footage of Hangman Page attacking Kazarian in a parking lot, and beating him down and then running off.

ROH Top Prospect Tournament Match: John Skyler vs. Curt Stallion : Skyler is wearing his Fit Finlay tribute jacket. They lock up and work a basic beginning, working to a stalemate and then they start brawling and trading strikes. They pick up the pace; Stallion hits a back elbow and dropkick. The double stomp follows, and that gets 2. Stallion to the second rope, but Skyler rolls to the floor to avoid him. Stallion goes for a dive, but Skyler sidestepped him and Stallion crashed into the barricade. Post break, Skyler hits a running knee strike and covers for 2. The senton follows and that gets another near fall. Stallion tries to fight back, but Skyler hits the Finlay roll but Stallion gets his knees up as Skyler goes for another senton; Skyler follows with a tiger driver for 2. Skyler talks trash to Stallion, slaps him and Stallion fires up and lands knee strikes and chops. They trade German suplexes, another German by Stallion gets 2. Stallion hits the running boot and knee strike. The hesitation dropkick follows, and the cover gets 2. Skyler fights off a German, hits a jumping kick and a spear for the near fall. Stallion counters the tiger driver, rolls through into the air raid crash across the knee for a great near fall. They trade strikes, Skyler set up top now and Stallion follows him up and hits the head butt; Stallion looks for the RANA, blocked by Skyler and he hits southern salvation (Finlay roll off the ropes) for the win. John Skyler defeated Curt Stallion @ 10:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good back and forth match, easily the best of the tournament matches so far.

– Adam Cole cuts a pre-taped promo, noting that he’s been trying to contact the Young Bucks; he forgives them and wants to make things right.

– With TK O’Ryan being out of action with a broken leg and the Kingdom scheduled to defend the trios titles tonight, Silas Young approaches the Kingdom and offers to be their third man tonight.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) & Silas Young vs. The Briscoes & Bully Ray : Young argues with the Kingdom before the match even begins, that’ll workout well for them. Bully Ray tells them that they are about to get their asses kicked and lose the titles. They all brawled to begin, with the champions being tossed to the floor. Post break, Bully beats down Marseglia with chops in the corner as Marseglia screams in pain. Marseglia begged off, but Bully chopped him some more anyway. Marseglia tried to fight back, but Bully and the Briscoes maintained control. Marseglia eventually raked Mark’s eyes, allowing Taven and Young to crotch him on the post. The champions took the heat on Mark, isolating him in their corner and working quick tags. Jay made the save as Taven and Marseglia double teamed Mark. Post break, The Briscoes fought back, running wild on Young, until the champions got their shit together, only to start arguing. Hot tag to Bully Ray, he runs wild and works over all three, hits the bubba bomb for a near fall but it breaks down. Triple team 3D on Marseglia and we have new champions. Bully & The Briscoes defeated Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) & Silas Young @ 10:30 via pin to become the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions [***] The Kingdom were doing nothing as champions, and with the injury to O’Ryan, the titles had to be taken off of them. Bully & The Briscoes are a fun combo, the fans love them and it’s a good use for Bully Ray at this stage. He can play the hits, pop the crowd and won’t be overexposed in the tag matches. Also, with Bully & The Briscoes holding the six-man titles, hey actually feel as if they mean something. Plus, when O’Ryan returns, they can run the angle that “The Kingdom” never lost the titles.

